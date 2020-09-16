On Logos volleyball coach Jessica Evans’ birthday, the Knights from Moscow gifted her a 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 win against visiting Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah.
Kirsten Wambeke added five kills and 12 digs for Logos (4-3, 4-3), while Ellie Brower managed 18 digs and setter Lily Leidenfrost provided 21 assists.
“A lot of people got to get some court time and they showed poise,” Evans said. “Everybody worked hard — Kirsten especially was working really hard on defense, going after the ball.”
Loggers tame Wildcats
POTLATCH — Olivia Wise amassed 21 kills while teammate Josie Larson provided a double-double of 33 assists and 11 digs to lead Potlatch to victory over visiting Whitepine League Division I rival Lapwai.
The set scores were 25-23, 25-19 and 25-21 as the Loggers improved their season record to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in league.
Wise was “on fire at the net,” according to coach Ron Dinsmoor. Brooke Peterson led the way from the service line for Potlatch with a 16-for-17 showing.
“It was a hard-fought match,” Dinsmoor said. “Lapwai played really scrappy — they kept a lot of balls in play.”
Trojans best Bulldogs
TROY — Morgan Blazzard rained down 13 kills and served 15-for-15 with three aces to help unbeaten Troy overcome visiting Whitepine League Division I opponent Genesee 25-15, 27-25, 25-10.
Teammate Isabelle Raasch was perfect from the line at 9-for-9. 6-0, 6-0
“It was a really exciting match,” said Troy coach Deborah Blazzard, whose team improved to 6-0 overall and in league. “The energy in the gym was so high. I feel like my girls served well. Genesee has a killer defense, so there were a ton of rallies, which always makes it super-exciting.”
Huskies edge Tigers
KENDRICK — Anna Ethridge served 22-for-24 and hit 10 kills to help visiting Highland of Craigmont battle to a seesaw five-set Whitepine League Division II victory against Kendrick.
The set scores were 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 23-25 and 15-9.
Other standouts for the Huskies included Chani Brammer (15 assists, five kills) and Katie Goeckner (six digs, three kills).
“We beat (Kendrick) in three at Highland the opening game of the season, and they have improved a ton,” said Highland coach Tami Church, whose team stands at 3-2 overall and 3-1 in league. “The girls didn’t quit — they kept battling the whole time, which was fun to watch.”
Bear volleyball canceled
The Moscow Bears’ scheduled nonleague away match against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene was canceled due to poor air quality resulting from wildfires.
There are no known plans to reschedule. Moscow returns to action on Tuesday at Sandpoint.