YAKIMA — It took until nearly midnight and 10 total sets but the Pullman Greyhounds advanced to the Class 2A state tournament semifinals with two victories on Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The Greyhounds play Ridgefield at 1:30 p.m. today at the same location.
No. 9 Pullman (17-3) upset top-ranked Lynden 6-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Pullman had to wait until nearly 10 p.m. to get its second round contest with the Lions underway. In the opening round, the Greyhounds dropped the first two sets to No. 8 seed White River (16-5) of Buckley before roaring back 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-13.
Pullman is playing in its first state tournament since making five straight from 2015-19.