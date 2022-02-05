Five Pullman players made double-digit point outputs as the Hounds hammered Rogers of Spokane 81-30 in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Jaedyn Brown led the way with 19 points, Payton Rogers scored 14, Champ Powaukee had 13, and Grayson Hunt and Tanner Barbour notched 10 apiece. Pullman improved to 16-2 on the season and 7-1 in league play, while the Pirates fell to 1-16 and 1-7.
“We got off to a great start and we just kept on the heat and played well all game long,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “Got to play 13 kids tonight, and it was fun. Got about four or five dunks.”
A complete box score was not available.
PULLMAN (16-2, 7-1)
Grayson Hunt 5 0-0 10, Payton Rogers 6 0-1 14, Tanner Barbour 4 2-2 10, Riley Pettitt 0 0-0 0, Thomas Cole 2 0-0 4, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 8 0-0 19, Champ Powaukee 6 0-0 13, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 2, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2, Caleb Northcroft 3 0-0 7. Totals 36 2-3 81.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (1-16, 1-7)
Geremiah Hilburn 6 1-2 13, Tre Anderson 1 0-0 3, Jakeb Bland 0 0-0 0, Aaron Kenzie 1 0-0 2, Nathan Othmer 0 0-0 0, Dustin Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hartman Warrick 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Ball 0 0-0 0, Dasani Solomon 0 0-0 0, Crossley 1 0-0 2, Trammell 1 0-0 3, Walker 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 1-2 30.
3-point goals — Brown 3, Rogers 2, Powaukee, Anderson, Trammell, Walker.
North Idaho Christian 78, Pullman Christian 46
SPOKANE — In a Mountain Christian League tournament semifinal, Pullman Christian was bested by second-seeded North Idaho Christian of Coeur d’Alene.
The Eagles (11-7) had defeated Christian Center School 45-34 in a late-reported opening-round game from Thursday. They received 14 points from Shane Shaffer and 13 from Paul Cimijotti in Friday’s loss, but North Idaho enjoyed a mammoth 30-point showing from Malachi Bullington. Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason said his team made a “remarkable effort considering we don’t have a deep bench.”
The Eagles return to action in a third-place game against the Kootenai Thunder at 2:30 p.m. today.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (11-7)
Kyle Gleason 2 0-0 4, Shane Shaffer 3 5-6 14, Brock Weller 1 0-0 2, Liam Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6, Ethan Coldiron 1 0-0 2, Brayden Olson 0 0-0 0, Justin McClure 1 0-0 2, Paul Cimijotti 4 2-3 13, Chilton Gleason 0 2-3 2, Judah Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-12 46.
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN-COEUR D’ALENE
Morgan O’Brien 1 1-2 3, Cruz Aliano 2 0-0 6, Bryce Koontz 1 0-0 2, Levi Grassi 2 0-0 4, Jordan Sakae 1 0-0 3, Malachi Bullington 14 2-4 30, Kameron Heston 5 0-0 12, Rocky Adams 0 0-1 0, Karon Dinkins 4 0-0 9, Carson Malinauskas 0 0-0 0, Caden Smith 0 0-0 0, Larry Fendich 3 0-1 6, Luke Sisco 1 0-0 3. Totals 34 3-8 78.
Pullman Christian 14 14 13 4—45
North Idaho Christian 25 17 16 20—78
3-point goals — Shaffer 3, Cimijotti 3, Aliano 2, Heston 2, Sakae, Dinkins, Sisco.
Potlatch 55, Clearwater Valley 41
POTLATCH — Jaxon Vowels lifted the Loggers with 22 points in a Whitepine League Division I victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Potlatch (10-7, 7-6) raced to a 16-4 opening-quarter lead, after which the Rams (3-9, 3-9) competed better, but never caught up. Landon Schlieper scored a team-high 16 for Clearwater Valley.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (6-9, 3-9)
Landon Schlieper 6 1-1 16, Nakiyah Anderson 6 0-0 16, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 1 2-2 4, Edoardo Miconi 0 0-0 0, Damieon Fox 2 0-0 5, Carson Schilling 0 0-0 0, Logan Mossman 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-3 41.
POTLATCH (10-7, 9-6)
Dominic Brown 1 0-0 3, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 3 0-0 7, Everett Lovell 2 0-0 6, Jaxon Vowels 8 2-2 22, Tyler Howard 1 0-0 2, Patrick McManus 4 1-4 11, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Whitney 1 0-0 2, Logan Amos 1 0-1 2. Totals 21 3-7 55.
