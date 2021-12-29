SPOKANE — Three double-digit scorers led the way as the Colfax Bulldogs started fast and held on to defeat the Medical Lake Cardinals in their opening game of the Eagle Holiday Classic tournament at West Valley High School in Spokane.
John Lustig scored a game-high 18 points for Colfax (6-2), while Damian Demler had 14 and Mason Gilchrist 13. Lustig has often put up 40-plus point totals this season, but the Medical Lake defense worked hard to stifle him on this occasion.
“They did a good job of trying to throw us some different defenses and get (Lustig) out of the rhythm and take him out the game a little bit,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “It really opened it up for some other guys to step up and score. It was great to see, having three guys in double figures and a couple others put up seven. It was a good solid win for us.”
Colfax returns to action facing La Salle today at noon.
COLFAX (6-2)
Damian Demler 5 0-0 14, Carson Gray 3 0-0 7, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 3 1-2 7, John Lustig 7 4-4 18, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 6 1-2 13, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Drew VanTine 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 6-8 63.
MEDICAL LAKE (3-5)
Oran Rhimer 1 0-0 2, Eugene Haas III 4 0-0 11, Noah Keister 1 2-2 4, Zach Endreson 3 1-2 8, Tyler Sembly 4 2-2 11, Landon Hall 4 0-0 11, Caeden Bahr 0 0-0 0, Reid Headrick 0 0-0 0, Jalijah Meachem 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 5-6 53.
Colfax 19 11 18 15—63
Medical Lake 6 12 12 20—50
3-point goals — Demler 4, Gray, Haas III 3, Hall 3, Endreson, Sembly.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Eustice 36, Kendrick 33
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 3-pointer by Hannah Tweit in the closing seconds fell just short as the Crusaders survived a late charge by the Tigers in the KSA Events Basketball Holiday Tournament.
“I thought we were going to get a little basketball magic, but it hit the rim, hit the top of the board, came down, hit the rim again and bounced off,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “It was so close.”
Tweit finished with a team-high 10 points, while Morgan Silflow added seven and Erin Morgan had six. The Tigers (8-2) led 13-6 through the opening quarter, but Bishop Eustace, of Pennsauken, N.J., stepped up its defensive efforts and held them to single digit outputs in each quarter thereafter.
Kendrick returns to action today at 10 a.m. Pacific in a third-place game against Ravenna (Ohio) Southeast High School.
A complete box score was not available.
Kendrick 13 7 7 6—33
Bishop Eustace 6 12 10 8—36