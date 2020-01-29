The Moscow boys basketball team came through with a big win in a matchup that came down to the wire against Inland Empire League division leader Lakeland. Moscow won 51-48.
The Bears got contributions across the board, but none was bigger than Blake Buchanan’s 15-point performance. Buchanan hauled in nine boards and finished 9-of-11 from the charity stripe with many of those conversions coming down the stretch to help seal the victory.
Ben Postell also provided a spark for Moscow with three points and eight rebounds, giving the Bears aggressive minutes on the glass.
“It was a physical game, and thankfully we shot well from the line,” said Moscow coach Josh Uhrig, “We handled the pressure and stuck to our game plan of pounding the middle of the paint and getting good looks at the basket.”
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (13-2, 1-1)
Ben Zubaly 5 3-4 13, Carson Seay 5 1-5 12, Ammon Munyear 1 0-0 2, Noah Haaland 5 1-4 13, Travis Derrick 0 0-0 0, Bryce Henry 1 0-0 2, Abe Munyer 2 2-2 6, Alden Waddington 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-15 48.
MOSCOW (8-8, 2-0)
Reef Diego 1 0-0 2, Brayden Decker 1 4-4 6, Barrett Abendroth 1 1-2 3, Jamari Simpson 0 0-0 0, Joe Colter 2 2-3 6, Ben Postell 1 1-4 3, Blake Buchanan 3 9-11 15, Benny Kitchel 3 3-4 10, Tyler Skinner 2 2-2 6. Totals 14 22-30 51.
Lakeland 12 14 10 12––48
Moscow 9 12 11 19––51
3-point goals — Seay, Haaland 2, Kitchel.
Pullman 71, East Valley 37
Pullman’s duo of Ethan Kramer (22 points, four rebounds) and Evan Strong (17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) led the Greyhounds to a Great Northern League route over East Valley on Tuesday night..
Brady Wells also played well for Pullman, playing a support role and posting seven assists, as well as anchoring the defense by swiping three steals and rejecting two shots.
Reece Rasmussen led the scoring attack for Knights with 12 points.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY
Adreyan Hargrave 1 0-0 2, Taylor Hofstee 0 0-0 0, Collin Zurfluh 1 1-1 3, Reece Rasmussen 3 5-6 12, Henry Stevens 0 0-0 0, Zach Honegger 1 0-0 3, Julian Gunderson 4 1-1 9, Coleton Hansen 2 3-4 7, RJ Mcgee 0 0-0 0, Aiden Constantino 0 1-2 1 Totals 12 11-14 37.
PULLMAN
Dane Bednar 6 0-0 14, Brayden Roberts 2 0-0 4, Ethan Kramer 10 2-3 22, Evan Strong 5 5-5 17, Steven Burkett 1 0-0 2, Peyton Rogers 2 0-1 4, Cameron McSweeney 2 0-1 4, Hyatt Utzman 1 0-0 3 , Stephen Wilmotte 0 0-0 0, Brady Wells 0 1-2 1. Totals 29 8-12 71.
East Valley 5 11 7 14––37
Pullman 15 16 25 15––71
3-point goals — Rasmussen, Honegger, Bednar 2, Strong 2, Utzan.
Kendrick 58, Deary 54 (OT)
KENDRICK — Kendrick beat Deary in overtime of a Whitepine League Division II game behind Jagger Hewett’s 25 points.
Hewett added 10 steals and six assists for the Tigers, who also got contributions from Alex Sneve (14 points), Rylan Hogan (11 points) and Chase Burke (eight points). Burke played shut-down defense, holding Deary’s star to two first-half points.
“Chase has been kind of our defensive cornerstone,” Tigers coach Tim Silflow said. “Our defense goes off of how he plays.
“He’s a very good defensive player for us.”
DEARY
Brayden Stapleton 7 3-4 17, Preston Johnston 3 0-2 8, London Kirk 4 0-0 8, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 2 2-2 6, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 2 0-2 4, Dylan Wilcox 4 0-0 11, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-10 54.
KENDRICK (8-8, 4-3)
Alex Sneve 5 2-2 14, Chase Burke 3 1-2 8, Jagger Hewett 8 7-10 25, Kolby Anderson 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 5 1-2 11, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 11-16 58.
