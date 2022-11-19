YAKIMA — It took until nearly midnight and 10 total sets but the Pullman Greyhounds advanced to the Class 2A state tournament semifinals with two victories on Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

The Greyhounds play Ridgefield at 1:30 p.m. today at the same location.

No. 9 Pullman (17-3) upset top-ranked Lynden 6-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13.

