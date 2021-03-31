Hannah James and Megan McSweeney dominated play as the Pullman girls’ soccer team rolled past the Rogers Pirates 7-0 in the first of a two-game Class 2A Greater Spokane League tournament series.
“Been a long time since we scored more than two goals in a game,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said.
James, a sophomore, finished with two goals and two assists. McSweeney, a senior, tallied two goals and an assist for the Greyhounds (4-5).
“It was a good senior night for Megan for sure,” Winchell said.
Gabi Brown and Hailey Talbot also scored for Pullman, which got an own goal early in the first half to get the scoring started. Lynnesy Biorn had one save in the first half and Serah Singh didn’t face a shot in the second.
The teams will conclude their series Thursday in Pullman.
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman 3 4—7
Pullman — own goal, 9th.
Pullman — Hannah James (Meghan McSweeney), 11th.
Pullman — McSweeney (James), 21st.
Pullman — Gabi Brown (Madi Wolfe), 49th.
Pullman — McSweeney (James), 60th.
Pullman — James, 72nd.
Pullman — Hailey Talbot, 77th.
Shots — Rogers 1, Pullman 17. Saves — Rogers: Riley Hogan 8, Pullman: Lynnesy Biorn 1, Serah Singh 0.
BASEBALL
Pomeroy 8, Colton 4
POMEROY — Trevin Kimble hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to help open up a gap for Pomeroy, and Braden Mings stepped in to seal the deal at the mound as the Pirates defeated visiting Colton.
“He’s kind of our closer,” coach Dave Boyer said of Mings. “He did a good job on Saturday, and he did a good job today coming in and closing it up.”
Austin Jones and Trent Druffel had triples for Colton.
Pomeroy improved to 3-0 on the season.
Colton 002 101 0—4 4 1
Pomeroy 201 401 x—8 7 1
Austin Jones, Kane Weiker (4) and Dan Bell. Richie Zecchio, Ollie Severs (3), Trace Roberts (4), Jesse Mings (5), Braden Mings (6) and B. Mings, Severs (5).
Colton hits — Kelton Devlin 2, Jones (3B), Trent Druffel (3B).
Pomeroy hits — Trevin Kimble 2, Brodie Magill, J. Mings, Carson Zimmerman, B. Mings, Jakob Blachly.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UI pair named all-conference
University of Idaho junior middle blockers Kennedy Warren and Nikki Ball were named All-Big Sky Conference, it was announced. Warren was a first-team pick and Ball was a second-team selection in voting done by the coaches.
Warren was second in the Big Sky in kills with 235 on the season, averaging 3.41 kills per set with a hitting percentage of .245. The Weatherford, Texas, native also excelled defensively with 2.04 digs per set and 57 total blocks on the season.
Ball led the Big Sky with 1.39 blocks per set. Despite missing six games, she also averaged 2.04 kills per set and had a team-high hitting percentage of .319.
The Vandals play at 6 p.m. today at Northern Colorado in the first round of the conference tournament.
COLLEGE TRACK
Vandals earn Big Sky honors
Malaina Thacker of Idaho has been named Big Sky Conference Track Athlete of the Week. She won the 1,500-meter at a meet at Whitworth.
Avrie Fox of Idaho was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer.