Heading into the Washington Class 2A state volleyball tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome starting Friday, the Pullman Greyhounds are eager to earn the postseason glory the program’s longtime regional excellence might seem to promise.
Ninth-seeded Pullman (15-3) faces eighth seed White River of Buckley (17-4) at 10:45 a.m. Friday in a first-round match.
Greyhounds coach Megan McNannay has little familiarity with her team’s opening-round foe or any of the other opposition in the state field, as Pullman has not been to this level since 2019, when it went 1-2 and fell short of the trophy round after a five-set defeat to Lynden. The Hounds dominated the Greater Spokane League in the 2020-21 season, but a state tournament was not held that year because of the pandemic. Their 2021-22 season ended with a shocking upset to Clarkston in the district tournament after another regular-season league title.
Senior outside hitter Margot Keane is the only player on the current roster who has competed at the state event before, having gone as a freshman in 2019, while libero Lily McNannay also went as a team manager on that trip.
This year, the Hounds dropped three nonleague matches early on, but have won a dozen straight since late September. Megan McNannay attributed her team’s turnaround in part to the return of 2021 league MVP Keane, who was out with an injury for all three defeats.
“Not having Margot definitely affected our team and those were the only games we lost all year,” she said.
In addition, McNannay suggested her varsity lineup, which includes three players apiece from each of the four grade levels, started to properly gel and develop chemistry and an effective passing system after a few matches together.
“I do have two freshmen that start and play significant time, so they really needed some time to bond and get to know each other,” she said. “We’ve really hit our stride the past couple months. They just seem to be clicking at the right time, is what I was telling them.”
After sweeping through an undefeated league season and district tournament run without being pushed to five sets, the Greyhounds narrowly secured a state berth in a 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 epic on Saturday against Selah of the Central Washington Athletic Conference. Setter Gabriella Oliver had a big night with 42 assists and 25 digs, while middle blocker Sophie Armstrong added 17 kills.
“I think our strength is really our passing and our defense,” McNannay said. “Against Selah, we pretty much passed perfectly the first two sets; I don’t think we had a mistake, really. Our passing is what keeps our offense going, and it’s been consistent all season.”
The Selah win helped bump up Pullman’s RPI after a season in which the Hounds had flown under the radar because of a lack of matches against opposition from other parts of the state, but McNannay holds that her team could outperform its seeding yet.
“I definitely think this is a team that could bring home a trophy, and that’s our plan,” she said.
All matches at Yakima Valley SunDome
Match 1: Fife vs. Washington, 8:45 a.m.
Match 2: Sammamish vs. Burlington-Edison, 8:45 a.m.
Match 3: North Kitsap vs. Enumclaw, 8:45 a.m.
Match 4: Ephrata vs. Columbia River, 10:45 a.m.
Match 5: Mark Morris vs. Ellensburg, 10:45 a.m.
Match 6: Sedro-Woolley vs. Ridgefield, 10:45 a.m.
Match 7: Pullman vs. White River, 10:45 a.m.
Match 8: Black Hills vs. Lynden, 12:30 p.m.
Match 9: Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2, 5:45 p.m.
Match 10: Loser Match 3 vs. Loser Match 4, 5:45 p.m.
Match 11: Loser Match 5 vs. Loser Match 6, 5:45 p.m.
Match 12: Loser Match 7 vs. Loser Match 8, 7:15 p.m.
Match 13: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 8:45 p.m.
Match 14: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 8:45 p.m.
Match 15: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 8:45 p.m.
Match 16: Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 8, 8:45 p.m.
Match 17: Winner Match 9 vs. Winner Match 10, 11:45 a.m.
Match 18: Winner Match 11 vs. Winner Match 12, 11:45 a.m.
Match 19: Loser Match 13 vs. Loser Match 14, 1:30 p.m.
Match 20: Loser Match 15 vs. Loser Match 16, 1:30 p.m.
Match 21: Winner Match 13 vs. Winner Match 14, 1:30 p.m.
Match 22: Winner Match 15 vs. Winner Match 16, 1:30 p.m.
Match 23 (seventh place): Winner Match 17 vs. Winner Match 18, 1:30 p.m.
Match 24 (fifth place): Winner Match 19 vs. Winner Match 20, 5:15 p.m.
Match 25 (third place): Loser Match 21 vs. Loser Match 22, 5:15 p.m.
Match 26 (championship): Winner Match 21 vs. Winner Match 22, 5:15 p.m.