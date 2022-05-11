SANDPOINT — Moscow reached the title series but lost its opening game.
The Bears defeated Lakeland 8-3 on Tuesday before losing to No. 1 seed Sandpoint 12-2 to launch a best-of-three series for the 4A district baseball title.
The Bears head back to Sandpoint to play the Bulldogs on Thursday and, if victorious, face the same team Saturday at Moscow.
Cody Isakson collected four hits, two triples and two RBI against Lakeland and allowed only one hit in two innings of relief. Devon Conway also tripled.
Moscow used five pitchers against Sandpoint and mustered only three hits.
Lakeland 300 000 0—3 10 1
Moscow 102 014 x—8 11 0
Wysong, Tierney (6) and Cooksey. Anderson, Cod. Isackson (6) and Izzo.
Lakeland hits — Wysong 2, Tierney 3, Harris, Day, Love, Cooksey, Schaffer.
Moscow hits — Kiblen (2B), Conway (3B), Cod. Isakson 4 (2-3B), Abendroth, Anderson, Con. Isakson, Izzo, Wilson.
———
Moscow 200 000—2 3 3
Sandpoint 014 304—12 11 2
Con. Isakson, Green (3), Kiblen (4), Hartig (5), Cod. Isakson (6) and Izzo. Roos and Lehman.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 2 (2B), Cod. Isakson (2B).
Sandpoint hits — D. Lehman 2, A. Lehman, Butler, Mellander 3 (2B), Barlow, Dillon 2 (2B).
Colfax goes 1-1
CHEWELAH, Wash. — The Colfax Bulldogs beat the Kettle Falls Bulldogs but fell to the Chewelah Cougars in a Washington Class 2B baseball district tournament.
Colfax opened the first game with six runs in the first inning and scored three more in the final three to get the win. JP Wigen went the distance and earned the win for the Bulldogs, allowing four hits and one run.
Braden Plummer paced Colfax in the first game with two hits. Mason Gilchrist contributed a double.
Against Chewelah, the Bulldogs were the ones held only to one run, scoring in the seventh to make sure the game wasn’t a shutout.
Alex Mortensen went the distance and earned the loss for the Bulldogs. Plummer again led Colfax with two hits including a double.
Colfax 600 012 0—9 6 0
Kettle Falls 100 000 0—1 4 4
JP Wigen and Braden Plummer; Graves, Hills (5) and Harrington. L—Graves
Colfax hits — Plummer 2, Mason Gilchrist (2B), Ryan Henning, Chris Inderrieden, Alex Mortensen
Kettle Falls hits — Venable 2, Graves, Adams
———
Colfax 000 000 1—1 4 4
Chewelah 002 030 x—5 5 0
Alex Mortensen and Braden Plummer; Macrae and Jeanneret.
Colfax hits — Plummer 2 (2B), Mason Gilchrist, Chris Inderrieden
Chewelah hits — Krausz 2 (2B), Bowman 2, Katzer
Prairie 6, Kendrick 3
KENDRICK — The Pirates of Cottonwood got the extra-innings win against the Tigers in an Idaho Class 1A district tournament game.
Chase Kaschmitter earned the win for Prairie (10-10, 9-7), going the distance and allowing two hits and three runs. Eli Hinds and Reece Shears both paced the Pirates’ bats with three hits apiece, with Hinds’ including two doubles.
For Kendrick (10-6-1, 10-6-1), Ty Koepp absorbed the loss. Tucker Ashmead had both of the Tigers’ runs.
Despite the loss, Kendrick extended a kind gesture to Prairie before the game.
“Kendrick honored both team’s seniors,” Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff said. “I was pretty impressed by that gesture from Michael Boyer. Kendrick runs a classy program.”
Prairie 100 002 03—6 12 2
Kendrick 000 100 20—3 2 2
Chase Kaschmitter and Cody Kaschmitter; Ty Koepp, Preston Boyer (8) and Hunter Taylor.
Prairie hits — Eli Hinds 3 (2 2B), Reece Shears 3, Cody Kaschmitter 2, Jake Quintal 2, Colton McElroy (2B), Noah Behler
Kendrick hits — Tucker Ashmead 2
Potlatch 15-17, Nezperce 0-0
POTLATCH — The Loggers cruised through the Nighthawks in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Potlatch (5-11, 5-11) blanked Nezperce (2-14, 2-14) in Game 1, with Tyler Howard and Logan Carpenter combining for a perfect game. Howard earned the win.
Izack McNeal paced the Loggers in Game 1, connecting on three hits including a triple.
For Potlatch, Tyler Howard, Avery Palmer, Sam Barnes and Chester Simons each accounted for two hits.
