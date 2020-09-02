Host Genesee dropped just one of its seven sets Tuesday during a triangular prep volleyball meet with Clearwater Valley and Logos, defeating both foes to improve to 3-0 overall.
The Bulldogs beat the Knights of Moscow by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 25-21 and 25-16 before downing the Rams of Kooskia 25-6, 25-17 and 25-17. In the night’s other contest, Logos topped Clearwater Valley 25-20, 25-14, 27-25.
Against Logos, Genesee’s Claira Osborne and Lucie Ranisate had 21 and 14 kills, respectively, to lead the way, but there were “great plays and performances” all around, according to coach Pete Crowley. For the Knights, Lily Leidenfrost had 13 assists and four kills, Kirsten Wambeke hit eight kills and seven digs, and Ellie Brower and Lucy Spencer made 13 digs apiece.
Riley Maguire sparked Genesee against CV with 18 straight serves. The Bulldogs enjoyed solid contributions from setters Carly Allen and Mackenzie Stout, who combined for 32 assists. Stout added six aces and 10 digs, while Osborne (nine kills) and Ranisate (11) headed the offense again.
“It was pretty cool to see them performing at the level they did,” Crowley said. “We had some hiccups, but we’re only three matches in, whereas normally we go to Spokane and play 10 times in the summer, with some matches around here. So we’re where we normally are at in July. But it feels good to be finding our rhythm.”
In Logos’ game with Clearwater Valley, the Knights (2-1) benefited from seven kills by Hero Merkle, six digs from Madison Brower and three blocks from Olivia Igielski en route to their straight-sets victory.
JV — Logos def. Genesee 2-1; Genesee def. CV 2-1
Loggers master Mustangs
POTLATCH — Setter Josie Larson racked up 13 assists, five kills, five digs and two aces as her team won a three-set nonleague sweep of visiting Deary.
The set scores were 25-14, 25-23 and 25-10, and the Loggers improved to 2-0 on the season.
Larson “ran the floor well all night,” according to coach Ron Dinsmoor. Teammate Brooke Peterson served 15-for-15 with five aces, while Olivia Wise added seven kills and three aces.
“I thought we played really well in the first set and the third set,” said Dinsmoor, who emphasized cleaning up service errors as a priority for his team moving forward. “The second set we had trouble with our ball control and Deary was very scrappy. They kept a lot of balls in play, they put the pressure on us, and we were fortunate to win that second set.”
The Loggers return to action in a Whitepine League showdown with Genesee at home tomorrow at 7 p.m.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary
Trojans tame Kubs
TROY — Morgan Blazzard served 15-for-15 with five aces and hit 15 kills to lead Troy to a straight-sets season debut victory over visiting Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah.
The set scores were 25-11, 25-7 and 25-16.
The Trojans’ Makayla Sapp was also perfect from the service line, going 12-for-12 serving with one ace. Teammate Katie Gray provided five kills.
“I feel like this was a good first game for us,” said Troy coach Deborah Blazzard. “This summer we’ve just been kind of scrimmaging against one another, and we haven’t really gotten too much of a chance to play other teams, so it’s good to go against another team, and I feel like we had really good community support.”
JV — Troy def. Kamiah