Deary 14 11 10 13 6—54
Kendrick 16 9 8 15 10—58
3-point goals — Burke, Hewett 2, Sneve 2, Johnston 2, Wilcox 3.
JV — Deary 18, Kendrick 13 (half game).
North Idaho Christian 47, Pullman Christian 46
Pullman Christian pulled within one with 40 seconds left, but had only fouled twice in the fourth quarter. So by the time the Eagles finally got North Idaho Christian to the line for a 1-and-1, less than three seconds remained. NIC missed the front end of its final bonus trip, but the Eagles weren’t able to get a credible shot at the end and fell in a Mountain Christian League contest.
Erik Brown led Pullman Christian with 23 points. The Eagles also got contributions from Shane Shaffer (19 points, 13 rebounds), Noah Nimmer (13 rebounds) and Keaton Hewett (10 rebounds).
The Eagles were outscored 22-8 in the second quarter.
“We had a terrible second quarter,” Eagles coach Jamie Gleason said, “but we battled all the way back.”
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN-HAYDEN
Jake Peterson 0 0-0 0, James Kelly 0 0-0 0, Jack Hill 0 0-0 0, Phil Connelly 1 0-0 2, Malachi Bullington 11 3-4 25, Josiah Desrochers 2 0-0 6, Cruz Allian 1 2-3 5, Wiley Tillman 0 0-0 0, Kessler Johnson 2 4-5 9. Totals 17 9-12 47.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (11-3, 9-3)
Noah Nimmer 1 0-0 2, Garrett McClure 0 0-0 0, Keaton Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Tristan Yocum 0 0-1 0, Erik Brown 7 5-11 23, Shane Shaffer 7 3-4 19, Kyle Gleason 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-12 46.
North Idaho Christian 8 22 7 10—47
Pullman Christian 10 8 14 14—46
3-point goals — Desrochers 2, Allian, Johnson, Brown 4, Shaffer 2.
JV — NIC 67, PC 44.
Colfax 83, UCA 51
COLFAX — John Lustig shot 10-of-13 from the floor, finishing with 30 points to lead Colfax to a Northeast 2B League blowout of Spangle’s Upper Columbia Academy.
Lustig was 8-of-8 from inside the arc, and added a pair of 3s.
“He can do it both ways,” Bulldogs coach Reece Jenkin said. “Just had an efficient night. John’s a scorer.”
The Bulldogs (14-4, 8-2), who shot “about 50 percent” and hit nine 3s, also got 13 points and 10 assists from Hunter Claassen. Colfax has turned a corner, and sits second in league.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE
Jonathon Coleman 0 0-1 0, Ayden Lee 4 1-2 10, Evan Pierce 9 4-5 23, Peter Battalgia 0 0-0 0, Joah VanBover 1 0-0 2, Alden Wilfley 0 0-0 0, Zane Madden 2 0-0 5, Kirk Everett 4 3-3 11, Gabe Gallie 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-11 51.
COLFAX (14-4, 8-2)
Hunter Claassen 5 0-0 13, Cole Baerlocher 4 0-0 9, John Lustig 10 8-10 30, Gavin Hammer 0 0-0 0, Gunnar Aune 2 0-0 4, Cotton Booker 0 0-0 0, Damian Demler 2 0-0 4, Blake Holman 4 0-0 8, Lane Gingerich 1 0-0 3, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 3 2-2 9, Kyle Dail 1 0-0 3. Totals 32 10-12 83.
Upper Columbia 10 7 15 19—51
Colfax 28 19 16 20—83
3-point goals — Lee, Pierce, Madden, Claassen 3, Baerlocher, Lustig 2, Gingerich, Dail, Gilchrist.
JV — Colfax def. UCA
Potlatch 60, Genesee 27
GENESEE — Brayden Hadaller didn’t miss a shot all night, as he converted on 7 of 7 field goals and went 6 of 6 from the free throw stripe to account for 22 points and six assists with only one turnover, as Potlatch got hot early and cruised to a Whitepine Divison I victory over Genesee.
