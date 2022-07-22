BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s prime time in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Jackson State football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has emerged as the most high-profile advocate for the league and HBCUs in general, but his colleagues are embracing potential change and celebrating the status quo as well.

Sanders touted the league’s “exponential growth” Thursday at the media day amid a challenging backdrop of name, image and likeness, the transfer portal and conference realignment.

