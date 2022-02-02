The Greyhounds’ Grayson Hunt scored a new season-high of 26 points to lead the way as Pullman topped the Shadle Park Highlanders in Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball action.
The final scoreline read 75-56.
“We just had a great all-around game,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “Pretty balanced on the rebounds, pretty balanced on assists ... We actually attacked the basket a bit more; we didn’t shoot as many 3s as we often have because the penetration lanes were more open.”
Jaedyn Brown added another 25 points for the Greyhounds (15-2, 6-1), while Kohlby Sorweide of Shadle Park (4-12, 2-5) led all scorers with 33.
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (4-12, 2-5)
Andruw Wilson 2 1-1 5, Jacob Boston 1 3-4 6, Jordan Dever 0 0-0 0, Malachi Troutt 0 0-0 0, Isaiah McTague 0 0-0 0, Kohlby Sorweide 13 3-4 33, Jake Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Ronan Redd 2 0-0 6, Jake Picard 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-11 56.
PULLMAN (15-2, 6-1)
Grayson Hunt 11 4-4 26, Payton Rogers 1 0-0 2, Tanner Barbour 4 0-0 9, Thomas Cole 0 1-4 1, Jaedyn Brown 6 6-8 25, Champ Powaukee 2 0-0 6, Tyler Elbracht 0 1-2 1, Dane Sykes 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 13-18 75.
Shadle Park 12 10 13 21—56
Pullman 17 19 13 26—75
3-point goals — Brown 3, Powaukee 2, Barbour, Sorweide 4, Redd 2, Boston.
Moscow 71, Sandpoint 43
SANDPOINT — The Bear boys got nine players on the board, totaled 11 3-point goals and remained unbeaten in 4A Inland Empire League play with a rout of Sandpoint.
Moscow (11-6, 4-0) blitzed to a 22-9 lead in the opening quarter to pave the way to victory. Bryden Brown was the top scorer for the Bears with four 3-point goals and 14 points, while Dylan Rehder scored another 13, and Cody Isakson had 10 points and six rebounds.
For the Bulldogs (4-12, 0-4), Ethan Butler put up a game-high 21 points.
“It puts us close to getting a league title,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig noted. “Still a little work to do; hopefully we can clinch the league title by next week. We shot the ball well to start the game and gave us that cushion, and I thought we did a lot of things good defensively to make things difficult on them.”
MOSCOW (11-6, 4-0)
Bryden Brown 4 2-2 14, Dylan Rehder 4 3-4 13, Cody Isakson 4 2-4 10, Jamari Simpson 1 2-2 5, Taylor Strong 3 2-2 9, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 1 0-2 2, Ian Hillman 1 1-1 3, Sam Kees 3 0-0 8, Barrett Abendroth 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 12-17 71.
SANDPOINT (4-12, 0-4)
Rusty Lee 3 0-1 6, Jacob Eldridge 2 1-1 5, Arie VanDenBerg 1 0-0 3, Layne Dunkel 0 0-0 0, Evan Dickinson 0 0-0 0, Parker Childs 2 0-0 4, Randy Lane 2 0-0 4, Lasse Kuehn 0 0-0 0, Ethan Butler 8 5-11 21. Totals 18 6-13 43.
Moscow 22 25 13 11—71
Sandpoint 9 15 11 8—43
3-point goals — Brown 4, Kees 2, Rehder 2, Simpson, Abendroth, Strong, VanDenBerg.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
Logos 65, Troy 40
Will Casebolt scored 26 points for the Knights as they took down the Trojans in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Casebolt scored 20 of his 26 in the first half for Logos (10-3, 8-3) and added seven rebounds and seven steals.
The Knights’ coach Joe Casebolt praised Seamus Wilson and Jack Driskill for setting the tone on defense in the second half.
Troy (2-15, 0-13) was led by Noah Johnson with 16 points and Chandler Blazzard with 10 in the loss.
Logos heads to Lapwai for a big showdown tonight.
TROY (2-15, 0-13)
Eli Stoner 1 1-2 4, Joseph Bendel 2 0-4 6, Joseph Doumit 1 0-0 2, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 7 2-3 16, Chandler Blazzard 1 8-10 10, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Samuel Stoner 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 11-19 40.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (10-3, 8-3)
Jack Driskill 1 1-4 4, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 9 3-5 26, Jasper Whitling 3 0-0 9, Seamus Wilson 2 2-2 8, Roman Nuttbrock 5 1-2 14, Ben Druffel 1 0-0 2, Garrett Farrell 1 0-0 2, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-13 65.
Troy 9 12 10 9—40
Logos 12 16 15 21—65
3-point goals — Bendel 2, Stoner, Casebolt 5, Whitling 3, Nuttbrock 3, Wilson 2, Driskill.
JV — Logos def. Troy.
Colfax 69, Reardan 42
COLFAX — The Bulldogs found their groove in the middle quarters to pull away from the Indians for a Northeast 2B League win.
“JP Wigen gave us a great punch off the bench tonight,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. Wigen had six of his eight points in the second quarter.
