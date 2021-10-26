PULLMAN — Pullman Christian got back to their winning ways with a straight-set, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 nonleague win Monday against North Idaho Christian.
Pullman Christian (11-1) were led by senior twin sisters Grace and Faith Berg. Grace had four aces and six assists. Faith had two aces, three kills, four digs, and eight assists.
Annie Goetze also added seven kills, two digs and three blocks.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGMoscow posts two team wins at four-team event
MOSCOW — The Moscow boys’ swimming team won all the relays and had individual victories in three other events, and the Bear girls’ team earned an individual win as they took two team victories in a quad that took place Saturday at the University of Idaho Swim Center.
Moscow beat Timberlake 302-26 and Lakeland 262-235 but fell 262-224 to Coeur d’Alene.
Senior Ethan Baird took two events (100 freestyle, 51.98 and 100 backstroke, 58.33) and senior Reid Johnson the 50 free (22.32) for the boys. Megan Crossland finished first in the 200 free (2:19.37).
Other seniors who were honored include Ryann Pilcher, Malachi McMillan, Micah Wolbrecht, Sean Prichard and Tyler Noppe.
PREP CROSS COUNTRYOverberg wins district title
SPOKANE — Senior Chloe Overberg of Asotin outpaced the competition, finishing more than two minutes ahead of her nearest competitor in the District 7 1B/2B Championship at the Plantes Ferry Sports Complex on Friday.
Overberg had a time of 17 minutes, 51 seconds, well ahead of second-place finisher Mya Edwards from Kettle Falls who ran a 20:17. Aneysa Judy, an eighth-grader, finished third for the Panthers in 20:47.
The girls’ team was third in the four-team field.
The Asotin boys’ team placed third in the 11-team field, with the top runner Ian Engledow. The senior finished eighth in 17:00.
The Bulldog boys’ team finished eighth.
Asotin will compete in the Class 1B/2B regional championship on Saturday in Colfax.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. St. George 59; 2. Chewelah 71; 3. Asotin 75; 4. Davenport 79; 5. Kettle Falls 138; 6. Valley Christian 149; 7. Northwest Christian 184; 8. Colfax 222; 9. Liberty 247; 10. Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame 249; 11. Wellpinit 290.
Medalist — Cole Foster (Chewelah) 16:07.
Asotin placer —8. Ian Engledow 17:00.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. St. George 45; 2. Republic 47; 3. Asotin 62; 4. Kettle Falls 64.
Medalist — Chloe Overberg (Asotin) 17:51.
Other Asotin placer — 3. Aneysa Judy 20:47.
COLLEGE GOLFIdaho men tied for 10th in Hawaii
EWA BEACH, Hawaii — Sophomore Jose Suryadinata is tied for 19th place individually as the Idaho men’s golf team is tied for 10th after the first two rounds of the Hoakalei Country Club Invitational.
The Vandals shot a 596 in the 15-team field, behind meet leader Louisiana-Lafayette’s 567.
Suryadinata shot an even-par 72 in the first round and a 1-over 73 in the second to sit at 1-over 145.
The final round is today.
Team scores — 1. Louisiana-Lafayette 567; 2. Loyola Marymount 569; 3. San Diego 575; 4. Fullerton State 576; 5. Utah Valley 580; 6. Grand Canyon 582; 7. Abilene Christian 588; 8. Army 591; 9. Texas State 593; T10. Louisiana-Monroe 596; T10. Idaho 596; 12. Cal Poly 597; 13. Hawaii ‘A’ 604; T14. UC San Diego 613; T14. Hawaii ‘B’ 613.
Leader — Tony Hendricks (Loyola Marymount) 135.
Idaho individuals — T19. Jose Suryadinata 145; 27. Colt Sherrell 147; T40. Joe Gustavel 150; T60. Matt McGann 154; 79. Travis Hansen 173.
Idaho women fourth in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Senior Valeria Patino is tied for seventh individually to lead the Idaho women’s golf team to fourth place in the first round of the Rainbow Wahine Invitaitonal at Kapolei Golf Course.
The Vandals shot a 299 in the nine-team event, behind meet leader Baylor’s 284.
Patino had a 1-over-par 73 in her first round.
The event continues today.
Team scores — 1. Baylor 284; 2. Santa Clara 296; 3. Hawaii 298; 4. Idaho 299; 5. Fullerton State 302; 6. Tampa 307; 7. UC Irvine 310; 8. Northridge 314; 9. Bakersfield 322.
Leader — Britta Snyder (Baylor) 69.
Idaho individuals — T7. Valeria Patino 73; T15. Vicky Tsai 75; T15. Yvonne Vinceri 75; T20. Eddie Hsu 76; T35. Jenna Bruggeman 80.
WOMEN’S SOCCERNadia Cooper earns Pac-12 honor
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State freshman goalkeeper Nadia Cooper was named the Pac-12 Conference’s goalkeeper of the week, it was announced.
Cooper allowed just one goal in 220 minutes of action in two games during the past week. She had her sixth shutout of the season Thursday as the Cougars tied USC 0-0, then she allowed just one goal as WSU tied UCLA 1-1. The two teams the Cougars played this past week were in the top 10 in the nation.
WSU next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Oregon.