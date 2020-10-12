Helen Schumaker, Isaac Pimentel and Micah Wolbrecht each claimed two individual wins and contributed to two relay victories to power Moscow High in a virtual swim meet that also involved Lewiston, Lakeland and Wallace.
The meet took place Saturday at various sites.
Moscow went undefeated in dual-meet scores.
TEAM SCORES
Dual win-loss records
Combined — Moscow 3-0, Lakeland 2-1, Lewiston 1-2, Wallace 0-3.
Girls — Moscow 3-0, Lakeland 2-1, Lewiston 1-2, Wallace 0-3.
Boys — Moscow 3-0, lakeland 2-1, Lewiston 1-2, Wallace 0-3.
MOSCOW WINNERS
Girls
200 medley relay — Moscow (Painter, Crossland, Pope, Schumaker) 2:03.96.
200 free — Helen Schumaker, Mos, 2:02.59
200 IM — Brooklyn Houston, Mos, 2:42.75.
100 fly — Ashley Painter, Mos, 1:08.60.
100 free — Ashley Pope, Mos, 1:02.93.
200 free relay — Moscow (Pope, Painter, Crossland, Schumaker) 1:53.59.
100 back – Helen Schumaker, Mos, 1:03.12.
400 free relay — Moscow (Elliss, Houston, Newlan, Krous) 4:30.06.
Boys
200 medley relay — Moscow (Johnson, Wolbrecht, Pimentel, Baird) 1:44.42.
200 free — Isaac Pimentel, Mos, 1:55.16.
200 IM — Ian Schlater, Mos, 2:21.27.
50 free — Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, 23.06.
100 fly — Eddie Cofre, Mos, 57.47.
500 free — Isaac Pimentel, Mos, 5:09.90.
200 free relay — Moscow (Ausband, Schlater, Cofre, Cousins) 1:41.43.
100 back — Ethan Baird, Mos, 58.55.
100 breast — Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, 1:06.75.
400 free relay — Moscow (Baird, Johnson, Wolbrecht, Pimentel) 3:29.93.
Volleyball
Trojans back on the horse
TROY — Isabel Raasch provided 28 assists and Katelyn Hunter was 15-for-15 serving with four aces to help Troy bounce back from its first defeat of the season with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-11 rout of Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai.
“One thing that we struggled with (in the loss) against Genesee was staying in system,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said, “so we worked really hard in practice to make sure we always had three hitters instead of just one hitter.”
Blazzard credited the serving performance of Bailee Cook, who went 8-for-8 and “did well at a critical time for us.”
The Trojans are 13-1 overall and in the league.
CROSS COUNTRY
Anderson wins for Logos
SANDPOINT — Clara Anderson of Logos won the girls’ small-school title and Kobe Wessels of Lewiston placed eighth among large-school boys at the William Johnson Sandpoint Invitational.
Alex Blum of Logos took third among small-school boys.
BOYS’ SMALL SCHOOLS
Team scores — 1. Timberlake 22; 2. Coeur d’Alene Charter 49; 3, Kellogg 64.
Top placers — 1. Logan Davis, Coeur d’Alene, 16:50.91; 2. Connor Alexander, Bonners Ferry, 17:11.22; 3. Alex Blum, Logos, 17:29.33; 4. Kellen Souza, IC Academy, 17:29.88; 5. Dylan Royce, Timberlake, 17:54.0; 6. Jacob Bamhart, Timberlake, 18:11.38; 7. Dylan Lord, Priest River, 18:21.07; 8. Callin Zerfas, Timberlake, 18:28.57; 9. Makai Peak, Kellogg, 18:30.29; 10. Jasper Whitling, Logos, 18:37.43.
GIRLS’ SMALL SCHOOLS
Team scores — 1. Timberlake 37; 2. Logos 32. 3. Bonners Ferry 61.
Top placers — 1. Clara Anderson, Logos, 20:21.36; 2. Annika Rantala, Priest River, 20:35.0; 3. Shaye Sullivan, Kellogg, 21:25.64; 4. Alyssa Blum, Logos, 21:42.62; 5. McKenna Kozeluh, Coeur d’Alene, 21:45.89; 6. Ceci Roemer, Bonners Ferry, 21:54.86; 7. Natal Davis, Coeur d’Alene, 22:00.26; 8. Sarah Zerfas, Timberlake, 22:11.37; 9. Haileyann Johnson, Timberlake, 22:15.35; 10. Kayte Casebolt, Logos, 22:40.26.