WEIPPE — Ten Tigers scored and the Kendrick defense held the Timberline Spartans of Weippe scoreless in two of the four quarters of a 54-4 Whitepine League Division II victory in girls basketball on Thursday.
“Our emphasis tonight was to keep the turnovers down and just share the ball,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “I thought the girls did a great job.”
Erin Morgan was the high-scorer with 10 points for the Tigers (7-0, 5-0), who are ranked No. 2 in the first Idaho state media poll in Class 1A Division II that was released earlier in the day.
Natalie Amarillas hit a 3 in the opening quarter to provide the game’s only field goal for Timberline (1-6, 0-4).
KENDRICK (7-0, 5-0)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 4, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 3 0-1 6, Natalie Kimbley 3 0-0 6, Hannah Tweit 3 0-0 6, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 4, Erin Morgan 5 0-0 10, Ruby Stewart 1 2-4 4, Hailey Taylor 0 0-0 0, Taylor Boyer 2 0-0 4, Slarlit Flint 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 2-5 54.
TIMBERLINE/WEIPPE (1-6, 0-4)
Morgan Soester 0 1-2 1, Natalie Amarillas 1 0-0 3, Sam Brown 0 0-0 0, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 0 0-0 0, Madi Carr 0 0-0 0. Totals 1 1-2 4.
Kendrick 14 16 16 8—54
Timberline 3 0 1 0— 4
3-point goals — Amarillas.
Colfax 63, Dayton/Waitsburg 10
WAITSBURG, Wash. — Unbeaten Colfax piled up 33 points in the first quarter alone while holding Dayton/Waitsburg to single digits in each quarter of a nonleague rout.
The Bulldogs (5-0) got 11 players on the board in all, with Asher Cai (13 points), Ashley Ring (11) and Brynn McGaughy (10) adding double-digit point totals.
COLFAX (5-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Jaisha Gibb 3 2-2 9, Hailey Demler 3 0-0 6, Lauryn York 1 0-1 2, Harper Booth 2 0-0 4, Asher Cai 5 0-0 13, Brynn McGaughy 5 0-0 10, Ashley Ring 5 1-2 11, Paige Claassen 1 0-0 2, Olivia Andrus 1 0-0 2, Brenna Gilchrist 1 0-2 2, Ava Swan 1 0-4 2. Totals 28 3-11 63.
DAYTON/WAITSBURG (0-6)
Megan Fourney 1 4-8 6, Alyssa Hollingsworth 0 0-0 0, Kameryn Tupling 0 0-0 0, MaKenna Barron 0 0-0 0, Teagan Culley 0 0-0 0, Grace Trump 1 0-0 2, Jessika Lambert 0 0-0 0, Sagelyn Kilts 1 0-0 2. Totals 3 4-8 10.
Colfax 33 6 15 9—63
Dayton/Wait. 2 1 5 2—10
3-point goals — Cai 3, Gibb.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Colfax 74, Dayton/Waitsburg 45
WAITSBURG, Wash. — Nine Colfax players got on the board in a nonleague victory for the Bulldogs against Dayton/Waitsburg.
John Lustig led the way with 38 points, more than half the total for Colfax (4-2). Dylan Bledsoe of Dayton/Waitsburg (0-4) converted seven 3-point goals and had 28 points of his own.
“It was a good win for us,” coach Reece Jenkin said. “The kids did a great job of coming out and setting the tone of the basketball game early. It was a great opportunity for some different kids to step up.”
COLFAX (4-2)
Damian Demler 2 0-0 5, Carson Gray 2 0-0 4, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 2 5-7 9, John Lustig 15 4-6 38, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, JP Wigen 1 3-4 5, Trace Hannigar 2 0-2 4, Jaxon Wick 2 0-0 5, Drew VanTine 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 12-19 74.
DAYTON/WAITSBURG (0-4)
Ryland Kitts 2 0-0 4, Monte Pettichord 2 0-2 4, Blake French 2 0-0 4, Jasper Morrow 0 0-0 0, Wyaitt Booth 2 0-0 5, Dylan Bledsoe 9 3-3 28, Nolan Korslund 0 0-0 0, Koen Lindley 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-5 45.
Colfax 23 16 22 13—74
Dayton/Waitsburg 14 7 11 13—45
3-point goals — J. Lustig 4, Demler, Wick, Bledsoe 7, Booth.
Kendrick-Timberline cut short
The Whitepine League Division II game between Kendrick and Timberline of Weippe was halted due to a mid-game power outage.
Plans for completing or rescheduling the game had not yet been announced at press time.
WRESTLING
Clarkston trips up Moscow
Clarkston’s wrestling team went on a three-match winning streak, starting with a Geo Alba pin against Kai Reynolds at 126 pounds, to defeat Moscow 42-36 in a dual meet at Clarkston High School.
At 132, Dawson Bailey earned a 3-0 decision against Aidan Prakash, then Bodee Thivierge got a 6-2 win against Jack Bales at 138.
The dual started at 160, as Moscow’s Micah Harder pinned Braydon Flinders with 20 seconds left in the match.
The Bears received a forfeit at 170, then Clarkston’s Jonah McKamey pinned Wyatt Hartig in 1:36 for his team’s first points of the dual.
The Bantams then scored 24 consecutive points. Cameron Stout received a forfeit at 195, Cameron Ash pinned Oscar Kearney at 285, Jordan McKamey won by forfeit at 106 and Caila Rice pinned Keira Zimmerman in the first period at 106.
98 — Jordan McKamey, Clk, by forfeit; 106 — Caila Rice, Clk, p. Keira Zimmerman:16; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, by forfeit; 120 — Jason Swam, Mos, by forfeit; 126 — Geo Alba, Clk, p. Kai Reynolds 2:40; 132 — Dawson Bailey, Clk dec. Aidan Prakash 3-0; 138 — Bodee Thivierge, Clk, dec. Jack Bales 6-2; 145 — Andrew Bollinger, Mos, p. Austin Turner 2:30; 152 — Eli Lyon, Mos, p. Austin Thivierge 0:56; 160 — Micah Harder, Mos, p. Braydon Flinders 5:40; 170 — Owen McGreevy, Mos, by forfeit; 182 — Jonah McKamey, Clk p. Wyatt Hartig 1:36; 195 — Cameron Stout, Clk, by forfeit; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Carson Ash, Clk, p. Oscar Kearney 2:53.