For the Bulldogs (14-3, 7-1), John Lustig led all scorers with 22 points, Seth Lustig added 12.
REARDAN (9-8, 4-5)
Cohen Little 1 0-0 3, Owee Handley 1 0-0 3, Logan Flaa 0 0-0 0, Jakari Singleton 4 1-4 9, Rysen Soliday 1 0-0 2, Tristo McCrea 3 0-0 6, Cody Spreacher 7 2-2 19. Totals 17 3-6 42.
COLFAX (14-3, 7-1)
Damian Demler 3 2-2 9, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, Jonjon Kinley 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 1 0-0 2, Seth Lustig 4 4-6 12, John Lustig 7 8-8 22, Bradyn Heilsberg 3 0-2 6, Mason Gilchrist 5 0-0 10, JP Wigen 2 4-4 8. Totals 25 18-22 69.
Reardan 11 10 12 9—42
Colfax 11 20 23 15—69
3-point goals — Spreacher 3, Little, Handley, Demler.
JV — Reardan won.
Potlatch 50, Genesee 25
GENESEE — Three Loggers scored in double figures to help Potlatch cut down Whitepine League Division I opponent Genesee, which was held to only three points in the second half.
Potlatch (9-6, 6-5) benefited from 14 points courtesy of Jack Clark, 12 from Patrick McManus and 11 from Jaxon Vowels. For the Bulldogs (4-10, 2-10), Cameron Meyer scored a team-high 11.
POTLATCH (9-7, 6-6)
Dominic Brown 3 0-0 8, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 5 3-4 14, Everett Lovell 1 0-0 3, Jaxon Vowels 4 2-3 11, Tyler Howard 1 0-0 2, Patrick McManus 5 1-1 12, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Whitney 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-8 50.
GENESEE (4-10, 2-10)
Cameron Meyer 3 2-4 11, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 3 0-0 8, Jack Johnson 1 1-2 3, Derek Burt 1 1-2 3, Josh Ketcheson 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-8 25.
Potlatch 15 16 9 10—50
Genesee 7 15 2 1—25
3-point goals — Bornw 2, Clark, Lovell, Meyer 3, Krick 2, Vowels, McManus.
JV — Potlatch 51, Genesee 30
Touchet 59, Colton 52
TOUCHET, Wash. — The Wildcats battled hard but lost in a nonleague battle of one-win teams against the Indians.
Matthew Reisenauer and Grant Wolf led Colton (1-11) with 17 points each. Wolf had five 3-pointers in the game, Reisenauer had three 3s. Raph Arnhold added 12 points for the Wildcats in the loss.
Touchet moved to 2-14 on the season.
A full box was not available at press time.
Colton 16 7 8 21—52
Touchet 14 13 14 18—59
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman 51, Shadle Park 30
The Greyhounds broke open a tight game in the second quarter and continued their recent roll with a win against the Highlanders in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League.
Elise McDougle paced three Pullman (5-11, 4-2) players in double figures with 17 points, including eight in the first quarter. Sehra Singh chipped in 14, with 10 in the second half. Audrey Pitzer finished with 11 points, including seven in the first half.
The Greyhounds finished 8-of-10 (80 percent) at the free-throw line.
Kate Pumesinke finished with 14 points for Shadle Park (2-11, 1-5).
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (2-11, 1-5)
Emma Summers 0 0-0 0, Maliya Asudi 2 1-4 5, Josey Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Addison Julen 1 0-0 2, Kate Pumesinke 7 0-0 14, Aubrielle Plaster 0 0-2 0, Kyliegh Ardus 2 0-0 5, Brie Whitcomb 0 0-2 0, Abigail Skillestud 0 0-0 0, Madison Fuger 1 0-0 2, Juyele Plaster 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 1-8 30.
PULLMAN (5-11, 4-2)
Elise McDougle 7 1-2 17, Audrey Pitzer 2 6-6 11, Lacie Sines 0 0-0 0, Chaia Powaukee, Ava Petrino 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Shelby Pau 0 0-0 l, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 5 1-2 14, Ryliann Bednar 1 0-0 2, Meg Limburg 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 8-10 51.
Shadle Park 11 6 7 6—30
Pullman 13 11 10 17—51
3-point goals — Ardus, Singh 3, McDougle 2, Pitzer, Limburg.
Colfax 68, Reardan 45
COLFAX — Asher Cai and Hannah Baerlocher played the final regular-season home game of their prep careers and helped the Bulldogs top Reardan in Northeast 2B League play on senior night at Colfax.
Cai scored a game-high 28 points with 12 total field goals and a hat-trick of 3-pointers, while Baerlocher had two 3s and seven points of her own. Other leaders for Colfax (14-1, 7-0) included Brynn McGaughy (14 points) and Jaisha Gibb (10).
For Reardan (12-6, 5-3), Ayden Krupke scored a team-high 22 points.
