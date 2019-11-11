PASCO — He needed to reach deeper this time, but that was pretty much the plan anyway.
Eli Kabasenche of Pullman took the lead in the final 100 meters and was forced to keep on churning Saturday to repeat as boys’ Class 2A champion in the Washington cross country meet at Sun Willows Golf Course.
He won by less than a second, shaving more than 20 seconds off his winning time last year on the same course.
“It was a lot harder this year,” Kabasenche said by phone. “Last year, when I passed the guy, he didn’t really put up a fight, but this year I had to kick pretty much all the way to the line.”
He covered the 5,000 meters in a personal-record 15 minutes, 23.60 seconds. Shea Mattson of Selah, who had placed eighth last year, was right behind in 15:24.20.
“It was one of the most exciting races I’ve ever watched,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said.
Anais Mills of Garfield-Palouse placed second in the girls’ 2B race.
Kabasenche, who also won two distance titles in the state track meet last year, had no intentions of taking it easy this season anyway. He geared his training to peak for the Nike Cross regional and national meets, scheduled for the coming weeks, and he entered State with only the sixth-best time on the 2A performance list.
But Potratz-Lee predicted he would repeat as champion, and Kabasenche proved her right.
“He executed that race perfectly,” the coach said. “He put himself in a good position, always with that front group, but he made sure to stay relaxed in the first half of the race — not to take it too early but rely on that really great speed he has. But that race was really fast.”
The Pullman runner said he knew Mattson “is a very good kicker” but decided to pick up his pace with 300 meters left anyway. “I figured, ‘Why not?’ ”
Kabasenche, whose Nike regional meet is Saturday, orally committed to the University of Portland track program Oct. 13.
Kylie Franklin placed 22nd to lead the Pullman girls to sixth in the team scoring. The Pullman boys wound up 11th.
Mills, a Gar-Pal senior, took second among 2B girls in 19:24.60.
Colfax placed ninth among the girls, led by Anna Cocking in 16th. The boys were 12th, guided by Joshua Huber in 41st.
WASHINGTON STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET
Results of Palouse schools
CLASS 2A
Pullman
Girls — 22, Kylie Franklin 19:40.70. 34, Nicole Jones 20:09.00. 49, Elly Kunkel 20:31.80. 58, Madeline Jones 20:41.60. 107, Asha Campbell 22:05.10. 113, Kelli Heim 22:11.40. 125, Abigail Wacker 22:341.50.
Boys — 1, Eli Kabasenche 15:23.60. 60, Asher Cousins 16:56.60. 93, Abdur Islam 17:19.00. 127, Isaac Acosta 17:42.90. 137, Lucian Pendry 17:52.70. 138, Brendan Doumit 17:55.20. 151, Kade Kunkel 18:16.00.
CLASS 2B
Colfax
Girls — 16, Anna Cocking 20:44.70. 27, Miya Ensley 21:18.50. 49, Madison Dingman 22:11.80. 78, Hannah Baerlocher 23:08.30. 84, Jorja Slate 23:17.30. 100, Emma Miller 24:35.30. 103, Kaitlyn Cornish 24:46.30.
Boys — 41, Joshua Huber 17:37.10. 42, Kolby Slate 17:37.70. 70, Dyamin Vanek 18:07.10. 99, Kolby Sisk 18:29.50. 116, Ryan Henning 18:45.00. 133, Tyler Bober 19:09.30. 147, Ryan Baljo 20:00.60.
Garfield-Palouse
Girls — 2, Anais Mills 17:57.50. 19, Kennedy Cook 21:01.00. 86, Samantha Snekvik 23:267.20. 93, Jessica Olson 23:54.0.