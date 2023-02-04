HIGH SCHOOLS
The Pullman boys swim team won nine events, setting four school and district records along the way, en route to a team title in the Class 2A district meet at Washington State’s Gibb Pool on Friday.
The Greyhounds topped the 10-team field with 599 points. Selah was next with 289.
Junior William Miller set school and district records in winning the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 40.76 seconds and the 100 free in 46.20.
Sophomore Jake McCoy also set new school and district standards in taking the 200 individual medley (1:52.00) and the 100 backstroke (50.23).
The state meet takes place Feb. 16-18 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 599; 2. Selah 289; 3. Yakima East Valley 233; 4. Prosser 194; 5. Toppenish 192; 6. Quincy 71; 7. Zillah 37; 8. Cashmere 21; 9. Grandview 18; 10. Naches Valley 16.
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Jake McCoy, Troy Reed, Zaine Pumphrey, Carter Frichette) 1:43.20.
200 freestyle — 1. William Miller (Pullman) 1:40.76.
200 IM — 1. Jake McCoy (Pullman) 1:52.00.
50 free — 1. Charles Hudson (Selah) 21.62; 2. Carter Frichette (Pullman) 23.51.
100 butterfly — 1. Trenten Calloway (Quincy) 52.84; 4. Zaine Pumphrey (Pullman) 59.18.
100 free — 1. Miller (Pullman) 46.20.
500 free — 1. Teo Uberuaga (Pullman) 4:56.93.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Frichette, Kayden Armani, Michael Campbell, Miller) 1:34.32.
100 backstroke — 1. McCoy (Pullman) 50.23.
100 breaststroke — 1. Ian Muffett (Zillah) 1:00.58; 3. Reed (Pullman) 1:04.54.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (McCoy, Pumphrey, Uberuaga, Miller) 3:19.00.
BOYS BASKETBALLLogos 54, CV 27
Jack Driskill notched 24 points for Logos as it routed Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley.
“(Driskill) can shoot 50% on any given night,” Logos coach Nate Wilson said. “He makes my life as a coach extremely easy.”
Seamus Wilson was also in double figures for the Knights (6-10, 5-8) with 15.
Myatt Osborn led the Rams (5-13, 3-11) with 10 points.
CLEARW. VAL.-KOOSKIA (5-13, 3-11)
Myatt Osborn 3 1-2 10, Matthew Louwien 0 0-0 0, Joseph Raff 0 0-0 0, Josh Gardner 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 4 0-0 10, Raphael Kessler 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 3 1-1 7. Totals 10 2-3 27.
LOGOS (6-10, 5-8)
Seamus Wilson 5 1-2 15, Jack Driskill 9 1-2 24, Gus Grauke 1 0-0 2, Lucius Comis 1 0-0 2, Thomas Bowen 2 1-2 5, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Boaz Whitling 0 0-0 0, Oliver Spencer 2 0-0 4, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0, Gunner Holloway 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 3-6 54.
Clearwater Valley 4 9 8 6—27
Logos 11 9 19 15—54
3-point goals — Schlieper 2, Osborn, Driskill 5, Wilson 4.
Lapwai 71, Troy 32
TROY — Kase Wynott’s 33 points, 21 rebounds, eight assists and four steals were of help as the visiting Wildcats remained unbeaten with a blitz of Whitepine League Division I foe Troy.
Lapwai (20-0, 10-0) also benefited from 10 points, 11 assists and seven steals by Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, as well as 17 points from Ahlius Yearout. For Troy (11-5, 8-5), Chandler Blazzard and Dominic Holden each put up eight points.
“Pretty much the whole gameplan tonight was to play solid defense, and we held them to single digits every quarter so I thought we did our job tonight,” said Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman, who noted that the Wildcats have been named IHSAA Team of the Month.
LAPWAI (20-0, 10-0)
Promise Shawl 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 4 0-0 10, Joseph Payne 0 0-0 0, Jaishaun Sherman 2 0-0 4, Ahlius Yearout 8 0-0 17, Jalisco Miles 1 0-0 3, Christopher Bohnee 2 0-0 4, Kase Wynott 12 6-6 33. Totals 29 6-7 71.
TROY (11-5, 8-5)
Derrick Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 1 0-0 3, Chandler Blazzard 3 2-2 8, Dominic Holden 3 1-2 8, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 2 2-2 6, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 2, Joseph Bendel 2 1-1 5. Totals 12 6-7 32.
Lapwai 17 23 18 13—71
Troy 8 7 8 9—32
3-point goals — Wynott 3, Ellenwood-Jones 2, Yearout, Miles, Stoner, Holden
JV — Lapwai 62, Troy 45
SJEL 76, Colton 32
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Visiting Colton was no match for St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in Southeast 1B League play.
Tanner Fleming lifted the victorious Eagles (8-8, 6-7) with 22 points.
Angus Jordan had a complete game with 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (3-16, 2-12), who also benefited from four 3-point goals for a dozen points from Matt Reisenauer.
COLTON (3-16, 2-12)
Angus Jordan 3 4-6 12, Memphis McIntosh 2 0-0 5, Ryan Impson 0 1-2 1, Dan Bell 1 0-2 2, Tanner Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Matt Reisenauer 4 0-0 12. Totals 10 5-10 32.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (8-8, 6-7)
Birch Brown 0 0-0 0, Bear Brewer 1 0-0 2, Brennen Gonzalez 7 0-0 14, Tanner Fleming 9 3-4 22, Pedro Molina 3 2-4 9, Rory Maloney 4 0-0 8, Matthew DeFord 5 2-2 15, Alex Rocha 0 0-0 0, Jacob Swannack 1 0-0 2, Landen Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 7-10 76.
