KENDRICK — Eliza Olson delivered 16 kills and Mia Brown added five back-row kills, 10 digs and 12-for-12 serving as Kendrick High remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II volleyball play Monday night with sweep of Deary.
The scores were 25-21, 25-12, 25-12.
Lauren Morgan served 15-of-15 for the Tigers (11-1, 8-0), and Drew Stacy provided six kills in what coach Ann Munstermann described as another strong team performance.
JV — Deary def. Kendrick 2-1.
Knights win in three
Hero Merkle collected 10 aces, eight kills and 10 assists as Logos topped Timberline in a Whitepine League Division II match.
The scores were 25-14, 25-16, 25-17.
Kirstin Wambeke furnished seven aces and strong passing for the Knights (5-5, 5-4), and Lucia Wilson tallied five kills. Serving and defense for the team was sharp, coach Jessica Evans said.
JV — Logos def. Timberline 2-0.
Potlatch avenges loss
POTLATCH — Charlee Beckner registered 19 digs and four aces to lead Potlatch to a 25-16, 25-23, 25-20 nonleague win against Garfield-Palouse.
The Vikings (9-5) avenged a five-set loss to the Vikings as Olivia Wise notched five kills, 10 digs and 10-for-10 serving. Jordan Reynolds contributed five kills and Josie Larson had 11 assists and seven digs.
“It was good payback,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said.
JV — Potlatch def. Gar-Pal 3-0.
Eagles dominant in win
Manny Sullivan made 10 kills as Pullman Christian dominated Spokane Classical in a Mountain Christian League match.
The scores were 25-7, 25-13, 25-7.
Alina Combs logged six kills for the Eagles (8-1, 8-1), Claire Wilson chipped in five digs and seven aces, Faith Berg had 20 assists and four aces and Samantha Shaffer came up with four aces.
It was Senior Night for Combs and Shaffer.
JV — Pullman Chrstian def. Spokane Classical 2-1.