“We shot the ball extremley well tonight,” said Potlatch coach Ryan Ball, “I really like how we are playing right now, we are taking it one game at a time and sometimes thats the approach you need to take.”
The Loggers finished 19-of-35 from the floor and 17-of-20 on free throws to cap off a remarkable game of efficient play.
POTLATCH (15-2, 9-1)
Brayden Hadaller 7 6-6 22, Connor Akins 4 3-3 11, Tyler Wilcoxson 2 3-4 8, Ty Svancara 3 2-2 8, Justin Nicholson 0 2-2 2, Jerrod Nicholson 3 1-2 9, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 0 0-0 0, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kerns 0 0-1 0, Totals 19 17-20 60.
GENESEE (4-12, 1-10)
Owen Crowley 0 1-2 1, Lucas English 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 2 3-6 8, Dawson Durham 3 0-0 6, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 1 0-0 3, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 1 1-2 3, Sam Spence 2 0-0 6. Totals 9 5-12 27.
Potlatch 22 16 18 4––60
Genesee 11 9 4 3––27
3-point goals — Hadaller 2, Jerrod Nicholson 2, Wilcoxson, Spence 2, Wareham, Renton.
JV — Potlatch def. Genesee
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Tigers clinch share of league
KENDRICK — The Kendrick girls’ basketball team sewed up at least a share of the Whitepine League Division II crown, beating Deary at home Tuesday 65-24 to improve to 10-0 in league. Kendrick has two league contests remaining in the regular season.
The Tigers jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter and were led by Erin Morgan’s 17 points.
Megan Brocke also reached double figures scoring (13 points) while adding four steals and Mya Brown did a little bit of everything for the Tigers (nine points, eight assists, seven rebounds). Drew Stacy added eight points.
“We had nine out of 10 players score,” Ireland said, crediting his team’s unselfishness. “It’s nice when everybody gets a piece of the ball.
“Nobody’s selfish and we sub a lot to try to prepare for the long run.”
DEARY
Graci Heath 2 0-0 5, Makala Beyer 2 0-0 4, Tona Anderson 2 0-0 4, Matteya Proctor 1 0-0 2, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 0-0 2, Emiley Proctor 2 3-4 7, Delainee Ellsworth 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-4 24.
KENDRICK (14-3, 10-0)
Rose Stewart 1 0-0 2, Mya Brown 3 2-2 9, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 4 0-0 8, Jaiden Anderson 2 0-0 5, Hannah Tweit 2 0-0 4, Mina Sandino 1 0-0 2, Lauren Morgan 2 1-2 5, Erin Morgan 7 3-4 17, Megan Brocke 5 0-0 13. Totals 27 6-8 65.
Kendrick 18 15 12 20—65
Deary 2 11 7 2 — 24
3-point goals — Heath, Brown, J. Anderson, Brocke 3.
EV 63, Pullman 43
East Valley’s Brie Holecek scored a game-high 20 points to help the Knights of Spokane hold off Pullman in a Great Northern League game.
The Greyhounds (3-11, 0-6) were led by Meghan McSweeney, who had 15 points, and Hailey Chittenden, who tallied 12.
EV (13-3, 6-2) used a 19-9 second quarter to pull away.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (13-3, 6-2)
Kyra Johnson 0, Sierra Custard 0, Mataya Green 7, Ellie Syverson 6, Emma Glore 4, Gabby Magana 5, Becca Grytdal 0, Kiley Boteler 0, Ellie Stowell 5, Brie Holecek 20, Shawnee Munns 4, Destiny Hillyard 7.
PULLMAN (3-11, 0-6)
Hailey Chittenden 12, Hallie McDougle 0, Peyton Teevens 5, Kelsi Benton 2, Kinsey Kallaher 0, Meghan McSweeney 15, Hailey Talbot 9, Elise McDougle 0, Audrey Pitzer 0.
East Valley 15 19 19 14—63
Pullman 12 9 12 10—43
NIC 46, Pullman Christian 45
Pullman Christian rallied from a 15-point hole to take the lead with a minute left, but North Idaho Christian of Hayden inched back in front during a Mountain Christian League game.
