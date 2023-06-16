Editor's note: Daily News sports staffer Cody Wendt is also a boys tennis coach at Pullman High School.
Through two seasons of high school tennis, Rhoda Wang of Pullman not only has yet to lose a match, but has never so much as dropped a set.
“My consistency,” the now two-time Washington Class 2A girls state singles champion responded when asked about the greatest strength underlying her accomplishments. The scarcity of cheap mistakes off her racket leaves opponents feeling pressure to come up with redline play simply to get on the board. While her serve has not been overwhelming through this phase of her career, Wang’s rally game from the baseline — marked by strong groundstrokes on both the forehand and backhand sides along with rare anticipation and speed hustling to the ball — has proven hard to match.
The sophomore reports that she headed into her freshman season with hopes of “maybe making it to State, but definitely not winning State,” and has been stunned at her own level of success.
The closest any opponent has played Wang in high school tennis competition was when Taraneh Khalighi of Sammamish led 5-4 and served for the opening set of their 2022 state semifinal, only for the then-freshman to turn the tables and run away with a 7-5, 6-1 victory. A rematch in this year’s state final saw Wang prevail more routinely at 6-2, 6-1, leading from the outset and thoroughly taking over after Khalighi turned an ankle.
In both encounters, Wang’s superior defense and more complete repertoire of strokes were enough to counteract the advantage in raw power on the forehand and serve around which Khalighi’s game is built.
“Definitely my serve,” Wang said of what she wants to improve to reach yet further heights in tennis. “Maybe, like, a stronger first serve. Next time, maybe attack more, because I feel like sometimes I’m a little too hung up on trying to get the ball in. Maybe get out of my comfort zone; maybe try to go up to the net once in a while to finish the point.”
Catching the bug early
“Rhoda started tennis in preschool,” said her father, Danny Wang. “I recall she was about 4 years old. It was all for fun. As parents, we would put her in community classes, as we would have her in volleyball, art, and other activities. I think her first United States Tennis Assocation (USTA) tournament was when she was 11 1/2, then she got hooked on tennis after her first USTA tournament. It was Rhoda who first wanted to play tennis seriously. We (parents) just supported her tennis desire.”
Rhoda’s maternal grandmother, Shu-Er Lee, has been a longtime competitive player in Taiwan, while her older brother Ambrose was a third-place state medalist for Pullman in boys doubles last year. Both would serve as valuable practice partners for her as she developed into a formidable force on the court well before reaching high school.
In addition to competing in USTA tournaments, Rhoda was a regular for some time at clinics held by then-WSU women’s coach Lisa Hart, while she has more recently spent much of her offseason attending clinics at the LCSC Tennis Center under Lewis-Clark State coach Kai Fong.
“At first I just really liked playing with other people, because it’s kind of like a social thing,” Rhoda said. “You can meet new people, like I met Gwyn (Heim), and she’s like my best tennis friend right now. You develop a lot of meaningful relationships, and honestly, I just like rallying with new people at times. It’s a fun sport; it can get pretty competitive, but I usually love it, so it’s fine.”
Cream of an abundant crop
Rhoda’s social inclination and desire for quality hitting partners were further nurtured as she reached high school. This decade thus far has seen a renaissance for Pullman tennis as a whole, with Rhoda’s run to a second consecutive singles championship last month spearheading the first cumulative team state title in Greyhound girls history. Fellow singles player Heim and the doubles pairing of Lotti Wolf/Kei Bromley each took fifth-place medals in their respective brackets to provide the additional points Pullman needed to overcome Columbia River of Vancouver for top honors.
On the boys side, Pullman took third in team scoring behind a third-place singles showing from Vijay Lin and a fifth-place doubles finish for the pairing of Kolby Uhlenkott and Kieran Hampson. This spring season saw the third consecutive year that Greyhound boys and girls tennis each went undefeated in 2A Greater Spokane League play, and the second straight year that each placed in the top three in team scoring at State after both took second in 2022.
“I trained a lot with Gwyn, who was a really good hitting partner, and also Vijay, who probably made me a lot more ready for the state tournament,” Rhoda said of her preparation . “...Everyone is super-supportive — like during practice, everyone is cheering for each other. Hit a good ball or something, we all cheer — or even if you miss, we still support you. Usually tennis is more of an isolated individual sport, but being on a high school team, everyone is supporting each other, which is something new I never experienced before. The tennis team is really a great group of friends; we all get along with each other, and during the league matches we’re all hanging out, so it’s super-fun to be hanging out with them.”
Looking beyond her time with the Greyhounds, Wang has an eye toward continuing her career at the next level — much like Heim, who has signed to play for Lewis-Clark State beginning this fall semester.
“I’ll try to work hard this summer and next year, and see where I can get to,” said Wang, who is interested in potentially competing at the Division I level.