BOYS
BASKETBALL
SPOKANE — Pullman’s Ethan Kramer scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Greyhounds to a district tournament win against Cheney at Spokane’s University High on Friday night.
The Hounds (12-9) also got 13 points from Wells and nine from Evan Strong.
Cheney (3-18) was led by Josh Whiteley’s 22 points.
A full box score was not available.
CHENEY (3-18)
Henry Browne 5, Josh Whiteley 22, Quinsie Goodloe 3, Tavin West 5, Peyton McPherson 3, Trinidad Richardson 3, Luke Hemenway 6, Alex Long 1, Koby Holt 5.
PULLMAN (12-9)
Dane Bednar 5, Hyatt Utzman 3, Brady Wells 13, Evan Strong 9, Cameron McSweeney 2, Brayden Roberts 7, Ethan Kramer 26, Steven Burkett 2.
Cheney 16 9 6 22—53
Pullman 16 21 20 22—79
Potlatch 60, Troy 49
TROY — Brayden Hadaller and Connor Akins scored 22 and 20 points respectively as the Potlatch High boys’ basketball team clinched the No. 1 seed for the 1A D-I district tournament with a 60-49 Whitepine League Division I win against Troy.
The Loggers finish the regular season at 18-2 overall and 11-1 in league, tying Lapwai atop the standings and nabbing the top seed by virtue of a preseason draw.
Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said the Trojans did a good job staying in contention, which is to be expected from WPL opponents this time of year.
The Loggers get a first-round bye in the district tournament at open Wednesday.
POTLATCH (18-2, 11-1)
Brayden Hadaller 9 3-5 22, Connor Akins 6 8-9 20, Tyler Wilcoxson 5 0-1 10, Ty Svancara 3 0-1 6, Justin Nicholson 0 0-0 0, Jerrod Nicholson 1 0-1 2, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 0 0-0 0, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-17 60.
TROY
Grayson Foster 6 4-4 17, Zachary Stoner 4 2-3 10, Tyler Heath 2 2-2 6, Kaiden Codr 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Reece Sanderson 1 0-0 3, Rhett Sandquist 4 5-5 13, Boden Dermeerler 0 0-0 0, Darrick Baier 0 0-0 0, Chandler Blazzard 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-14 49 .
Potlatch 15 16 17 12—60
Troy 6 12 19 12—49
3-point goals — Hadaller, Foster, Sanderson
JV — Potlatch def. Troy.
Genesee 42, Kendrick 33
KENDRICK — Genesee’s Dawson Durham scored 19 points and added eight rebounds to help the Bulldogs win a nonleague tuneup against Kendrick.
Genesee will play one more regular-season game today, visiting Orofino at 6:30 p.m. before opening Districts early next week.
Cy Wareham added 12 points for Genesee, which also got seven boards from Owen Crowley and eight points from Sam Spence.
The Tigers were led by Jagger Hewett’s 17 and led by two at one point in the second quarter.
GENESEE (7-12, 2-10)
Owen Crowley 1 1-4 3, Cy Wareham 5 1-3 12, Dawson Durham 8 3-5 19, Truman Renton 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 0 0-1 0, Sam Spence 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 5-13 42.
KENDRICK
Alex Sneve 3 1-4 9, Chase Burke 2 2-4 7, Jagger Hewett 6 3-5 17, Kolby Anderson 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-2 0, Rylan Hogan 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-15 33.
Genesee 11 13 12 6—42
Kendrick 8 9 11 5—33
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Sneve 2, Wareham.
JV — Genesee 39, Kendrick 17.
GIRLSEV 69, Pullman 53
SPOKANE — Pullman led by three after the first quarter, but nonetheless saw its season end with a loss to East Valley in the opening round of the 2A district tournament at University High.
The Greyhounds were led by Peyton Teevens’ 13 points. Pullman gave up 23 points in the second quarter to fall off the pace and conclude its season 3-18.
PULLMAN (3-18)
Hailey Chittenden 10, Hallie McDougle 0, Peyton Teevens 13, Kelsi Benton 0, Meghan McSweeney 9, Hailey Talbot 12, Elise McDougle 0, Audrey Pitzer 5, Megan Limburg 2, Sehra Singh 0.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (17-4)
Kyra Johnson 0, Sierra Custard 2, Mataya Green 3, Ellie Syverson 9, Emma Glore 0, Gabby Magana 9, Becca Grytdal 0, Kiley Boteler 0, Ellie Stowell 18, Brie Holecek 23, Shawnee Munns 0, Destiny Hillyard 9.
Pullman 16 13 6 18—53
East Valley 13 23 11 22—69
3-point goals — Chittenden, Teevens, Syverson, Magana, Hillyard.
Pomeroy 39, Gar-Pal 29
POMEROY — Maddy Dixon helped Pomeroy move along in the Washington Class 1B district playoffs, posting 18 points, five rebounds and three blocks as the Pirates shut down Garfield-Palouse.
Sydney Watko added six points and eight boards for Pomeroy, while the rest of Tai Bye’s group took care of business on the defensive end.
“We knew tonight was going to be a hard fought game,” Bye said. “Definitely had to gut it out on defense tonight. We got some really good minutes out of Keely Maves and Maya Kowatsch off the bench, which helped us a lot.”
Pomeroy will play the winner of Colton and Oakesdale at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Walla Walla Community College.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (12-8, 4-7)
Lexi Brantner 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 2 0-0 6, Paige Collier 1 0-0 2, MaKenzie Collier 2 0-2 4, Maci Brantner 3 1-3 7, Kenzi Pedersen 3 4-5 10, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-10 29.
POMEROY (20-1, 10-1)
Alyssa Wolf 1 2-2 5, Heidi Heytvelt 1 2-2 5, Sydney Watko 3 0-0 6, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dixon 8 2-2 18, Keely Maves 2 1-2 5, Jillian Herres 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Watko 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-8 39.
Garfield-Palouse 3 9 10 7––29
Pomeroy 7 14 7 11––39
3-point goals — Cloninger 2, Heytvelt.
Oakesdale 51, Colton 34
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Oakesdale knocked off defending state champion Colton in the opening round of the Washington Class 1B district tournament as the Nighthawks jumped out to an early lead and held off a late run.
Oakesdale will face Pomeroy in the next round at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Walla Walla Community College, with the Wildcats continuing tournament play against Garfield-Palouse at 3 p.m. the same day.
“We were within striking distance in the second half but couldn’t get stops,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “We just didn’t play consistent enough to win tonight.”
Oakesdale senior Julie Baljo poured in 19 points with four 3s to lead the Nighthawks, while Jessie Reed registered 12.
Colton was paced by Rylee Vining’s 12 points.
COLTON (14-7, 7-3)
Rylee Vining 4 2-4 12, Josie Schultheis 3 0-2 6, Taylor Thomas 1 2-2 4, Maggie Meyer 2 0-1 4, Megan Kay 2 0-0 5, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher1 0-0 3. Totals 13 4-9 34.
OAKESDALE (15-5, 8-2)
Jessie Reed 4 4-6 12, Marilla Hockett 1 2-4 3, Julie Baljo 7 1-3 19, Kyla Hansen 0 1-2 1, Lauryn Rawls 1 4-4 7, Louellen Reed 3 1-2 7, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 0 0-3 0. Totals 16 13-24 51.
Colton 11 8 9 6––34
Oakesdale 14 17 7 13––51
3-point goals — Baljo 4, Hockett, Vining 2, Baerlocher, Kay.