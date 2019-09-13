Pullman quarterback Riley Pettit made an impressive debut last week.
In his first start under center, the sophomore went 26-for-34 for 302 yards and two passing scores.
Just as impressive as Petit’s stats was his line — composed of Jimmie Gray, Jacob Anderson, Simon Brannan, Azo Elsahati and Gabe Westensee.
Pettit was sacked just once as his team beat Lakeside 28-7.
Today, the Greyhounds play host to North Central of Spokane at 7 p.m.
While Pullman receiver Isaiah Strong scored twice, he made his biggest impact as a decoy, coach David Cofer said.
“His abilities create opportunities for our team and opens up other guys,” Cofer said.
Ethan Kramer had eight catches for 81 yards last week and Ryan Bickelhaupt scored on a 35-yard pass.
Moscow at Timberlake, 7 p.m.
Moscow coach Phil Helbling thinks his team’s 14-point loss to Clarkston last week wasn’t because of a disparity in talent.
“If you look at the stats from last week, the three turnovers (we gave up), the muffed punt, one punt blocked and eight penalties for over 100 yards, that’s the difference in the football game,” Helbling said. “I’m proud of the way our kids fought and competed. And obviously, that’s something we can build on.”
The Bears will try to rebound today at Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
The stars of last week for Moscow were quarterback Chad Redinger (190 passing yards, 43 rushing yards) and wide receiver Brayden Decker (seven receptions, 102 yards).
“He’s got big-play capabilities, good hands — just another weapon to have out there on the edge,” Helbling said of Decker after the game. “It was obviously nice to see him come in and play well.”
Freeman at Colfax, 2 p.m. Saturday
Colfax coach Mike Morgan almost has three decades of coaching experience — and not once in those previous 28 years did he see something like what happened during his team’s 54-21 win against Wahkiakum last week.
One of his players, Carsten Miller — whom Morgan described a “very stout 250, 260 pounds” — set up a score on a punt return by blocking four players.
He initially made contact with two players, who fell back and took out two other would-be tacklers.
“He took out four guys with one hit,” Morgan said. “And when we watched that on film, our guys just howled. And I said, ‘Son, I’ve never seen anything like that. (I’ve never) seen a guy hustle down the field and take out four guys.’
“It looked like bowling pins in a bowling alley.”
Miller’s block helped spring Blake Holman for a 60-yard punt return touchdown. Quarterback Layne Gingerich went 7-for-10 for 158 yards and four touchdowns passing and added another score rushing. Gingerich threw all but one of his passes off play-action rollouts to both sides of the field.
“(His ability to roll out either left or right) comes from him being able to throw right and left as a baseball player,” Morgan said. “He’s not only a pitcher, but (Gingerich) also plays second base and shortstop and those guys are involved in doing double plays, so you’ve got to be able to play off-balance in those positions and Layne makes it look effortless.”
Byron Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.