DEARY — Blaine Clark hit a layup with 2.4 seconds to go Wednesday to lift the Deary boys basketball team to a 40-38 win against Timberline in a Whitepine League Division II game that was rescheduled from earlier in the season.
The Mustangs (3-5, 3-2) were playing for the first time in 26 days, but the rust didn’t show early. Deary went out to a 21-15 lead at halftime before the Spartans (4-6, 3-2) erased that lead in the third as the teams went to the fourth tied at 31.
Then the Mustangs buckled down defensively, which is something coach Jalen Kirk wanted to see.
“Tonight, we played just stout hard defense,” he said. “Our goal every night is to outwork every team.”
Kalab Rickard led the way with 15 points for Deary, and Kirk complemented him and Laithan Proctor on the way they stepped up defensively. Gus Rickert and Lakye Taylor combined for 11 points and 19 rebounds.
Parker Brown led Timberline with a game-high 16 points.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (4-6, 3-2)
Parker Brown 6 2-2 16, Micah Nelson 2 1-2 5, Logan Hunter 1 6-6 8, Rylan West 2 0-0 6, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 9-10 38.
DEARY (3-5, 3-2)
Laithan Proctor 2 0-0 5, Kalab Rickard 7 1-3 15, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 4 0-1 9, Gus Rickert 2 1-5 5, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 2-9 40.
Timberline 8 7 16 7—38
Deary 11 10 10 9—40
3-point goals — Brown 2, West 2, Christopherson, Proctor, Clark.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Genesee-CV postponed
The Whitepine League girls basketball game between Genesee and Clearwater Valley, which originally was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Genesee, has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Bulldogs’ program.
It’s the third game this week Genesee has been forced to postpone because of virus protocols. A day earlier, the athletic department had to put Tuesday’s game against Troy and today’s game against Potlatch on hold because of the issues.
Because the contests are within the league, the schools will have to reschedule. As of press time, no make-up dates have been announced for any of the three games.