REARDAN (12-6, 5-3)
Kassidy Koch 0 0-0 0, Liberty Anderson 0 2-2 2, Ayden Krupke 8 2-3 22, Jaylee Abrahamson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Edwards 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Dewey 3 0-0 7, Justin Flett 0 0-0 0, Emma Flaa 1 1-2 3, Erika Preuschoff 1 2-2 4, Ella Curry 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Bjornberg 2 0-1 4, Lizzy Bell 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 10-14 45.
COLFAX (14-1, 7-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 2 1-2 7, Jaisha Gibb 4 0-0 10, Hailey Demler 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 1 2-2 4, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Asher Cai 12 1-5 28, Brynn McGaughy 7 0-0 14, Ava Swan 0 1-4 1. Totals 28 5-13 68.
Reardan 9 12 10 14—45
Colfax 14 19 22 13—68
3-point goals — Krupke 4, Dewey, Cai 3, Baerlocher 2, Gibb 2.
JV — Colfax 44, Reardan 38
Moscow 39, Sandpoint 33
On senior night for the Bears, Moscow was stronger in the middle quarters and edged out Sandpoint in Class 4A Inland Empire League play.
Peyton Watson (eight points), Grace Nauman (six points), Angela Lassen (four points) and Aneesha Shrestha were playing their final regular-season varsity home game as they helped the Bears (6-14, 2-1) upset the Bulldogs (10-7, 2-1). Lola Johns scored a team-high nine points for Moscow, while Sandpoint’s Kelsey Cessna led all scorers with 10 points.
“I was just really proud of our persistence and fighting right back with them,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “... Grace (Nauman), Peyton (Watson) and Lola (Johns) really did a good job rebounding and putting shots back.”
SANDPOINT (10-7, 2-1)
Kelsey Cessna 1 8-11 10, Demi Driggs 0 0-0 0 Daylee Driggs 2 4-6 9, Anna Reinink 0 0-1 0, Peyton Cessna 0 0-0 0, Tru Tomco 0 0-0 0, Lily Richardson 0 0-0 0, Livia Owens 1 0-0 2, Aliya Stock 2 2-4 7, Destiny Lyons 2 1-2 5, Sofia Platte 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 15-24 33.
MOSCOW (6-14, 2-1)
McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Angela Lassen 0 4-9 4, Aneesha Shrestha 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 3 0-0 6, Peyton Watson 2 4-6 8, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 3, Jessika Lassen 0 2-2 2, Lola Johns 3 3-4 9, Megan Heyns 3 0-0 7, Maya Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-21 39.
Sandpoint 10 6 6 11—33
Moscow 10 10 9 10—39
3-point goals — Daylee Driggs, Stock, Thompson, Heyns.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
Deary 42, Potlatch 30
DEARY — The Mustangs earned their win at the free-throw line, creating the margin of victory there against the Loggers in a nonleague game.
“We just hit a bunch of free throws late,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “They are a fast-paced physical team, so it was nice to get our game faces on. The girls came through at the line for us.”
Kenadie Kirk tallied 17 points and 18 rebounds for the Mustangs (11-4), who went 16-for-28 (57.1 percent) at the line. Araya Wood also had 17 points and six steals.
Jaylee Fry finished with 11 points for Potlatch (7-11).
POTLATCH (7-11)
Emma Chambers 1 1-2 3, Tayva McKinney 2 2-4 7, Jaylee Fry 5 0-0 11, Bailyn Anderson 2 1-1 5, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-7 30.
DEARY (11-4)
Kaylee Wood 2 0-0 5, Kenadie Kirk 5 7-10 17, Emiley Scott 0 0-2 0, Araya Wood 4 8-8 17, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 0-4 2, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 1-4 1. Totals 12 16-28 42.
Potlatch 6 8 8 8—30
Deary 7 9 11 15—42
3-point goals — McKinney, Fry, K. Wood, A. Wood.
Colton 74, Touchet 11
COLTON — The Wildcats blanked Indians 21-0 in the first quarter of a nonleague rout.
Colton (13-2) held advantages of 45-4 at halftime and 59-6 at the end of the third.
Kyndra Stout paced the Wildcats with 26 points and had six 3-point goals. Lola Baerlocher chipped in 18 points, all coming on 3s.
Marlowe Mendoza paced Touchet (0-12) with five points.
COLTON (13-2)
Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 2, Maggie Meyer 2 0-0 6, Kyndra Stout 8 4-6 26, Mary Pluid 5 0-0 11, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 3-4 3, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-0 2, Lola Baerlocher 6 0-0 18, Ella Nollmeyer 2 2-3 6, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-13 74.
TOUCHET (0-12)
Tawnya Luna 0 0-2 0, Marlowe Mendoza 1 2-2 5, Emily Hilbort 2 0-0 4, Rosetta Renwick 1 0-0 2, Diana Rincon 0 0-0 0, Iris Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Jasmin Mazias 0 0-0 0, Brenna Huntley 0 0-0 0, Vanessa Angeles 0 0-0 0, MacKenzie Forbs 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-4 11.
Colton 21 24 14 15—74
Touchet 0 4 2 5—11
3-point goals — Stout 6, Baerlocher 6, Meyer 2, Pluid, Mendoza.