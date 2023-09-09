An old cliche in sports is that rivalry games tend to have a different feel to them. Both teams have them circled on their calendars, both teams play harder and it often plays out to a classic back-and-forth affair.

Friday’s edition of the Battle of the Palouse football game was no different.

Pullman (1-1) beat Moscow (1-2) 17-10 in a game that needed all 48 minutes to determine a winner.

Tags

Recommended for you