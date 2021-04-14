HIGH SCHOOLS
SPOKANE — Patrick Jaxon scored on an assist by Mitch LaVielle with 45 seconds remaining to give Pullman a 3-2 season-opening 2A Greater Spokane League boys’ soccer win against North Central on Tuesday.
A strong shot by Jaxon narrowly missed, but Jaxon slipped it home on his second try as the Greyhounds capped a rally from a 2-1 deficit.
Aiden Crossler exploited the wind to score on a corner kick and tie the score in the 60th minute of Pullman’s first match in 709 days.
In the first half, goalkeeper Max Wolsborn guessed correctly to stop a penalty kick.
Pullman 1 2—3
N. Central 1 1—2
Pullman — Kim (French), 9th min.
North Central — Nafea, 13th
North Central — Ferrasse, 45th
Pullman — Crossler, 60th
Pullman — Jaxon (LaVielle), 80th
Shots — Pullman 7, North Central 9
Saves — Pullman: Wolsborn 5, Cole 2. North Central: Bevins 4.
BASEBALLGenesee 8, Kendrick 7
GENESEE — Teak Wareham delivered a two-run double in a six-run fourth inning and his brother Cy finished with two RBI as Genesee edged Kendrick in a Whitepine League game.
Cy Wareham threw 4 2/3 innings of one-run relief, providing a spark that helped the Bulldogs (4-3, 4-2) erase a deficit that at one time had been 6-0, coach Kevin Maurer said.
Kendrick 510 010 0—7 11 0
Genesee 011 600 x—8 8 1
Boyer, Patterson (4), Alexander (4) and Koepp. Michalak, C. Wareham (3) and T. Wareham.
Kendrick hits — Boyer (2B), Fletcher 2, Patterson 2, Taylor 2, Hogan 2, Koepp, Miller.
Genesee hits — C.Wareham (3B), Johnson 2, Guinrad 2, Krick, Zenner, T. Wareham (2B).
Troy 12-11, Potlatch 1-1
POTLATCH — Mack Hagenbaugh went 3-for-3 at the plate in Game 1 and Cameron House went 3-for-4 with a double in Game 2 as Troy took out Potlatch in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
The Trojans (4-1, 4-1) got what coach Travis House called a “phenomenal” game from pitcher Derrick Baier as he struck out eight of his first nine batters in the opening game.
A full box score for the first game was unavailable.
GAME 2
Troy 000 92—11 10 3
Potlatch 000 01— 1 3 0
Cameron House and Mack Hagenbaugh. Biltonen, Carpenter (5) and Palmer.
Troy hits — House 3 (2B), Bendel, Hagenbaugh, B. DeNeerleer, J. Doumit 2, D. Baier 2.
Potlatch hits — Howard, Whitney (2B), Lusby.
SOFTBALLColton 17-15, T-R 1-0
TEKOA — Josie Schultheis went 6-for-6 with five RBI and collected eight strikeouts as Colton blew past Tekoa-Rosalia in a doubleheader.
Maggie Meyer added in five hits and two doubles for the Wildcats.
GAME 1
Tekoa-Rosalia 100—1 0 1
Colton 4(12)1—17 10 0
Elise and Paige. Josie Schultheis and Rachel Becker.
Tekoa Rosaila hits — N/A.
Colton hits — Meyer 3 (2 2B), Schultheis 2 (3B), Pluid 2 (2B), Stout, Becker, Vining.
GAME 2
Tekoa Rosaila 000 0—0 5 1
Colton 430 8—15 17 0
Hannah and Paige. Maggie Meyer and Becker.
Tekoa Rosaila hits — Riley.
Colton hits — J. Schultheis 4 (2B), Pluid 3 (3B, 2B), Whitcomb 3, Meyer 2, Becker 2, K. Schultheis, Purnell.
Gar-Pal 18-12, Pomeroy 12-18
POMEROY — Garfield-Palouse split a Southeast 1B League doubleheader against Pomeroy.
Kenzi Pedersen tallied 11 strikeouts and connected on a double and a single in the opening tilt for Gar-Pal (3-1, 1-1).
