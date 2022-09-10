Hosting cross-border rival Moscow for the first time since 2018, Pullman rattled off 20 unanswered points in the final five minutes of Friday’s game to defeat its border rival for the first time in four years.

The Greyhounds used a backup quarterback and clutch defense to win the Little Battle of the Palouse 32-12 at Hobbs Field.

The victory snapped a two-game Moscow winning streak in the series — the game was not played in 2020 because of the pandemic — and got the Greyhounds back on track after they scored just two points in a season-opening loss to Lakeside.