Clearwater Valley 4 10 8 19—41
Potlatch 16 4 19 16—55
3-point goals — Anderson 4, Landon Schlieper 3, Fox, Vowels 4, McManus 2, Lovell 2, Brown, Clark.
JV — Potlatch def. Clearwater Valley.
Orofino 53, Deary 24
OROFINO — The Maniacs held the visiting Mustangs to single-digit score totals in each of the four quarters en route to a nonleague victory.
Joel Scott of Orofino (6-4) led all scorers with 13 points, while Kalab Rickard put up 10 for Deary (6-9).
DEARY (6-9)
Laithan Proctor 3 0-0 6, Kalab Rickard 4 0-2 10, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 1 3-3 6, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 3-5 24.
OROFINO (6-4)
Easton Schneider 1 0-0 2, Nick Drobish 2 1-2 7, Slade Sneddon 3 1-1 7, Silas Naranjo 2 0-0 6, Joel Scott 6 0-0 13, Reid Thomas 4 0-1 8, Loudan Cochran 2 0-0 6, Aiden Boyd 1 0-0 2, Bryer Jenks 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 2-4 53.
Deary 7 3 8 6—24
Orofino 10 15 15 13—53
3-point goals — Rickard 2, Clark, Drobish 2, Naranjo 2, Cochran 2, Scott.
JV — Orofino 53, Deary 21
Kamiah 48, Logos 42
KAMIAH — The traveling Knights of Moscow dropped a back-and-forth Whitepine League Division I game to Kamiah.
The Kubs (14-5, 9-3) held a 22-17 edge at halftime, but Logos (10-5, 8-5) rallied and tied it at 32 before Kamiah and its free-throw shooting took charge.
For the Knights, Will Casebolt finished with 23 points and Roman Nuttbrock chipped in 10.
Kavan Mercer led the Kubs with 23 points, including 12-of-18 at the line. Everett Skinner added 10.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (10-5, 8-5)
Jack Driskill 1 0-0 3, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 1 0-0 2, Will Casebolt 8 3-5 23, Jasper Whitling 0 1-2 1, Seamus Wilson 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 4 2-4 12, Ben Druffel 0 1-2 1, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-13 42.
KAMIAH (14-5, 9-3)
Kavan Mercer 5 12-18 23, Luke Krogh 0 5-7 5, David Kludt 3 1-2 7, Jack Wilkins 0 1-2 1, Everett Skinner 2 4-6 10, Brady Cox 1 0-0 2, Kaden DeGroot 0 0-0 0, Colby Hix 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 23-35 48.
Logos 11 6 15 10—42
Kamiah 8 14 10 16—48
3-point goals — Casebolt 4, Nuttbrock 2, Driskill, Skinner 2, Mercer.
JV — Logos 57, Kamiah 49.
Lapwai 93, Genesee 34
LAPWAI — Jack Johnson put up a team-high 10 points for Genesee, but the Bulldogs fell to the unbeaten Wildcats on senior night at Lapwai in Whitepine League Division I play.
Titus Yearout (24 points), Kross Taylor (28), AJ Ellenwood (9), Lydell Mitchell (12), Simon Henry (3), Chris Brown (7), Tim Van Woerkom (3) and John Broncho (3) all contributed to the victory in the final regular-season home game of their prep careers. Lapwai improved to 19-0 overall and 13-0 in league, while Genesee fell to 4-11 and 2-11.
GENESEE (4-11 2-11)
Cameron Meyer 3 0-0 9, Derek Zenner 2 0-0 5, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0, Jack Johnson 5 0-0 10, Derek Burt 3 0-0 6, S. Vestel 1 0-0 2, J. Ketcheson 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 0-0 34.
LAPWAI (19-0, 13-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 10 2-2 24, Kross Taylor 11 1-1 28, AJ Ellenwood 4 0-0 9, Kase Wynott 2 0-0 4, Simon Henry 1 1-4 3, Chris Brown 3 1-1 7, Lydell Mitchell 5 0-0 12, Tim VanWoerkom 1 0-0 3, John Broncheau 1 0-0 3. Totals 38 5-8 93.
Genesee 4 8 11 11—34
Lapwai 32 21 27 13—93
3-point goals — Meyer 3, Zenner, Taylor 5, Yearout 2, Mitchell 2, Ellenwood, VanWoerkom, Broncho.
JV — Lapwai 67, Genesee 19
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman 49, Rogers 40
SPOKANE — Pullman started fast and withstood a fightback from Rogers of Spokane to claim a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory.
