LEWISTON — Fans from the Palouse and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley lined the hill overlooking Church Field on Wednesday for a rare glimpse of live baseball in Lewiston.
Some watched from their cars and others from camping chairs — since fans weren’t allowed inside the fences — to see LC 19U of Lewiston and the Palouse Coyotes of Pullman play in their first baseball doubleheader of the summer.
Both teams showed some rust after months of not playing because of coronavirus lockdown, but there were also a smattering of big hits, snazzy strikeouts and clutch defensive plays.
And it was LC that rallied from deficits in both games to take a pair of wins, 3-1 and 17-7.
It was the first set of games for both teams after nearly three months of wondering if they’d ever get to play.
“The thing that you miss when you’re going through this whole process is the butterflies you get when you (see) that first live pitch, that first live batter, that first ground ball,” said LC coach Kevin Maurer. “To be able to feel that again … it’s one of those beautiful feelings that’s hard to describe.”
It was a tale of two games: in the first, pitching and defense ruled as batters struggled, but in the second game pitchers floundered and hitters stole the show.
In the second game, Pullman flew out to a 6-0 lead before LC scored four runs in the third and six in the fourth to take a 10-6 lead.
Dawson Bonfield blasted a three-RBI double to deep right field to push LC ahead for the first time at 9-6.
And the Lewiston squad ended the game on another big hit in the sixth, this time with a two-RBI triple by Elliott Taylor that forced the mercy rule.
“If you haven’t seen live pitching in a while, it takes a while to feel that,” Maurer said. “So that second game, after kind of being in that situation, those two lefties — I mean those were big-time hits.”
The Coyotes were plagued by accuracy problems from their bullpen, but did have a pair of solid performances from their starting pitchers, Nate Akesson and Payton Kallaher.
Akesson fanned nine batters and tossed five innings of shutout baseball, and Kallaher struck out four while allowing two runs in 2⅔ innings.
“Just to be out here was good. I think the kids were happy to be out here,” Palouse coach Kevin Agnew said. “You can definitely tell we’ve been off for a while and have some work to do, but it was good to be out here.”
In the first game, neither team garnered a hit until Konner Kinkade’s single through the right side in the top of the fourth. Kinkade also scored the game’s first run for the Pullman team on a single by Mitch LaVielle later in the inning.
But LC took advantage of some pitching inaccuracies to score three runs on wild pitches in the sixth to take the lead for good.
LC and Palouse will meet again at 5 p.m. today for another doubleheader at Church Field.
Full box scores were unavailable.
Palouse 000 100 0—1 2 0
LC 19U 000 003 x—3 3 1
Palouse 231 010 x—7 10 0
LC 19U 004 643 x—17 7 0
