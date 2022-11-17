Heading into the Washington Class 2A state volleyball tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome starting Friday, the Pullman Greyhounds are eager to earn the postseason glory the program’s longtime regional excellence might seem to promise.

Ninth-seeded Pullman (15-3) faces eighth seed White River of Buckley (17-4) at 10:45 a.m. Friday in a first-round match.

Greyhounds coach Megan McNannay has little familiarity with her team’s opening-round foe or any of the other opposition in the state field, as Pullman has not been to this level since 2019, when it went 1-2 and fell short of the trophy round after a five-set defeat to Lynden. The Hounds dominated the Greater Spokane League in the 2020-21 season, but a state tournament was not held that year because of the pandemic. Their 2021-22 season ended with a shocking upset to Clarkston in the district tournament after another regular-season league title.

Tags

Recommended for you