“We had to climb out of a hole in the first one and stayed mentally strong,” Gar-Pal coach Rochelle Pedersen said. “We just need to work on getting our errors down and get a little more confidence at the plate.”
GAME 1
Gar-Pal 201 216 6—18 10 4
Pomeroy 127 200 0—12 4 2
Kenzi Pedersen Denni Fealy. Keely Maves, Ruckert (5) and Jillian Herres.
Gar-Pal hits — Olson 2, Fealy (HR), Pedersen 3 (2B, HR), Cloninger, Brantner 2 (HR), Orfe.
Pomeroy hits — Bryson, Maves (HR), Ruckert (2B), Schmidt.
GAME 2
Gar-Pal 202 01— 5 5 5
Pomeroy 431 9x—18 13 1
Madison Cloninger and Fealy. Maves and Herres.
Gar-Pal hits — Fealy, Pedersen 2, Cloninger (3B), Collier.
Pomeroy hits — Bryson 2 (HR), Schmidt (2B), Maves, Ruckert 3 (HR), Gilbert, Herres 2, Dixon, Kowatsin 2 (2B, HR).
Colfax 16-17, Asotin 5-5
ASOTIN — Colfax opened up its season on fire and racked up 43 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Asotin.
Perry Imler had five hits with a double and a home run for the Bulldogs (2-0, 2-0).
“I was surprised at how well we did hit the ball in our first games of the year,” Colfax coach Tracy Imler said. “Just an all-around good performance from the team.”
GAME 1
Colfax 427 03—16 21 2
Asotin 200 30— 5 5 1
Jorja Coerner and Harper Booth. Caylie Browne and Cady Browne.
Colfax hits — Riane Jones 2, Helina Hahn 2 (2B), Perry Imler, Coerner 3, Booth 3 (HR), Anni Cox 3, Delaney Imler 2 (2B), Karmen Akesson 2 (2B).
Asotin hits — Denham 2, Cady Browne, Koch, Bailey.
GAME 2
Colfax 000 050 (12)—17 22 1
Asotin 001 003 1—5 12 3
Coerner and Booth. Denham, Caylie Browne (5), Elscamp (7) and Cady Browne.
Colfax hits — Justice Browne, Hahn, P. Imler 3 (HR), Coerner 3 (2B), Booth 3 (2 HR), Cox 5 (2 2B), D. Imler 2, Akesson 2 (2B), Taylor Parkins 2.
Asotin hits — Denham 3 (3B), Cady Browne 2 (HR), Caylie Browne (2B), Koch, Elscamp 2, Hall 3.
TRACK AND FIELDLogos wins team titles
LAPWAI — Six athletes drew Elite Performance Awards and Logos claimed both team titles in the 13-team Leah Swanson Memorial track meet staged by Deary.
Girls’ award winners were Lindi Kessinger of Orofino, Kadence Beck of Highland and Clara Anderson of Logos.
The boys’ winners were London Kirk of Deary, Adrian Sanford of Logos and Preston Johnston of Deary.
GIRLS
Team scores
Logos 165.5, Orofino 126, Troy 95, Deary 56, Highland 53, Genesee 45, Timberline 29.5, Lewiston 22, Salmon River 14, Grangeville 14, Lapwai 13, Kendrick 11, Lakeside 4.
Winners
100: Kadence Beck, High, 13.21. 200: Kadence Beck, High, 27.80. 400: Kadenck Beck, High, 2:30.59. 800: Clara Anderson, Log, 2:30.59. 1600: Clara Anderson, Log, 5:46.30. 3200: Sara Casebolt, Log, 12:36.49. 100 hurdles: Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.68. 300 hurdles: Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 51.14. 400 relay: Orofino (Boyer, L. Kessinger, Zywina, R. Kessinger) 53.78. 800 relay: Deary (Workman, Fletcher, T. Wood, A. Wood) 2:02.08. Medley relay: Ororino (Bonds, Rasmussen, Boyer, Zywina) 2:03.59. 1600 relay: Logos (Jankovic, A. Wilson, L. Wilson, Anderson) 4:32.90. High jump: Katie Goeckner, High, 4-6. Pole vault: Lucia Wilson 7-6. Long jump: Ruby KessinGer 15-8. Triple jump: Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 34-1. Shot put: Kaylynn Johnson, Oro, 32-2. Discus: Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 105-4.
