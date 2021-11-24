PASCO — Shane Shaffer scored 23 points and Pullman Christian won its first Mountain Christian League game 68-29 against Country Christian.
Pullman Christian (2-0, 1-0) jumped out to a 37-13 lead at halftime and never looked back.
Ethan Coldiron added 16 points for Pullman Christian.
Country Christian (0-1, 0-1) was led by Carter Dunn with 10 points.
Pullman Christian came off a season opening 52-42 win Monday against Spokane Athletic Coop.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (2-0)
Shane Shaffer 10 0-0 23, Kyle Gleason 3 0-0 6, Liam Fitzgerald 3 0-2 6, Ethan Coldiron 8 0-0 16, Paul Simijotti 2 2-2 7, Graydon Olson 2 0-0 4, Brock Weller 4 0-0 8, Justin McClure 0 0-0 0, Chilton Gleason 0 0-0 0, Judah Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 2-4 68.
COUNTRY CHRISTIAN (0-1, 0-1)
Carter Dunn 3 2-4 10, Brett Nice 3 0-0 7, Josiah Prantle 2 0-0 5, Zach Beebee 1 0-2 2, Jesse Goin 1 1-2 3, Winston Miller 1 0-0 2, Hayden Morgan 0 0-0 0, Issac Albin 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-8 29.
Pullman Christian ..23 14 12 19 — 68
Country Christian... 7 6 4 12 — 29
3-point goals — Shaffer 3, Dunn 2, Simijotti, Prantle.