In volleyball action, Troy picked up back-to-back Whitepine League Division I road wins Tuesday against Kamiah and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
The Trojans (8-0, 8-0) triumphed by set scores of 25-15, 25-10, 25-13 at Kamiah, then proceededto Kooskia to top CV 25-16, 25-5, 25-11.
Troy’s Makayla Sapp totaled 29-for-29 serving on the day, going 16-for-16 against Kamiah and 13-for-13 against CV. Teammate Morgan Blazzard knocked down 13 kills in each match for 26 overall.
“I always love heading up that direction,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “It’s just a beautiful drive, and I really love being able to play two games back to back, because I feel like it helps us get more physically fit and get ready for postseason. I appreciate that Kamiah and CV are willing to do that for us.”
Bulldogs on a roll
Genesee scored back-to-back Whitepine League Division I wins in its own road doubleheader, besting Clearwater Valley at Kooskia before traveling to Kamiah and prevailing there as well.
The Bulldogs (9-1, 8-1) handled Clearwater Valley with a scoreline of 25-15, 25-9, 25-13 before hammering Kamiah 25-8, 25-18, 25-8.
Against CV, Genesee’s Lucie Ranisate and Clara Osborne notched 11 kills apiece, while Carly Allen had 15 assists and five aces. Against the Kubs, Ranisate racked up another 11 kills to total 22 on the day, Makenzie Stout had 15 assists and three aces, and Kami Lockler served 26-for-27 with three aces of her own.
“Obviously a mental challenge to go to two places on the same day and play so I was just real proud of the girls,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “For the most part, we were pretty tight from start to finish.”
Loggers cut down Knights
MOSCOW — Visiting Potlatch had its “best match of the year” so far, according to coach Ron Dinsmoor, as the Loggers swept to a 25-21, 25-11, 25-15 Whitepine League Division I win against Logos of Moscow.
Olivia Wise littered the stat sheets, going 13-for-13 from the service line with three aces while providing nine kills, 11 digs and three blocks for Potlatch (7-2, 5-2).
“She’s a five-tool player — just does it all,” Dinsmoor said of Wise.
Setter Josie Larson served 14-for-14 with two aces and made 25 assists, while Taylor Carpenter (12-for-12) and Dani Howard (11-for-11) were also perfect from the line. Potlatch combined for a 93-percent 69-for-74 showing on serve.
For Logos (5-4, 5-4), Kirstin Wambeke and Ellie Brower made 12 digs apiece, while Lucia Wilson earned four kills.
Tigers outlast Mustangs
KENDRICK — In a seesaw five-set Whitepine League Division II battle, Kendrick overcame visiting Deary.
The set scores were 25-23, 14-25, 29-27, 14-25 and 15-10.
Erin Morgan (eight kills) and Rose Stewart (seven kills) led the Tigers’ offense. Their team improved its season record to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in league.
For Deary (3-6, 2-3), Cassie Morey six blocks and four kills, Dante Workman 11 kills, Cassidy Henderson eight kills.
Bulldogs best Bears
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Visiting Moscow was beaten in three tight sets by 4A Inland Empire League rival Sandpoint.
The scoreline read 25-21, 26-24, 26-24 in the Bulldogs’ favor. The Bears fell to 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in league.