Prep roundup

Micah Wolbrecht tallied two individual wins and aided two relay victories as the Moscow High boys went 2-0 in dual meets in a three-team virtual swim competition at various sites.
The late-reported meet took place Wednesday through Saturday and also involved Lake City and Post Falls. The unusual format was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Isaac Pimentel claimed an individual win and two relay triumphs for the Bears, whose boys remained unbeaten in dual meets the past two seasons.
Reid Johnson was victorious in one open race and two relays while Ian Schlater and Ethan Baird contributed to two relay wins apiece.
Helen Schumaker notched two wins and Ashley Pope one as the Moscow girls went 1-1 in dual meets.
TEAM SCORES
Dual win-loss records
Combined — Lake City 2-0, Moscow 1-1, Post Falls 0-2.
Girls — Lake City 2-0, Moscow 1-1, Post Falls 0-2.
Boys — Moscow 2-0, Lake City 1-1, Post Falls 0-2.
TOP MOSCOW PLACERS
Girls
200 medley relay — 2, Moscow (Ellis, Crossland, Painter, Schumaker) 2:04.20.
200 free — 1, Helen Schumaker 2:04.24.
50 free — 1, Ashley Pope 28.04.
100 fly — 2, Ashley Painter 1:08.35.
100 free — 1, Helen Schumaker 55.74.
200 free relay — 2, Moscow 2:08.80.
100 breast — 2, Ally Crossland 1:20.09.
Boys
200 medley relay — 1, Moscow (Schlater, Wolbrecht, Johnson, Pimentel) 1:44.98.
200 IM — 2, Isaac Pimentel 2:12.06.
50 free — 1, Micah Wolbrecht 23.06.
100 fly — 2, Eddie Cofre 1:00.12.
100 free — 1, Micah Wolbrecht 51.48.
500 free — 1, Isaac Pimentel 5:13.36.
200 free relay — 1, Moscow (Schlater, Cofre, Cousins, Baird) 1:40.23.
100 back — 1, Reid Johnson 1:00.85.
100 breast — 2, Ethan Baird 1:09.79.
400 free relay — 1, Moscow (Wolbrecht, Johnson, Baird, Pimentel) 3:34.33.
VOLLEYBALL
A Potlatch coach tests positive
On Sunday, another school district was hit by the news of a positive COVID-19 test.
A coach on the Potlatch volleyball team informed the school district of a positive test result, forcing the postponment of all this week’s matches.
“I ask that you work with us and be patient as we cross this ‘uncharted territory,’” superintendent Jeff Cirka said in a news release. “I will provide further information and news as we move forward through the next few days.”
The name of the coach who tested positive is being withheld because of privacy laws.
This is the fourth known case of the coronavirus having an impact in this area on high school sports, the second dealing with a coach, and the third incident in just nine days. It was revealed on Sept. 18 that a Genesee High School football coach had a positive result. Then on Thursday it was learned a player on the Lewiston HIgh School freshman team tested positive for COVID-19. On Sept. 11, it was revealed a Grangeville football player tested positive for the coronavirus.