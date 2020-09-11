Clara Osborne racked up 17 kills and 16 digs to help unbeaten Genesee earn a 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 25-12 Whitepine League Division I road win Thursday against Logos of Moscow to stay unbeaten in six matches so far.
The first three sets were tight before the Bulldogs (6-0, 5-0) asserted themselves in the fourth.
“It was the second time we played Logos, and it was the same result,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “They got a lot better and it was the same result, so we got a lot better. I was impressed with Logos’ blocking ability. ... We came back (in the fourth) and we really took that one over. I was kind of glad we actually got to play that one.”
Genesee’s Lucie Ranisate joined Osborne in double digits with 13 kills and added five blocks, while teammate Isabelle Monk served five aces.
For Logos (3-3), Hero Merkle made seven kills and 12 digs, Olivia Igielski managed four kills and three blocks, and Lily Leidenfrost had three blocks and 10 digs.
JV — Logos def. Genesee
Bears drop opener
In the first interscholastic event since having their fall season reinstated by a school board vote, Moscow fell 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 to visiting 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland in three tight sets at Bear Den.
Leaders for the Bears included Morgan Claus (nine kills, eight digs), Sami Unger (16 assists, eight digs) and Makayla Gilkey (five aces).
“Lakeland (had) already played quite a bit,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “We didn’t do too bad. We served really tough at them — that’s what kept us in the game. We’re just going to have to regroup, and I’ll have to go look at the game still and then reevaluate.”
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland 25-21, 25-17
Trojans rip Rams
TROY — An exceptionally dominant opening set put unbeaten Troy on the road to a 25-2, 25-20, 25-15 victory against visiting Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
“They came out and played really energetic volleyball,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said of her players. “They kept their energy up.”
Makayla Sapp served 19-for-20 with two aces for the Trojans (4-0), while Katie Gray went 12-for-12 with two aces of her own.
JV — Troy def. CV
Tigers best Bulldogs
KENDRICK — Rose Stewart finished 12 kills to help Kendrick battle through to a 26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16 win in nonleague competition against Grangeville.
Teammate Ruby Stewart had 12 assists, while Erin Morgan added 10 kills.
LOCAL ANGLES
Trevon Allen makes pro debut
Clarkston High School and University of Idaho graduate Trevon Allen starred in his professional basketball debut Thursday with Polpharma Starograd Gdański of Poland, pouring in 27 points on a double-double to lead his team during a 72-67 loss to Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski in Polish Basketball League play.
Allen shot 11-for-22 from the floor and 3-of-7 from distance. He pulled down 12 rebounds and swiped four steals in 35 minutes.
“Fell short by 5 ... but not a bad Pro Debut, back to the lab!!” the Lapwai product posted to Twitter afterward.
Vandal punter works out for Patriots
Former All-American Idaho punter Austin Rehkow worked out for the New England Patriots on Thursday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
It was the Central Valley (Spokane) graduate’s second session with the Patriots in the past year. Rehkow exercised for the six-time Super Bowl champions on Oct. 15, 2019, then was scooped up by the Houston Roughnecks in the second round of the XFL draft a day later.
Rehkow played five games for Houston before the league shut its doors — and later shuttered — because of the coronavirus pandemic. A year earlier, he assumed punting duties for the Salt Lake Stallions of the upstart Alliance of American Football, which folded before its inaugural regular season ended.
Rehkow broke records as a kicker and punter during his time at UI from 2013-16, but several online reports indicate New England is looking at him for punts.
The 2017 undrafted free agent spent time with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, but didn’t play, before heading to the AAF.