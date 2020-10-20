KENDRICK — Triniti Wood served 29-for-29 with three aces as fourth-seeded Deary stunned top-seeded Kendrick on Monday in a five-set thriller to kick off the Idaho District II prep volleyball tournament for 1A Division II schools.
The scores were 25-17, 14-25, 27-25, 20-25, 16-14. The winning serve was provided by Riley Beyer.
“It was mentally intense, back and forth,” Deary coach Dani Jones said.
Cassidy Henderson collected 10 kills and eight digs and Kenadie Kirk tallied 17 assists for the Mustangs, who avenged two regular-season losses to the Tigers.
Noting the strength of Kendrick libero Harley Heimgartner, Jones said her team did a nice job of spreading out the Tigers defense.
Deary plays again at 6 tonight at the same site against Highland, which dispatched Nezperce on Monday night.