BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Knights rally past Greyhounds in boys’ action
SPOKANE — Pullman took a 10-point lead in the third quarter after trailing by double digits at halftime, but an 18-2 spurt from Great Northern League foe East Valley of Spokane did the Greyhounds in in a 59-53 loss Wednesday in boys’ basketball play.
Pullman (9-9, 5-5) “just missed a lot of shots in the fourth quarter,” coach Craig Brantner said, and the Knights (8-11, 5-6) took advantage.
“We kinda ran out of gas,” Brantner said.
Peyton Rogers hit four 3s and led the Hounds with 14 points. Steven Burkett had 12 and Evan Strong kicked in 10 and seven assists.
Brantner credited Rogers’ sharpshooting and his team’s ball movement as key in his team’s second-half rally.
EV was led by Tyrell Brown (18 points) and Reece Rasmussen (17).
PULLMAN (9-9, 5-5)
Dane Bednar 3 0-0 6, Brady Wells 0 0-0 0, Evan Strong 4 2-4 10, Ethan Kramer 3 0-0 7, Steven Burkett 4 2-2 12, Brayden Roberts 1 2-2 4, Peyton Rogers 4 2-4 14, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Riley Pettit 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-12 53.
EAST VALLEY (8-11, 5-6)
RJ McGee 0 0-0 0, Reece Rasmussen 7 1-2 17, Taylor Hofstee 4 0-2 8, Coleton Hansen 2 0-0 5, Zach Honegger 0 0-0 0, Tyrell Brown 8 2-2 18, Henry Stevens 0 0-0 0, Aiden Constantino 2 3-4 8, Adreyan Hargrave 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 7-12 59.
Pullman 13 9 19 12—53
East Valley 17 18 4 20—59
3-point goals — Kramer, Burkett 2, Rogers 4, Rasmussen 2, Hansen, Constantino.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
EV 60, Pullman 37
SPOKANE — East Valley of Spokane raced out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and rode three double-figure outputs to down Pullman in a Great Northern League matchup.
The Knights (15-4, 8-3) got 18 points from Brie Holecek, 13 from Mataya Green and 12 from Ellie Stowell. Pullman (3-15, 0-10) was led by Meghan McSweeney (11 points) and Peyton Teevens (nine).
PULLMAN (3-15, 0-10)
Megan Limburg 8, Elise McDougle 0, Audrey Pitzer 0, Peyton Teevens 9, Hailey Chittenden 0, Meghan McSweeney 11, Kelsi Benton 0, Hallie McDougle 0, Sehra Singh 0, Hailey Talbot 5, Kinsey Kallaher 2.
EAST VALLEY (15-4, 8-3)
Kyra Johnson 2, Sierra Custard 2, Mataya Green 13, Ellie Syverson 1, Emma Glore 4, Gabby Magana 2, Ellie Stowell 12, Brie Holecek 18, Shawnee Munns 0, Destiny Hillyard 3.
Pullman 5 15 5 12—37
East Valley 16 13 7 24—60
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Aquatic Center to host WIAA districts
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association will conduct the Class 2A District 5, 6 and 7 meet Friday and Saturday at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center in Clarkston. The indoor natatorium will be closed to the public during this time. The meet will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for students with ASB cards and seniors, and $5 for heat sheets.
