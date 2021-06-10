HIGH SCHOOLS/LEGION
MEAD, Wash. — Pullman junior Gabe Smith triumphed by 15-0 technical fall in the 145-pound final Wednesday to claim a 2A title in the Greater Spokane League wrestling tournament, staged outdoors at Union Stadium.
That capped a long day for Smith, who tallied two other technical falls and a win by pin.
Nabbing second for Pullman was freshman Jeroen Smith (138), who lost 8-6 in his title match.
Aydin Peltier (113) was third and Evan McDougle (106) fourth.
Team scores — Mead 308½, Othello 290½, University 240, Mt. Spokane 184, Cheney 180½, Rogers 174, Central Valley 169, Clarkston 141, West Valley 130½, North Central 128, Gonzaga Prep 118½, Shadle Park 88, Pullman 81½, Ferris 69, Lewis and Clark 26.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLKendrick sets fundraiser
KENDRICK — The Kendrick High School girls’ basketball team has scheduled a public fundraising dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. today at Rivaura Estate Vineyards and Winery near Juliaetta.
Dinner will be $50 per couple or $30 for individuals.
Proceeds go toward the Tigers’ participation in a Kaylee Scholarship Association tournament in late December at Orlando, Fla., according to coach Ron Ireland.
Vining named Player of Year
Rylee Vining of Colton was named Player of the Year as the Wheat Division of the Southeast 1B League announced its all-conference team in girls’ basketball.
First-teamers included Colton’s Josie Schultheis and Maggie Meyer; Garfield-Palouse’s Kenzi Pedersen, Maci Brantner and Paige Collier; and Pomeroy’s Keely Maves.
Player of the Year — Rylee Vining, Colton.
First team — Kenzi Pedersen, Gar-Pal; Jessie Reed, Oakesdale; Josie Schultheis, Colton; Brooklyn Bailey, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse; Maggie Meyer, Colton; Keely Maves, Pomeroy; LouEllen Reed, Oakesdale; Maci Brantner, Gar-Pal; Paige Collier, Gar-Pal.
Honorable mention — Kaylee Hinnenkamp, Oakesdale; Maya Kowatch, Pomeroy; Jillian Herres, Pomeroy; Olivia Kjack, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.