Colton 6 8 12 6—32
SJEL 14 30 24 9—76
3-point goals — Reisenauer 4, Jordan 2, McIntosh, DeFord 3, Fleming, Molina.
Kamiah 38, Potlatch 32
KAMIAH — Dave Kludt had a game-high 19 points as Kamiah narrowly escaped Potlatch in Whitepine League Division I play.
Rehan Kou pitched in eight points for the Kubs (15-4, 11-2). Everett Skinner added seven.
Jaxon Vowels paced the Loggers (15-4, 11-2) with 12 points.
POTLATCH (12-5, 8-4)
Chase Lovell 2 0-0 4, Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 1 0-0 2, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 0-1 9, Jaxon Vowels 4 3-4 12, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brayden Brown 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 1 1-1 3. Totals 13 4-6 32.
KAMIAH (15-4. 11-2)
Jayden Crowe 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 2 0-1 4, Matthew Oatman 0 0-0 0, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 7 2-4 19, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 0-0 7, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 3 2-3 8, William Milliage 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-8 38.
Potlatch 8 8 10 6—32
Kamiah 14 8 8 8—38
3-point goals — Lovell, Vowels, Kludt 3, Skinner.
JV — Potatch def. Kamiah.
Prairie 52, Genesee 42
COTTONWOOD — Prairie’s Lee Forsmann notched 21 points as the Pirates dealt visiting Genesee a Whitepine League Division I defeat.
Noah Behler pitched in eight more along with three assists for the Pirates (5-12, 4-8).
Teak Wareham led the Bulldogs (1-17, 0-15) with a team-high 18 points.
GENESEE (1-17, 0-14)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Teak Wareham 7 4-8 18, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 1 2-3 4, Derek Zenner 3 1-2 7, Sam Stewart 3 1-1 7, Seth Vestal 0 0-0 0, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0, William Clark 0 0-0 0, Colby Murray 1 1-3 3. Totals 15 9-18 42.
PRAIRIE (5-12, 4-8)
Matthew Wemhoff 2 0-0 4, Levi Gehring 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 1 0-0 2, Trenton Lorentz 4 0-0 8, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Noah Behler 4 0-0 9, Lee Forsmann 5 10-14 21, Bennie Elven 2 2-2 6, Phil Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Riggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-16 52.
Genesee 11 3 11 17—42
Prairie 9 15 17 11—52
3-point goals — Schwartz, Behler, Forsmann.
JV — Prairie def. Genesee.
GIRLS BASKETBALLColton 73, SJEL 24
ST. JOHN — Kyndra Stout notched 30 points as Colton routed Southeast 1B League opponent St. John Endicott/Lacrosse.
Grace Kuhle was also in double figures for the Wildcats (19-1, 10-0) with 17.
Olivia Kjack led the Eagles (7-10, 2-8) with seven points.
This win clinches the No.1 seed for Colton at the upcoming district tournament.
COLTON (19-1,10-0)
Grace Kuhle 6 4-4 17, Holly Heitstuman 4 0-0 9, Kyndra Stout 11 1-2 30, Ella Nollmeyer 3 0-0 6, Clair Moehrle 2 0-0 5, Sidni Whitcomb 2 2-4 6. Totals 29 7-10 73.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (7-10, 2-8)
Olivia Kjack 3 1-2 7, McKenzie Stanley 1 1-2 3, Bailey Brown 1 2-4 4, Dakota Fox 1 1-2 4, Olivia Danielson 1 0-0 2, Sophia Anderson 1 2-2 4, Sarah Quigley 0 0-0 0, Catalina Torres 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 7-10 24.
Colton 20 19 17 17—73
SJEL 3 3 10 8—24
3-point goals — Stout 7, Kuhle, Heitstuman, Moehrle, Fox.
WRESTLINGHounds in semifinals
SPOKANE — Eleven Pullman athletes wrestled their way into the semifinal round of the Washington Class 2A district tournament at the Spokane Convention Center.
Pullman is sitting in third out of six teams with 82 points. The Greyounds have 11 athletes in the final four, including Gavin McCloy (120), Evan McDougle (126), Aydin Peltier (132), Ivan Acosta (145), Theodore Engle (160), Cullen Billings (160), Matthew Rembert (170), Merreck Emerson (182) and Cotton Sears (285). Ivan Acosta (145), Quetin Ikuse (152), Samuel Sears (195) each earned byes and didn’t have to compete.
Action resumes today at 9 a.m.
Team scores — 1. East Valley 90; 2. West Valley 85; 3. Pullman 82; 4. Clarkston 47; 5. Shadle Park 46.5; 6. Rogers 34.
Pullman results
106 — Dominic Luna 0-1.
113 — Brigham Cordova 0-1.
120 — Gavin McCloy 1-0; Talmage Cordova 0-1.
126 — Evan McDougle 1-0; Austin Crossler 2-1.
132 — Aydin Peltier 1-0; Max Mayer 0-1.
138 — Marshall Emerson 1-1.
145 — Ivan Acosta 1-0.
152 — Brayan Bernal Rodriguez 0-2.
160 — Theodore Engle 1-0; Cullen Billings 1-0.
170 — Matthew Rembert 1-0.
182 — Merreck Emerson 1-0.
220 —Holden Chandler 0-1.
285 — Cotton Sears 1-0.