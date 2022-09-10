Hosting cross-border rival Moscow for the first time since 2018, Pullman rattled off 20 unanswered points in the final five minutes of Friday’s game to defeat its border rival for the first time in four years.
The Greyhounds used a backup quarterback and clutch defense to win the Little Battle of the Palouse 32-12 at Hobbs Field.
The victory snapped a two-game Moscow winning streak in the series — the game was not played in 2020 because of the pandemic — and got the Greyhounds back on track after they scored just two points in a season-opening loss to Lakeside.
“Hosting them for the first time since 2018 was pretty special for our kids because nobody on our team had the opportunity to host them yet,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “Obviously (we had) a bad taste in our mouth from last year (a 47-7 Moscow win). ... It was good to get over that hump.”
Moscow quarterback Dylan Taylor heaved a pass to Michael Kiblen in triple coverage and the senior receiver reached above the defenders for a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter.
That tied the game at 12 and sent the two rivals into a do-or-die fourth quarter in what was shaping up to be a classic in an already historic rivalry.
Then, the Bears collapsed in the final five minutes.
With Pullman’s starting quarterback Caleb Northcroft out with a first-half injury, the Greyhounds turned to sophomore Gavin Brown.
After throwing an interception on his first pass, Brown settled in and scored the team’s go-ahead touchdown.
Brown faked a handoff, then bolted up the far sideline for a 38-yard touchdown run and a 18-12 Pullman lead. He finished with 78 yards of total offense, all in the second half.
“Gavin had to come in in a really tough spot after Caleb went down (and) he kept with it,” Cofer said. “That touchdown run was huge. … That was definitely the turning point and got momentum on our side and luckily we were able to keep it.”
That was the start of 20 straight points for Pullman.
The Bears fumbled twice in their own red zone, one scooped up by Henry Preece for a 10-yard touchdown return and the other leading to a Preece 3-yard touchdown run. Just like that, the Greyhounds had a three-score lead.
Preece had three touchdowns on the day.
“We got so much to build off of, so much good … and then a switched flipped,” Moscow coach Rob Bafus said. “Pullman took advantage of our mistakes late in the game when they had to.”
Trick play, then a clutch tackle
Moscow brought out the trickeration in the first quarter and almost was rewarded in a big way.
The Bears used a 52-yard double pass from quarterback Noah Velasco to receiver Toby Frei to a streaking Logan Tate, but Pullman’s Tanner Barbour chased down Tate and tackled him just short of a touchdown at the 1-yard line.
The goal-line stand started with a 3-yard tackle for loss and the Pullman defense kept Moscow out of the end zone after a fumble resulted in a turnover on downs.
“I thought our defense just played really hard tonight,” Cofer said. “They got us with a trick play there, we were able to tackle him down at the 1 and come away without giving away any points. That was huge in the grit department.”
Later in the half, Moscow got to the 11 but Pullman’s defense held again. That drive ended in a blocked field goal by Greyhounds defensive lineman Carter Gion.
“I thought our ability to bend but not break was huge for us,” Cofer said.
Moscow — Cody Wilson 8 run (kick failed), 7:38.
Pullman — Tanner Barbour 89-yard kickoff return (kick failed), 7:26.
Pullman — Henry Preece 1 run (kick failed), 9:35.
Moscow — Michael Kiblen 25 pass from Dylan Taylor (run failed), 3:23.
Pullman — Gavin Brown 38 run (pass failed), 4:45.
Pullman — Preece 3 run (Carlens Dollin kick), 3:06.
Pullman — Preece 10 fumble return (Dollin kick), 2:13.
RUSHING — Moscow: Toby Frei 10-65, Eby Qualls 11-57, Wilson 3-35, Scotty Needham 1-5, Kiblen 1-1, Noah Velasco 1-0, Taylor 3-(-7), team 1-(-5). Pullman: Terran Page 10-48, Brown 7-40, Preece 12-22, Caleb Northcroft 2-13, Barbour 2-0, team 3-(-4).
PASSING — Moscow: Taylor 4-16-1—100, Frei 1-1-0—52, Velasco 6-16-1—23. Pullman: Northcroft 8-12-0—72, Brown 5-8-1—38.
RECEIVING YARDS — Moscow: Logan Tate 4-107, Kiblen 3-66, Qualls 1-5, Caden Teigen 1-2, Conner Isakson 1-0, Frei 1-(-5). Pullman: Barbour 5-33, Champ Powaukee 2-29, Max McCloy 2-21, Page 2-17, Brown 1-7, Preece 1-3.