Class was still in session at Pullman High School on Wednesday night, as Grayson Hunt and company helped guide the Pullman boys to their ninth straight victory. It was a big one.
The Greyhounds prevailed over longtime rival Clarkston 66-49 to garner the championship of the Class 2A Greater Spokane League “culminating event.”
After taking a double overtime 80-76 win against West Valley the night before, Pullman faced a depleted Bantams lineup, which was without senior starters Wyat Chatfield and Misael Perez.
The 6-foot-7 Hunt feasted in the paint from the get-go, collecting 16 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as he used a variety of pivot moves to get to his preferred spots in the key.
“It feels great, of course,” Hunt said. “But we came a long way from the first game. It was really about playing with each other. Everyone wanted to do their own thing in the first game. But then we got together and started to realize that we needed to play an inside-outside game with this team.”
Hunt, along with senior Ayden Barbour, helped the Greyhounds (10-2) construct a 26-12 first-quarter lead, which ended up being too tall of an order for Clarkston (10-3).
Barbour drilled three 3s in the first quarter and provided Pullman with the leadership needed to cool down Clarkston, which had gutted out a 74-71 victory vs. Shadle Park the previous night. He finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The efficiency the Hounds had from distance was one of the deciding factors, as Pullman converted a scorching 13 of 26 from 3-point land. The Bantams went 4-for-22.
“Our kids just kept getting better throughout the year with the program and what we do,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “I thought tonight was one of those nights where we were just hot. It’s going to be hard to beat a team when you shoot 50-percent from 3 — we’ve seen Clarkston do that against us. It’s tough to beat.”
Clarkston staged one run, as Mason VanTine pumped in a 3-pointer to draw the Bantams to within 11 with under three minutes left before intermission, but they couldn’t shave the lead down further.
The Greyhounds’ sophomore newcomer, Jaedyn Brown, joined in on the fun, notching 14 points and three assists off the bench while going 4-for-4 from 3, hitting most of those in crucial moments to extend the lead.
In the second half, the Hounds started pulling away from the Bantams, who has had a knack for mounting big runs to stay in ball games this season.
It didn’t happen this time, as Clarkston couldn’t find a hot hand to rely on like it had over the course of the year.
Freshman Xavier Santana logged a team-high 10 points on 4-for-9 from the field, going 0-of-4 from 3. Seemingly no other Bantams could find their shots, as the starting five combined for an 11-for-34 shooting display.
Senior Dawson Packwood chipped in six points and six boards off the bench, and Dawson Blunt had seven points, but their efforts weren’t enough to pull Clarkston through the fire for a league title.
“We didn’t have our best basketball today,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “What I was proud about was how we clawed back. … we made it a game and had some chances. What I’m most proud of was what these guys accomplished over the year. After losing nine seniors from last year and to get this group together. They bonded so well, and they bought into our culture. To make it to this game is an accomplishment.”
CLARKSTON (10-3)
Xavier Santana 4 2-2 10, Mason VanTine 2 0-0 5, Dawson Blunt 2 2-2 7, Austin Steinwand 2 2-2 7, Dawson Packwood 3 0-1 6, Kasch Auer 2 2-3 6, Cole Morscheck 0 0-0 0, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, Conrad Dudley 1 1-2 3, Trevor Ray 1 2-2 5. Totals 17 11-14 49.
PULLMAN (10-2)
Grayson Hunt 6 4-6 16, Ayden Barbour 5 1-3 15, Tanner Barbour 1 0-0 3, Riley Pettitt 3 0-0 7, Steven Burkett 3 0-0 9, Ryker Tippett 0 0-0 0, Brady Wells 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 5 0-0 14, Champ Powaukee 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-9 66.
Clarkston 12 16 8 13—49
Pullman 26 13 11 16—66
3-point goals — VanTine, Blunt, Steinwand, A. Barbour 4, Brown 4, Burkett 3, T. Barbour, Pettitt.
