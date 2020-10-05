RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow fell to Class 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum, 25-10, 30-28, 25-22.
Peyton Watson had eight kills and four blocks, Ellen Heyns finished with 18 assists and Ellie Gray contributed 12 digs for the Bears (0-6, 0-3).
“We tried to make it a match,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “The first set, we did not serve-receive great, and we made a few adjustments in two and three. Our serve-receive got better, our sets were better, and our hits were better. They were in there.”
Genesee gets past Grangeville
GENESEE — Lucie Ranisate accumulated 17 kills, six aces and four blocks and Claira Osborne tallied 18 kills Saturday as the Genesee High volleyball team defeated Grangeville 28-26, 23-25, 25-16, 25-13.
Zoe Cutlip pitched in 12 digs for the Bulldogs, who took care of business down the stretch.
“It was a great match,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “It was senior day, so we used a different rotation for the first set, so it took us a little bit to find our rhythm ... but once we did, we were solid for the rest of the match.”