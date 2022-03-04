Pullman boys pounce on Prosser in Class 2A quarters

Right from the opening tip, Pullman set the tone in its 78-48 victory against Prosser in the Washington Class 2A boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal-round game.
Grayson Hunt tipped the ball to Payton Rogers who flipped it ahead to a breaking Tanner Barbour for an easy layup mere seconds into Thursday’s game at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
It was a sign of things to come. A sign the Greyhounds meant business.
“We got off to a really good start,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “They tried pressing us. They did a good job of pressing the night before (against White River) and got a lot of turnovers. I thought they would do the same to us but we handled it really well.”
Pullman’s Jaedyn Brown racked up a game-high 24 points, finding space in a variety of ways for 3s or long jumpers.
Rogers added 18 points in what Branter called “his best game of the year,” and the 6-foot-8 Hunt added 14 points and a smattering of assists from the paint. Barbour finished with eight points.
Champ Powaukee had 12 rebounds and seven points for the balanced Greyhounds (22-2), who led 20-10 late in the first quarter.
But the second quarter belonged to Prosser (15-11), which outscored Pullman 13-11 in that period and trailed just 31-25 at halftime.
Then, the third quarter happened.
Pullman erupted for a 25-1 run early in the third and in a flash the Greyhounds led by 30 points, 58-28.
The big run got rolling with Hunt. The big man hit a pair of free throws, then a smooth jumper, then a spinning layup for six quick points in three different ways. Later on, Hunt added a dunk to his arsenal to make it 65-33 Hounds.
“What we really wanted to do was work the ball from inside out,” Brantner said. “We wanted to give the ball to Grayson and if Grayson was doubled, then we found our shooters.”
When the Hounds weren’t working the inside-out game in the halfcourt, they were scoring easy buckets in transition.
Then they’d scurry back on defense and contest the Prosser shooters into attempting tough baskets.
“The third quarter, our kids stepped up extremely well,” Brantner said. “We played great defense.”
Thanks to Pullman’s big run, the game was out of reach for Prosser for most of the second half. The Mustangs were led by Koby McClure, who tallied nine points. AJ Gonzalez added nine points and six rebounds.
For Pullman, Hunt was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line, and Brown was his usual self from long and midrange.
But Brantner was most impressed with Rogers’ 8-of-14 shooting and solid play on defense.
“Definitely he was exceptional,” Brantner said of Rogers. “He stepped up big and did a great job of scoring the basketball.”
Next up, fourth-seeded Pullman will play top-seeded North Kitsap (23-3) in the semifinal-round at 7:15 p.m. today at the SunDome.
The Vikings “might have the best player in the state” in 6-5 guard/wing Jonas La Tour, Brantner said.
They’ll pose a tough challenge for a Pullman team looking for its first state title since winning back-to-back crowns in 2013 and 2014.
“With North Kitsap, they’re more guard-oriented, more 3s, more drives to the basket,” Brantner said. “(They’re) going to be tough.”
PROSSER (15-11)
JJ Reyes 3 1-2 9, Kolbe Phillips 1 0-0 2, Kory McClure 2 0-0 5, Kaiden Rivera 1 0-2 2, AJ Gonzalez 4 1-2 9, Koby McClure 5 0-0 13, Chris Veloz 0 0-0 0, Draeden Griffiths 0 0-2 0, Carson Bailey 0 0-0 0, Issak Hultberg 0 0-0 0, Nathan Garcia 1 1-2 3, Kevin Flores 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 4-12 48.
PULLMAN (22-2)
Grayson Hunt 6 2-2 14, Payton Rogers 8 0-2 18, Tanner Barbour 4 0-0 8, Riley Pettitt 1 0-0 2, Thomas Cole 0 1-2 1, Lucian Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 10 1-2 24, Champ Powaukee 3 0-0 7, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 2, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2, Elliot Lee 0 0-0 0, Austin Hunt 0 0-0 0. Totals 34 4-8 78.
Prosser 12 13 3 20—48
Pullman 20 11 27 20—78
3-point goals — Kob. McClure 3, Reyes 2, Kor. McClure, Brown 3, Rogers 2, Powaukee.
