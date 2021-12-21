The Pullman High wrestling team defeated Moscow 39-37 in a wrestling dual on Monday night.
In the 285-pound weight class, Pullman’s Cotton Sears scored a pin against Moscow’s Oscar Kearney in 36 seconds.
The Greyhounds scored seven victories, which included two falls, one technical fall and three forfeits.
PULLMAN 39, MOSCOW 37
98 — Double Forfeit. 106 — Alex Palmer, Mos, def. Evan McDougle, Pull, 5-0. 113 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, p. Gavin McCloy, Pull, 5:23. 120 — Aydin Peltier, Pull, def. Jason Swam, Mos, 9-0. 126 — Adrian Corrales, Pull, forfeit. 132 — Aidan Prakash, Mos, p. Austin Crossler, 2:38. 138 — James Greene, Mos, p. Maxwell Cordova, 5:55. 145 — Diego Deaton, Mos. p. Will Focht, Pull, 1:03. 152 — Jeroen Smith, Pull, def. Eli Lyon, Mos, 19-4. 160 — Gabe Smith, Pull, p. Micah Harder, Mos, 2:41. 170 — Owen McGreevy, Mos, forfeit. 182 — Wyatt Hartig, Mos, def. Zephyrus Cook, Pull, 12-2. 195 — Samuel Sears, Pull, forfiet. 220 — Holden Chandler, Pull, forfeit. 285 — Cotton Sears, Pull, p. Oscar Kearney 0:36.
PREP BASKETBALLHighland-Potlatch girls’ game nixed
The Potlatch girls’ basketball team’s home game against Highland of Craigmont scheduled for today has been canceled because the Huskies don’t have enough players, Potlatch athletic director Katie Ball announced.
The Highland-at-Potlatch boys’ game is still planned for tonight, with the varsity game set to tip off at 6 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho’s road game canceled
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The Idaho men’s basketball team won’t play its scheduled nonleague game Wednesday at UC Riverside after the Highlanders decided to cancel “out of an abundance of caution” because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Vandals now are scheduled to next play Dec. 30 at Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference game.
FOOTBALLCougars add linebacker
The Washington State football program announced the signing of Daiyan Henley, a linebacker who will spend his senior season with the Cougars after five years with Nevada’s program.
Henley, 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, is from Los Angeles and was an All-Mountain West Conference second-team pick this fall for the Wolfpack. He led the team with 103 tackles, which ranked sixth in the MWC.
Henley first played in Nevada in the fall of 2017, got a redshirt season after missing most of 2019 with an injury and got another redshirt season because of the pandemic.
Henley will enroll at WSU in January and participate in spring practice, according to a WSU news release.