There still is a lot to be determined before judging athletic director Terry Gawlik and the University of Idaho’s decision to hire Alex Pribble as its next head men’s basketball coach. But if we’re going off of Pribble’s 15-year track record, there’s no denying, he’s been successful everywhere he’s been.

In his final two years as associate coach at Seattle University, the Redhawks won 20 or more games for the first time since the mid-1960s.

During his four-year tenure leading NCAA Division II Saint Martin’s University, he led the Saints to back-to-back historic seasons.

Recommended for you