GAME 1
Nezperce 000— 0 0 0
Potlatch (14)01—15 9 0
Tanner Johnson, Carter Williams (3) and N/A; Tyler Howard, Logan Carpenter (3) and N/A. W—Howard; L—Johnson
Potlatch hits — Izack McNeal 3 (2B), Randon Lusby (2B), Levi Lusby, Logan Whitney, Chester Simons, Tyson Tucker, Patrick McManus
———
GAME 2
Potlatch 067 4—17 13 0
Nezperce 000 0— 0 2 2
Bryson Carpenter, Jaxon Vowels (4) and N/A; Brycen Danner, Hesston Click (3) and N/A. W—Carpenter; L—Danner
Potlatch hits — Tyler Howard 2 (2B), Avery Palmer 2 (2B), Sam Barnes 2, Chester Simons 2, Waylan Marshall (2B), Pablo Gonzalez, Izack McNeal, Tyson Tucker, Patrick McManus
Nezperce hits — Tanner Johnson, Nic Kirkland
SOFTBALL
Genesee 6, Potlatch 2
JULIETTA — The Bulldogs got the win over the Pirates of Cottonwood in an Idaho 1A district tournament softball game.
Kendra Meyer earned the win for Genesee (8-6, 7-6) from the pitching circle. The freshman had nine strikeouts for the Bulldogs to help keep Prairie to only two runs.
“(Meyer’s) pitching really well,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said. “The fact she’s pitching this well and she’s only a freshman is really impressive.”
Prairie (9-9, 8-6) had a two run lead heading into the top of the fourth, but a home run from Harlei Donner kicked off a scoring barage from Genesee that saw all six of their runs come in final four innings. Riley Leseman led the Bulldogs in overall hits with two.
For the Pirates, Tara Schlader absorbed the loss pitching in relief in the fourth. Delanie Lockett’s two hits led Prairie.
Genesee 000 320 1—6 5 3
Prairie 200 000 0—2 5 0
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English; Mackenzie Key Tara Schlader (4). Key (5) and Josie Remacle. L—Schlader
Gemesee — Riley Leseman 2, Harlei Donner (HR), Meyer, Aubrey Barbar
Prairie — Delanie Lockett 2, Laney Forsmann, Kaylie Lockett, Gracie Farr
Kendrick 18, Nezperce 3
KENDRICK — Erin Morgan drove in five runs and Kendrick erupted for two nine-run innings in closing its regular season with a Whitepine League win against Nezperce.
Sage Cochrane and Taylor Boyer, at the bottom of the lineup, scored three runs apiece for the Tigers.
Morgan and fellow senior Hannah Tweit tallied two hits apiece in their final home appearances.
Nezperce 102—3 5 0
Kendrick 099—18 9 0
Hand, Miller (3) and Matson. Taylor, Boyer (3), Morgan (3) and Kirk.
Nezperce hits — Brammer, Matson 2, Wemhoff 2 (2B).
Kendrick hits — Kirk, Taylor (2B), Morgan 2 (3B), Tweit 2, Heimgartner, Cochrane.
GOLF
Pullman girls take league title
SPOKANE — Pullman and Clarkston took the top two spots at the Greater Spokane League girls’ meet at the Down River Golf Course.
For Pullman, Lauren Greeny finished with a 3-over-par 75 to lead the Greyhounds to a district title with a score of 380.
Gracie Wessels led the Bantams with a 99 to lead her team to second place.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 380, 2. Clarkston 423, 3. Shadle Park N/A, 4. West Valley NS, 5. Rogers NS, 6. East Valley NS
Pullman individuals — Lauren Greeny 75, Ryliann Bednar 93, Matiline Rink 100, Alexis Hendrickson 112, Emma Bobo 120
Clarkston individuals — Gracie Wessels 99, Tierney McKarcher 103, Ava Mendoza 110, Eloise Teasley 111, Sammy Hudgins 120, Hailey Mendenhall 123
TENNIS
Pullman boys 7, East Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — The unbeaten Greyhounds dropped only a single game across the entirety of a 2A Greater Spokane League sweep of East Valley, winning 11 of 12 sets played via 6-0 shutouts.
Playing his first career No. 1 singles match, Seth Luna displayed what Pullman coach Cody Wendt called “imperious form” in his 6-0, 6-0 victory. The Hounds’ top doubles pairing of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang took roughly 30 minutes to finish its own 6-0, 6-0 win.
“This tennis team’s sublime results approach perfection,” said Wendt, whose team moved to 11-0 on the season and 8-0 in league. “May they move forever onward in that direction.”
Singles — Seth Luna, Pul, def. Ben Donahue 6-0, 6-0; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Eric Pritchard 6-0, 6-0; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Brayson Kirby 6-0, 6-0; Mir Park, Pul, def. Juan Morales 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Brandon Beeler/Conner McGiveran 6-0, 6-0; Vijay Lin/Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Koy Gregerson/Grayson VanCleave 6-0, 6-0; Pullman won by forfeit.