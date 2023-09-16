Pullman High School football athletes have been alleged to have used discriminatory language against North Central High School players in a game Thursday night at Pullman.
Ryan Lancaster, spokesperson for Spokane Public Schools, provided a statement via email to KHQ that was shared with the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News, clarifying that the allegations were made by North Central against Pullman.
“The game was suspended with 9 minutes to go in the 4th quarter due to discriminatory language directed from the Pullman players toward NCHS players,” Lancaster said in his statement. “The WIAA and Officials Association are looking into it.”
Thursday’s game was called because of violations of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s policy regarding sportsmanlike conduct during athletic events. Pullman was credited with a 35-7 win.
At the time of the game concluding, the information available was that there were allegations of players using discriminatory language against opposing competitors. No additional information was provided as to who was allegedly using the discriminatory language. The referees informed the coaches that they did not hear the language being used.
The Pullman High School athletic department put out a news release Friday that an investigation into the allegations was launched:
“Thank you to all who attended our Pullman High School Football game vs North Central on September 14th. Serious allegations were reported to the officials that discriminatory language was being used by athletes. Alleged statements have not been confirmed by Officials, Coaches, Game Management Staff or Administration. An investigation at both schools is ongoing to seek out any truth to the allegations. Pullman High School does not tolerate discriminatory or harassing language or behavior. Officials applied the WIAA Discriminatory Behavior Contest Interruption Procedures to the best of their knowledge. We are working together to prevent a situation like this from happening again and to ensure our student-athletes are provided with the best opportunities to grow in character and thrive in competition.”
No additional information as to what specific language was used or which athlete or athletes allegedly used the language is currently available.