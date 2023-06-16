Rhoda Wang leader of the pack on and off the court

The Pullman High School tennis team poses at the Nordstrom Tennis Center at the University of Washington following the Washington Class 2A state tennis tournament on May 27. The Greyhound girls won the team title and Rhoda Wang won an individual championship.

 Courtesy of Lisa Uhlenkott

Editor's note: Daily News sports staffer Cody Wendt is also a boys tennis coach at Pullman High School.

Through two seasons of high school tennis, Rhoda Wang of Pullman not only has yet to lose a match, but has never so much as dropped a set.

