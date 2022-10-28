Pullman knocked off Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Clarkston 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 in high school volleyball action Thursday.

Sophie Armstrong led the way in kills with 14 and Gabriella Oliver added 28 assists and two aces for the Greyhounds (12-3, 9-0).

Leah Copeland had 15 digs and two blocks for the Bantams (7-10, 5-4). Maddie Kaufman finished with 16 assists.

