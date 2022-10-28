Pullman knocked off Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Clarkston 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 in high school volleyball action Thursday.
Sophie Armstrong led the way in kills with 14 and Gabriella Oliver added 28 assists and two aces for the Greyhounds (12-3, 9-0).
Leah Copeland had 15 digs and two blocks for the Bantams (7-10, 5-4). Maddie Kaufman finished with 16 assists.
COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team beat St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 25-19, 25-12, 25-12 in a Class 2B Bi-County League match to conclude the regular season.
Lauren York notched 16 assists and three digs, and Brynn McGaughy added 12 kills and seven blocks for the Bulldogs (12-2, 11-0), who will host St. George’s of Spokane in the first round of the Class 2B district tournament at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Senior showcase is scheduled next week
LEWISTON — Moscow had the most players selected to play in the district’s high school volleyball senior showcase, which will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewiston High School.
The Bears, who will be competing in this weekend’s Class 4A state tournament at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls, will be represented by Morgan Claus, Maecie Robbins, Sam Unger and Makayla Gilkey. They will be playing for the blue team.
A total of 24 players will be competing in the event.
Morgan Claus, Moscow; Maecie Robbins, Moscow, Sam Unger, Moscow; Makayla Gilkey, Moscow; Grace Beardin, Orofino; Makenzie Stout, Genesee; Isabelle Monk, Genesee; Tara Schlader, Prairie; Jaspen Ellenwood, Lapwai, Triniti Wood, Deary, Dantae Workman, Deary; Carlie Harrell, Timberline.
Coaches — Toni Claus, Moscow; Brooke Swanson, Deary.
Katy Wessels, Lewiston; Evanne Douglas, Lewiston; Katie Gray, Troy; Rose Stewart, Kendrick; Rachel Olson, Kendrick; Josie Larson, Potlatch; Jordan Reynolds, Potlatch; Lily Leidenfrost, Logos; Logan Landmark, Kamiah; Camille Stewart, Clearwater Valley, Katherine Duuck, Nezperce; Kadence Beck, Highland.
Coaches — Deborah Blazzard, Troy; Molly Olson, Kendrick.
Freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling finished with nine kills, but the Idaho volleyball team dropped a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 Big Sky Conference decision to Montana State at Memorial Gym.
Freshman setter Kate Doorn contributed 15 assists for the Vandals (4-17, 1-8). Freshman libero Aine Doty had nine digs. Freshman middle blocker Julia Dickeson and junior middle blocker Travel Morris each finished with four total blocks.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Montana.
LOS ANGELES — Lilly Reale scored in the 62nd minute as the top-ranked Bruins extended the Cougars’ winless streak to six matches in a Pac-12 contest at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.
Reale converted off a pass from Sunshine Fontes and Madelyn Desiano for UCLA (16-1, 8-1).
For one of the only times all season, Washington State (8-5-4, 2-4-3) was dominated in almost every offensive category. The Bruins held a 26-6 advantage in shots, including 10-3 on goal, and a 12-2 edge in corner kicks.
Lauren Brzykcy made three saves for the winners, and sophomore goaltender Nadia Cooper tallied nine saves for the Cougars.
WSU next plays at noon Sunday at USC.
UCLA — Lilly Reale (Sunshine Fontes, Madelyn Desiano), 62nd.
Shots — UCLA 26, Washington State 6. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 9. UCLA: Lauren Brzykcy 3.