Ava Petrino put up a game-high 16 points for the Greyhounds (7-11, 6-2), while Elise McDougle scored 14 and Audrey Pitzer notched 10.
PULLMAN (7-11, 6-2)
Elise McDougle 6 0-0 14, Audrey Pitzer 2 6-8 10, Lacie Sines 2 0-2 5, Ava Petrino 4 6-8 16, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 1 2-3 4, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 14-21 49.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (1-15, 1-6)
A. Garza 0 0-0 0, J. Brown 4 0-0 11, S. Vining 2 1-2 5, K. Jennings 5 4-7 14, O. Ivy 0 0-0 0, A. Cue 0 0-0 0, A. Neher 1 0-0 2, L. Harvey 2 2-2 6, A. Hilker 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-11 40.
Pullman 15 10 10 14—49
Rogers 2 17 11 12—40
3-point goals — McDougle 2, Petrino 2, Sines, Brown 3.
Garfield-Palouse 64, St. John Endicott 23
PALOUSE — Kenzi Pedersen, Madi Cloninger, Mak Collier and Maci Brantner played the final regular-season home game of their prep careers on senior night for Garfield-Palouse as the Vikings clinched the Southeast 1B League Wheat Division title with a rout of St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
“It was our most complete game of the season,” said Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish, whose team improved to 14-4 overall and 9-1 in league.
The Vikings start their district campaign Wednesday at home against Liberty Christian of Colbert.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (9-8, 3-6)
Taya Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Dakota Fox 0 0-1 0, Ryan Mills 0 0-0 0, Bailey Brown 3 1-4 7, Kyra Holt 0 0-0 0, Hailee Marty 1 3-4 6, Brooklyn Bailey 1 4-4 7, Olivia Kjack 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Stanley 0 1-4 1, Avery Fleming 0 0-0 0, Kate Hergert 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 9-17 23.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (14-4, 9-1)
Kara Blomgren 2 0-0 5, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 3 2-2 10, Madi Cloninger 4 3-4 13, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 4 1-2 9, Maci Brantner 2 0-0 4, Kenzi Pedersen 8 6-8 23, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 12-16 64.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 8 9 3 3—23
Garfield-Palouse 21 16 18 9—64
3-point goals — Marty, Bailey, Cook 2, Cloninger, Blomgren, Pedersen.
JV — St. John Endicott def. Gar-Pal.
Colton 70, Oakesdale 29
COLTON — The Wildcats got off to a strong start and had an even better finish, using a 28-8 fourth-quarter spurt to take out the Nighthawks in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game.
Lola Baerlocher tallied 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Colton (14-2, 6-2). Maggie Meyer added 19 points. Mary Pluid chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.
Kaylee Hinnenkamp led Oakesdale (6-8, 3-6) with 11 points, and Lucy Hockett contributed 10 points.
OAKESDALE (6-8, 3-6)
Emily Dingman 1 0-0 2, Bradyn Henley 1 2-4 3, Lucy Hockett 4 2-3 10, Jenna Rawls 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 3 4-4 11. Totals 10 8-11 29.
COLTON (14-2, 6-2)
Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Maggie Meyer 7 0-2 19, Kyndra Stout 3 0-0 7, Mary Pluid 4 2-4 11, Kaydee Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Sidni Whitcomb 2 1-2 5, Lola Baerlocher 7 0-0 20, Ella Nollmeyer 1 0-0 2, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 3-8 70.
Oakesdale 6 10 5 8—29
Colton 16 15 11 28—70
3-point goals — Hinnekamp, Baerlocher 6, Meyer 5, H. Heitstuman, K. Heitstuman, Stout, Pluid.
Sandpoint 42, Moscow 35 (OT)
SANDPOINT — Peyton Watson put up 15 points in the final game of Moscow’s regular season, but the Bears fell in overtime to 4A Inland Empire League rival Sandpoint.
The score was tied at 34 through regulation, and Moscow (6-15, 2-2) found only one point in the extra period while the Bulldogs (11-7, 2-2) scored eight.
The Bears return to action facing Lakeland in the opening round of the district tournament at home on Monday at 6 p.m.
MOSCOW (6-15, 2-2)
McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Angela Lassen 4 0-0 9, Aneesha Shrestha 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 0 1-2 1, Peyton Watson 4 7-9 15, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 2, Jessika Lassen 0 1-2 1, Lola Johns 0 1-2 1, Megan Heyns 1 1-2 4, Maya Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 11-16 35.
