A member of the Pullman Greyhounds boys’ soccer team jogged by a spectating friend on the sideline and jokingly guaranteed a 6-0 victory. He also assured them he’d score one of those goals.
Only one promise held up, but it was the important one.
Isaac Kim had three goals and one assist to lead PHS past Clarkston, 6-0, in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match on a blustery Tuesday at Pullman High School’s aptly named Windy Gulch. The Greyhounds (4-1) dominated possession and outshot the Bantams 28-2 en route to their first shutout win of the season.
Mitch LaVielle, Aiden Crossler and Lukas Wexler added goals for Pullman. Goalkeeper Arijha Haskell amassed 22 saves during a busy day in the box to lead Clarkston (1-4).
“We kind of fell apart. Our focus really fell apart there at the end,” Bantams coach Jerry McGowen said. “We had a couple of mental errors and they directly led to goals, and a lot of players kind of turned off at that point.”
The Greyhounds spent most of the first 40 minutes on Clarkston’s side of the field and led 2-0 at halftime behind goals from Kim and LaVielle. Several other scoring chances were turned away by Haskell or broken up by Clarkston’s backline, keeping the visitors within striking distance.
But after the break, Pullman got rolling. Kim’s shot from the top of the box found the opposite corner for a goal 15 seconds into the second half. Then, Crossler tapped in Kim’s low cross to make it 4-0 in the 55th minute. Kim got his hat trick in the 58th and, in the 67th, Wexler scootched one in after he emerged from a scramble with the ball in front of the net.
The six goals are the second-most the Greyhounds have tallied this season.
“Playing on this big field, we open up the field for some width and stretch them,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said of his team’s home pitch, which measures an expansive 109 yards long by 75 yards wide. “On this field, we can wear teams down a little bit. We play wide, play wide and make them run, to our advantage, and I think that’s where they get a few more breakdowns is when they get a little bit more tired.”
Clarkston switched formations at halftime in hopes of creating more offense, converting a defense-heavy 4-2-3-1 set to a more balanced 4-4-2. It was effective in terms of time on attack and scoring opportunities, but Pullman never was seriously threatened.
Plus, it led to more goals — and more shots — for the Greyhounds. Haskell made 16 of his 22 saves in the second half.
“We moved some of our better defenders out of the defense to help facilitate that (formation change) and that left us exposed,” McGowen said.
The lopsided score allowed Winchell to liberally substitute and give some younger players considerable minutes. He highlighted freshman midfielder Kai Hirose and Wexler, a sophomore midfielder.
“They looked really good, just kind of seeing the game, feeling the game, finding the seams to play,” Winchell said. “I was pretty impressed with that.”
Clarkston continues its season Thursday at North Central. Pullman plays the same day at Othello in a pivotal match. The Huskies and Greyhounds began the week first and second, respectively, in the GSL standings. A win would vault Pullman into first place.
Clarkston 0 0 — 0
Pullman 2 4 — 6
Pullman — Isaac Kim (Kellan Yoshikawa), 17th.
Pullman — Mitch LaVielle (Spencer Tull), 30th.
Pullman — Kim (Aiden Crossler), 41st.
Pullman — Crossler (Kim), 55th.
Pullman — Kim (Evan French), 58th.
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Tull), 67th.
Shots — Clarkston 2, Pullman 22.
Saves — Clarkston: Arijha Haskell 22. Pullman: Max Wolsborn 1.