BOYS
Team scores
Logos 133.5, Orofino 91, Troy 67, Deary 56, Lewiston 51, Kendrick 49, Grangeville 38, Lakeside 36, Timberline 36, Genesee 35, Lapwai 12.5, Salmon River 8.
Winners
100: London Kirk, Dea, 11.31. 200: London Kirk, Dea, 23.38. 400: London Kirk, Dea, 54.10. 800: Alex Blum, Log, 2:10.34. 1600: Jagger Hewett, Ken, 4:58.65. 3200: Carson Sellers, Tim, 10:41.64. 110 hurdles: Preston Johnston, Dea, 19.39. 300 hurdles: Preston Johnston, Dea, 45.21. 400 relay: Logos (Elmore, Comis, Sanford, Stevens) 48.61. 800 relay: Deary (Johnston, Kirk, Rickerd, Stapleton) 1:37.45. Medley relay: Timberline (West, M. Nelson, J. Nelson, Sellers) 4:02.27. 1600 relay: Logos (Blum, Atwood, Sentz, Howard) 3:53.02. High jump: Will Beardin, Oro, 5-6. Pole vault: Dan Fowler, Oro, 11-0. Long jump: Adrian Sanford, Log, 18-8. Triple jump Adrian Sanford, Log, 37-6. Shot put: Reid Thomas, Oro, 44-7 1/2. Discus: Sage Lonebear, Lap, 132-5.
TENNISPullman boys 7, Shadle Park 0
SPOKANE — In their first action since May 6, 2019, the Pullman boys raced past Shadle Park of Spokane, winning each set 6-2 or better.
Pullman No. 1 singles player Jay Sahaym and top doubles pairing of Ambrose Wang and Connor Lee dropped a single game apiece.
Singles — Jay Sahaym, Pul, def. Cameron Picicci 6-1, 6-0; Om Sahaym, Pul, def. Matthew Nitchman 6-1, 6-1; Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Brody Bottrell 6-2, 6-1; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Elias Garcia-Montufar 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Ambrose Wang/Connor Lee, Pul, def. Carson Newell/Angel Torres 6-0, 6-1; Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Micaiah Godley/Isaac Rouse 6-0, 6-0; Seth Luna/Brian Fugh, Pul, won by forfeit.
Pullman girls 7, Shadle Park 0
Audrey Pitzer won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles as the Pullman girls dropped visiting Shadle Park.
“It was great to play a match for the first time in two year,” coach Dan Vollmer said.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Alihna Grandos 6-0, 6-1; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Hailey Castro 6-1, 6-0; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Emma Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Ashley Salt 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Chelsie George/Suba Ventkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Halle Hober/Isabel Vasquez 6-3, 6-3; Hannah Gecas/Kalee Hidebrand, Pul, def. Katie Montejano/Turcios 6-0, 6-1; Natalie Nestegard/Chloe Schnore Pul, def Aliya Alexander/Emma Hill 6-1, 6-2.
GOLFGreeny nabs title
SPOKANE — Lauren Greeny carded a 75 to take home first place for the Pullman girls in a 2A Greater Spokane League golf match at the Latah Creek Golf Course.
The Greyhounds took the team title.
Team scores — 1. Pullman (293), 2. Shadle Park (373), 3. East Valley (N/A).
SCHEDULINGGenesee times changed
GENESEE — The Genesee Bulldogs announced that two doubleheaders Saturday have been switched to 11 a.m. starts. The baseball team plays host to Potlatch, and the softball team plays at Nezperce.
AWARDSKramer to speak at Hall banquet
Former University of Idaho standout and Green Bay Packer Jerry Kramer will be the guest speaker Saturday at the North Idaho Hall of Fame high school awards banquet at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Kramer, who won five NFL titles including two Super Bowls, is a five-time first-team All-Pro selection while playing right guard. The Hall of Famer was named to the NFL’s all-decade team of the 1960s as well as the league’s 50th anniversary team.
Tickets for the banquet are on sale until noon Thursday, and cost $29.43. They can be purchased nihof.org. There will be no tickets sold at the door.