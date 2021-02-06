Washington State’s Kamie Ethridge has made sure her Cougars are aware of their program’s historic lack of success.
She also understands how difficult it is to ascend the standings in the Pac-12 — the nation’s most talented women’s basketball conference.
It’s important to be self-critical during this climb, but Ethridge wants Wazzu to celebrate its milestones on the way up too.
“I love standing in front of the team and saying, ‘Check that one off the list,’ ” the third-year coach said after the Cougs stunned No. 5 UCLA 67-63 on Friday at Beasley Coliseum to pocket their first victory ever against a top-five opponent.
“I’m going to enjoy every moment of the ride up this steep mountain top. I’m very aware of the depths this program has been in, and how hard it’s been to turn it, and how much blood, sweat and tears this group has put into it to try to achieve some of these things.
“We’ll mention them. We’ll celebrate them as long as we can, then we’re going to get back to business.”
Star freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker bounced back from a pair of tough games against No. 6 Stanford last week — she was keyed on and limited to single digits scoring in two blowout losses.
The breakout guard had a game-high 28 points, but no basket was more crucial than her go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 second remaining.
“She’s just not afraid of any moment,” Ethridge said of Leger-Walker.
The clutch shot answered a late rally from UCLA (10-3, 8-3 Pac-12), which surged from down nine points, capitalizing on a dry spell and three quick giveaways from WSU (9-6, 7-6).
The Cougs’ defense held, and their standout newcomer from New Zealand followed her big bucket with clinching free throws.
WSU stormed the court, and center Bella Murekatete hoisted Ethridge onto her shoulders.
“You could see our emotion, how happy we were to get that win,” said Leger-Walker, who scored the game’s first and final nine points, shooting 7-for-15 from the field and 10-for-12 from the foul line.
“It definitely means a lot. I’m so proud of the way we continue to improve. We’ve taken some big hits, lost a couple in a row, but we didn’t let that get to our heads. ... Obviously there’s areas to improve, but we really pulled together and proved we can beat a top-five-ranked team.”
Senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker chipped in 10 points and seven assists, sophomore guard Grace Sarver had nine points — including a 3 to cap a momentum-shifting 7-0 run in the third period — and junior forward Ula Motuga pulled down 10 boards.
Wazzu came back from a nine-point first-quarter deficit to tie the score at the break. Its defense permitted four Bruin 3s in the first, but just one afterward.
The Cougars held UCLA to one field goal in the first six minutes of the third to grab the advantage.
WSU outshot the visitors 42.9 percent against 36.2 percent, and assisted on 15 of their 21 field goals.
UCLA standouts Charisma Osborne and Michaela Onyenwere had 21 and 16 points, respectively. But they were a combined 3-for-16 from the floor after halftime.
“When we play defense as a team, I think we’re one of the top defensive teams in the Pac,” Leger-Walker said. “We’re pretty physical and aggressive, and we don’t like to get walked all over.”
The Cougars lost 68-66 in overtime at UCLA on Jan. 17, one week after upsetting No. 7 Arizona in overtime to earn another milestone — their first Associated Press Top 25 ranking. WSU, enjoying perhaps its best season ever, is up to No. 35 in the NCAA NET standings. Its NCAA tournament prospects certainly improved with this result.
The Cougs will hope to return to the AP Top 25 poll and further solidify a postseason spot if they can top USC at noon Sunday here.
