TROY — All-State outside hitter Morgan Blazzard recorded her second consecutive 19-kill match in the Class 1A Division I district volleyball tournament Wedenesday, guiding Troy to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-14 redemption defeat of Whitepine League foe Genesee at Troy High.
The Bulldogs snapped the Trojans’ 44-match league winning streak two weeks ago.
“That was a hard match to lose for us,” said Troy coach Deborah Blazzard, whose team clinched a berth to the state tournament. “But we learned a lot from it. We made some adjustments.
“Genesee is such a good program. Whenever you get a win, it boosts your confidence.”
Katie Gray added eight kills, Jolee Ecklund had four and McKayla Sapp served 18-for-18 for the Trojans (15-1) to support another strong effort from Morgan Blazzard, a junior.
Blazzard said her Trojans, the defending state champions, spent ample time the past two weeks fine-tuning their serve-receive game, a trait which she said led to the earlier loss to Genesee.
Gutty Pirates advance
COTTONWOOD — It might not say so in the final score, which showed Prairie sweeping Potlatch out of the Class 1A Division I District II tournament, but the Pirates were taken to the brink in all three games.
Prairie won 30-28, 25-20, 25-23, and coach Julie Schumacher admitted her team was in a battle throughout the entire match.
“I wouldn’t say it was our best match, but we held it together and came back,” she said. “They held their composure. It sure is nice to know that we have a team that doesn’t give up and keeps trying when they were down.”
Jade Prigge led Prairie with 12 kills, while three other players had seven, one chipped in five and another had four. Tara Schlader finished with 20 assists and Sierra McWilliams added 18 digs.
The first and third games were extremely critical to the Pirates (15-6) advancing.
“We had three chances at set point, but give them credit — they battled,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said.
The Loggers had several one-point leads in the first set, and with Prairie finally getting a set point, setter Hope Schwartz saw an opening in Potlatch’s back row and finished with a kill to give the Pirates the opener.
In the third, Prairie was down 18-11, but behind the serving of Schlader, who finished the night perfect, rallied to close out the match.
“That was the difference: They just made less mistakes,” Dinsmoor said.
Potlatch, which finishes its year at 12-7, Josie Larson had a season-high 30 assists, 13 digs, and was 9-of-9 serving. Olivia Wise fired 14 kills, and Brooke Peterson piled up nine kills and a career-best 23 digs.
The Pirates will play at Genesee in a loser-out match at 7 p.m. today, with the winner play at Troy for the district title at 7 p.m. Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Prairie/Troy football moved
The Whitepine League Division I football game between Prairie and Troy scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Troy now will be played 7 p.m. today at the same site, according to Pirates athletic director Travis Mader.
The shift comes because the Troy area is expected to be hit hard by snow on Friday.