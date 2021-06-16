Pullman High School’s main gym was a roiling cauldron of emotions Tuesday night during the Greyhounds’ double-overtime epic against visiting West Valley of Spokane in a Class 2A culminating event boys’ basketball playoff.
The Hounds (9-2) prevailed 80-76 after senior Ayden Barbour aced two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to give them their first two-possession lead since the second quarter, then caught a rebound off a missed West Valley 3-point attempt moments later and clutched the ball to his chest through the buzzer.
Earlier in the evening, the Pullman girls had won with considerably less drama, coming through 50-43 against North Central of Spokane.
The boys’ game, which sat on a knife’s edge almost continuously from the middle of the second quarter onward, saw 14 lead changes and nine ties, including one at 66 apiece at the end of regulation and another at 70-all through the first overtime.
Pullman had handled West Valley (5-7) comfortably in a 58-46 regular-season victory last month, but the Greyhounds had considerably greater difficulty this time around in containing the Eagles’ Turner Livingston, who amassed 37 points before going out after taking a fall with under a minute-and-a-half to go in the second overtime. Livingston swished a sidelong 3-point goal at the buzzer to force the first overtime, then drained two free throws to knot things up again en route to the second one.
Things became heated on more than one occasion, both over foul calls and during an extended pause in play with 30 seconds to go in regulation as a score dispute was adjudicated. Pullman starters Grayson Hunt and Riley Pettitt both fouled out, as did West Valley’s Blaine Vasicek, who had been called for a technical earlier in the evening.
Efficiency on free throws was a key strength for the Greyhounds, who totaled 14-for-16 from the line. The Eagles, whose foul shooting attempts in the latter stages were met with the roar of Pullman fans’ vigorous footfalls on the bleachers, were less accurate at 14-for-22.
The Greyhounds did not have a single titan scorer on par with Livingston, but had better balance with substantial contributions from several players. Barbour scored a team-high 17 points for Pullman, with Hunt and Jaedyn Brown just behind him at 16 apiece. Pettitt and Ayden’s younger brother Tanner Barbour each added nine, and Steven Burkett had eight.
Pullman, which defeated Clarkston to clinch the regular-season 2A Greater Spokane League title last week, will play host as it faces the Bantams again in a meeting of the top two seeds for the postseason title tonight at 6.
“I hope Clarkston’s ready, because we sure are,” Ayden Barbour said.
WEST VALLEY (5-7)
Blaine Vasicek 4 2-8 10, Rosko Schroder 1 0-0 3, Treden Davis-Reed 2 1-1 5, Ben Fried 1 0-0 2, Ashton Zettle 0 0-0 0, Jackson Harty 5 3-4 14, Turner Livingston 13 8-9 37, Mason Dobney 2 0-0 5. Totals 28 14-22 76.
PULLMAN (9-2)
Grayson Hunt 7 2-3 16, Ayden Barbour 6 2-2 17, Tanner Barbour 3 2-2 9, Riley Pettitt 4 0-0 9, Brady Wells 1 0-0 3, Jaedyn Brown 4 8-9 16, Champ Powaukee 1 0-0 2, Steven Burkett 3 0-0 8. Totals 29 14-16 80.
West Valley 10 17 19 20 4 6—76
Pullman 14 15 15 22 4 10—80
3-point goals — Livingston 3, Dobney, Harty, Schroder, A. Barbour 3, Burkett 2, T. Barbour, Pettitt, Wells.
Pullman girls hold steady
The Greyhound girls led steadily throughout and threatened to turn the game into a runaway, but never quite did, while North Central gamely battled back but could never quite pull within striking distance. Pullman (5-6) went on a nine-point tear in the first two minutes of the second quarter to open up its largest lead of the night at 26-10 before North Central (2-9) switched to a vigorous full-court press defense midway through that period and flustered the Greyhounds, who made numerous turnovers from there on out.
Meghan McSweeney racked up 23 total points on the night to lead the Pullman offense, and teammate Elise McDougle added 12, while Addison Hawes put up eight.
McSweeney spent time on the bench due to foul trouble in the second and third quarters and was cold when she first came back in. North Central cut the gap to seven points at 44-37 and 46-39 midway through the fourth, only for McSweeney to find her stride again and sink a pair of dynamic jump shots to help maintain separation.
“I definitely feel like our composure and our teamwork is what really won us the game tonight,” McSweeney said.
The Pullman girls play their season finale at 4 p.m. tonight against the Othello Huskies, who edged them out 47-46 in a regular-season meeting.
NORTH CENTRAL (2-9)
Lariah Hayes 3 0-1 6, Greta Marko 0 0-0 0, Jenna Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Shay Landreth 0 0-0 0, Marlee Schoeffler 2 0-1 4, Patrick 2 1-2 6, Tonasket 3 2-3 8, Hamilton 6 4-6 16. Totals 17 7-13 43.
PULLMAN (5-6)
Meg Limburg 0 0-0 0, Elise McDougle 5 0-0 12, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Kelsi Benton 1 0-0 2, Hailey Talbot 0 2-2 2, Meghan McSweeney 10 2-2 23, Addison Hawes 2 4-4 8, Sehra Singh 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 8-8 50.
North Central 10 13 7 13—43
Pullman 17 16 5 12—50
3-point goals — Wilcox, Patrick, McDougle 2, McSweeney, Singh.