The Eagles (10-2, 8-2) needed a 3 to tie it with a few seconds left, but missed and got a putback instead. They went 8-for-14 in the final frame, outscoring NIC 23-9.
In the first quarter, Pullman Christian was held to a 1-of-19 mark.
“We figured out how to shoot again,” Eagles coach Trent Goetze said. “I will say I’m super proud of our young team for coming back and having a chance to win it. They’re fighters.”
Faith Berg (11 points), Annie Goetze (10) and Samantha Shaffer (10) led the Eagles. Goetze had 10 rebounds and Grace Berg nabbed 12. Pullman Christian has clinched the No. 2 seed at the Mountain Christian League tournament.
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN-HAYDEN
S. Pilgrim 2 0-0 4, G. Gwin 7 0-1 17, R. Anderson 2 0-0 4, K. Malinauskus 1 2-2 5, I. Bresee 5 2-5 12, A. Newman 1 1-1 4. Totals 18 5-8 46.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (10-2, 8-2)
Faith Berg 2 7-8 11, Annie Goetze 3 3-4 10, Samantha Shaffer 4 1-3 10, Claire Wilson 0 1-2 1, Grace Berg 2 2-2 7, Alina Combs 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 15-21 45.
North Idaho Christian 13 11 13 9—46
Pullman Christian 4 6 12 23—45
3-point goals — Gwin 3, Malinauskus, Newman, F. Berg, G. Berg, A. Goetze, Schaffer.
Prairie 58, Troy 31
PRAIRIE – Prairie was led to a Whitepine Division I win by India Peery, who produced 22 points and four steals as the Pirates shut down Troy.
Ciara Chaffee also came through with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double to help bring home Prairie’s eighth league win of the season.
“Our defensive intensity and pressure wore Troy down,” said coach Lori Mader. “Everyone did a good job of stepping up and we got big moments from our seniors.”
TROY (7-9, 4-7)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Halee Bohman 3 0-2 7, Isabelle Raaseh 3 0-1 6, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 1 0-0 2, Bekah Wageman 0 0-0 0, Abby Weller 3 0-1 8, Bailee Cook 0 0-0 0, Betty McKensie 0 1-2 1, Whitney Foster 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 1-6 31.
PRAIRIE (14-3, 8-2)
Delaney Lockett 2 2-5 6, Kristin Wemhoff 3 0-0 6, Ellea Uhlenkott 3 0-0 6, Josie Remacle 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 1 0-2 2, India Peery 6 7-8 22, Ciara Chaffee 5 4-8 14, Sydney Bruegeman 0 0-0 0, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-23 58.
Troy 3 10 9 9––31
Prairie 11 19 10 18––58
3-point goals — Peery 3, Bohman, Chamberlin, Weller 2.
Colfax 54, Upper Columbia 25
COLFAX — Kierstyn York scored 18 points, including the first seven of the game for Colfax, as the Bulldogs blasted Northeast 2B League foe Upper Columbia.
York added six rebounds for the Bulldogs who also got contributions from Skylre Sakamoto-Howell (eight points and five steals), Shyah Antoine (10 points), and Asher Cai (12 points, five steals).
“Our kids came out with a lot of energy,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE
Lucy Han 0 0-0 0, Genevieve Harbour 2 0-0 5, Yuegellis Lahau 0 1-2 1, Joelle Townsend 0 0-0 0, Mia Pierce 3 5-7 12, Katie Bunn 0 0-0 0, Katy Tucker 1 0-0 2, Josie Clark 1 0-0 2, Gabrielle Townsend 0 1-2 1, Ashley Cox 1 0-0 2, Francesca DeLaPaz 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 7-12 25.
COLFAX (12-6, 6-4)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 3 1-3 8, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-0 0, Shyah Antoine 5 0-0 10, Asher Cai 5 0-0 12, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 8 2-3 18, Sydney Berquist 1 0-0 2, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 0 0-0 0, Abree Aune 1 0-0 2, Perry Imler 1 0-0 2, McKenna Lomax 0 0-0 0, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 3-6 54.
Upper Columbia 5 2 11 7—25
Colfax 19 9 16 10—54
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell, Cai 2, Harbour, Pierce.
JV — Colfax def. UC.