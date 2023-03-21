Pullman powers past University 5-0 in boys soccer

PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds soccer team weathered poor field conditions to blank the University Titans of Spokane 5-0 in a nonleague match.
Pullman (3-1, 1-0) failed to get much separation from University (1-3, 1-1) through much of the first half.
Marcelo Romero got the first goal for the Greyhounds in the 27th minute off an assist by Clarence Dollin, followed soon thereafter with a 28th-minute goal by Carlens Dollin to put the Titans at a 2-0 deficit.
Lucas Wexler scored two of Pullman’s three second-half goals. Carlens Dollin scored the other and assisted on Wexler’s second goal in the 66th minute.
“The field was kind of sloppy,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “A lot of slipping and sliding. It was the first game we played on that field and we had only practiced on it a couple times. But it was sloppy for both teams. I think we handled it a little better than they might have.”
Carlens Dollin had three total points for the Greyhounds — two goals and one assist.
Aaron Oatley accounted for three saves for Pullman to help blank the Titans.
Pullman — Marcelo Romero (Clarence Dollin), 27th
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, 28th
Pullman — Lukas Wexler, 41st
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, 61st
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Carlens Dollin), 66th
Shots — University 5, Pullman 12. Saves — University: Stephens 5. Pullman: Aaron Oatley 3.
Potlatch doubleheader postponed
POTLATCH — Monday’s nonleague doubleheader between Potlatch and Garfield-Palouse was postponed because of wet conditions. The doubleheader will be played at 4:30 p.m. today.
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho men’s and women’s track and field teams were selected to finish third in the Big Sky Conference coaches preseason outdoor poll, it was announced.
The two Vandal teams were slotted behind Northern Arizona and Montana State in each poll. The Lumberjacks earned all 10 first-place votes in each poll.
The teams will open the season Thursday and Friday at the Buc Scoring/Combined event meet at Whitworth
1. Northern Arizona (10) 100; 2. Montana State 84; 3. Idaho 82; 4. Eastern Washington 67; 5. Weber State 58; 6. Northern Colorado 52; 7. Idaho State 43; 8. Montana 30; 9. Sacramento State 23; 10. Portland State 11.
1. Northern Arizona (10) 100; 2. Montana State 90; 3. Idaho 71; 4. Sacramento State 69; 5. Weber State 60; 6. Idaho State 52; 7. Eastern Washington 42; 8. Montana 29; 9. Northern Colorado 27; 10. Portland State 10.