SPOKANE — The Pullman girls’ soccer team scored its first victory since Oct. 23, 2018, shutting out 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Rogers of Spokane 1-0 on Thursday.
The Greyhounds (1-1) prevailed on the strength of a fourth-minute goal by Hailey Talbot off an assist from Elise French. They allowed the Pirates (0-2) only one on-goal attempt for the day.
“It was good to see some of the things that we had worked on in practice show up in the game, and to get that monkey off our back a little bit about victories,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said.
Pullman 1 0—1
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman — Hailey Talbot (Elise French), 4th
Shots — Pullman 14, Rogers 1. Saves — Pullman: Singh 1, Rogers: Wise 9.
VOLLEYBALL
Hounds breeze past Rogers
SPOKANE — Pullman improved to 5-0 on the season, clubbing host Rogers 25-9, 25-13, 25-6 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball match.
Keleigh Myers tallied 23 assists and eight aces, and Laura DeBowes chipped in seven aces for PHS.
Kalee Hildenbrand had nine kills, and Hanna Gecas led the Greyhounds with nine digs.
Wildcats win on senior night
COLTON — Seniors Addy Purnell, Rylee Vining and Josie Schultheis shined in their final home volleyball match at Colton, guiding the Wildcats to a Southeast 1B League defeat of Garfield-Palouse 25-19, 25-16, 25-14.
Purnell served 24-for-24, including a string of 10 consecutive in the second set. Schultheis had 12 kills and two blocks, and Vining totaled 26 assists, nine digs and three aces.
Maggie Meyer tacked on two blocks.
JV — Colton def. Gar-Pal 18-25, 25-20, 15-9.
CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho ranked in region
The Idaho men’s and women’s cross country teams each were ranked regionally when the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released its polls.
The Vandal men are No. 15 in the West Region, while the women are No. 12.