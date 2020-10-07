POST FALLS — Traveling Moscow fell to host Post Falls before defeating St. Maries for its first win of the season in a nonleague prep volleyball doubleheader.
The Bears lost 25-10, 25-12, 25-15 to the Trojans, then defeated the Lumberjacks 25-12, 25-20, 25-18 to improve to 1-8 on the season.
Moscow’s Izzy Burns totaled 13 kills between the two matches, while teammate Sammie Burns had 30 assists, Ellie Gray made 15 digs, and Elsie Leituala added six blocks and five aces.
“I think the girls were ready to win by the time we got to St. Maries,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “We needed a win. They rebounded well from that tough loss to get their first win, so that was fun.”
Tigers bounce Spartans
KENDRICK — Kendrick claimed a Whitepine League Division II decision against Timberline of Weippe, winning by scores of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-13.
The Tigers, who went 89 percent from the service line, got eight aces and six kills from Drew Stacy, and had Rose Stewart contribute five kills.