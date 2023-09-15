Pullman High School football athletes have been alleged to have used discriminatory language against North Central High School players in a game Thursday night at Pullman.

Ryan Lancaster, spokesperson for Spokane Public Schools, provided a statement via email to KHQ that was shared with the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News, clarifying that the allegations were made by North Central against Pullman.

"The game was suspended with 9 minutes to go in the 4th quarter due to discriminatory language directed from the Pullman players toward NCHS players," Lancaster said in his statement. "The WIAA and Officials Association are looking into it."