SANDPOINT (11-7. 2-2)
Kelsey Cessna 3 0-3 6, Daylee Driggs 3 8-8 15, Anna Reinink 2 0-2 4, Tru Tomco 0 0-0 0, Livia Owens 0 1-2 1, Aliya Strock 3 0-1 7, Destiny Lyons 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 10-15 42.
Moscow 4 12 8 10 1—35
Sandpoint 9 7 5 13 8—42
3-point goals — A. Lassen, Heyns, Driggs, Strock, Lyons.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
North Idaho Christian 31, Pullman Christian 18
SPOKANE — Faith Berg scored 11 points for Pullman Christian, but the Eagles were downed by North Idaho Christian in a Mountain Christian League district tournament semifinal.
“We played great defense, held them to 31, but if we can’t score more than 18, it’s going to be hard to win,” said Pullman Christian coach Trent Goetze, whose team shot 7-for-46 from the field on the night.
Pullman Christian (6-6) returns to action facing Spokane Classical Christian in a third-place game 12:50 p.m. today.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (6-6)
Faith Berg 4 0-0 11, Annie Goetze 1 1-2 3, Grace Berg 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Weaver 1 0-0 2, Elena Mack 0 0-0 0, Anna Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-2 18.
Pullman Christian 3 5 2 8—18
North Idaho Christian 4 9 6 12—31
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN-COEUR D’ALENE
Chelsea Cate 2 0-0 4, Madison Salaiz 0 0-0 0, Danica Kelly 3 3-4 11, Rylee Overturf 4 0-0 8, Symone Pilgrim 3 0-0 6, Hadley Malinauskas 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-4 31.
3-point goals — Faith Berg 3, Kelly 2.
WRESTLING
Hounds in second through Day 1 of Districts
CHENEY, Wash. — The Pullman wrestling team advanced 11 wrestlers to the semifinal round of the Class 2A district tournament on Friday at Cheney High School.
The Greyhounds, who completed the Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual-meet season undefeated for their first league title since the 1970s, sit in second place with 96 points, trailing East Valley at 109. Clarkston is sixth with 65.5 points.
Wrestlers for Pullman who are in the semifinal round include Talmage Cordova (106 pounds), Evan McDougle (106), Gavin McCloy (113), Aydin Peltier (120), Maxwell Cordova (138), Ivan Acosta (138), Jeroen Smith (145), Gabriel Smith (152), Zephyrus Cook (170), Samuel Sears (195) and Cotton Sears (285).
Clarkston wrestlers who have advanced to the final four include Jordan McKamey (106), Gabe Weza (120), Dawson Bailey (120), Bodee Thivierge (1380, Jordan McKamey (170), Braden Jared (220) and Carson Ash (285).
Action continues at 9 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. East Valley 109; 2. Pullman 96; 3. Shadle Park 89; 4. West Valley 80; 5. Rogers 76; 6. Clarkston 65.5.
Clarkston results
106 — Jordan McKamey 1-0.
120 — Gabe Weza (two byes).
126 — Dawson Bailey 2-0.
132 — Thomas Samuels 1-1; Geovanny Alba 1-1.
138 — Bodee Thivierge 2-0.
145 — William Mosman 0-1.
152 — Austin Turner 0-1.
170 — Jonah McKamey 1-0.
220 — Braden Jared 1-0.
285 — Carson Ash 1-0.
Pullman results
106 — Talmage Cordova 2-0; Evan McDougle 2-0.
113 — Gavin McCloy 1-0.
120 — Aydin Peltier (two byes).
126 — Adrian Corrales 1-1; Austin Crossler 0-1.
132 — Petr Paulson 0-2.
138 — Maxwell Cordova 1-0; Ivan Acosta 1-0.
145 — Jeroen Smith 1-0; Will Focht 0-2.
152 — Gabriel Smith 1-0.
160 — Matthew Rembert 1-1.
170 — Zephyrus Cook 1-0.
195 — Samuel Sears 1-0; Merreck Emerson 0-1.
220 — Holden Chandler 0-1.
285 — Cotton Sears (two byes).
SWIMMING
Pullman’s Miller breaks pair of records
Pullman’s William Miller broke a pair of records during preliminary action at the Class 2A district boys swim meet at Washington State University’s Gibb Pool.
Miller, a sophomore, broke the district record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.06, besting a mark held by Selah coach Zack Schab, who swam a 48.31 in 2007.
He then set the new standard in the 200 free with a clocking of 1:44.35. He broke the previous high-water mark of 1:44.99 held by Josh Joireman of the Greyhounds.
Miller is the defending district champion in both events.
Action continues at 11 a.m. today.