SPOKANE — The Pullman wrestling team earned nine victories to beat East Valley 51-28, then won in 11 classes to down host Rogers 63-18 to finish the Class 2A Greater Spokane League season undefeated and clinch the school’s first league title in the sport since 1976.
“This was an all around wonderful team effort,” coach Marcus Crossler said. “Every guy worked their tail off this week in practice and it really showed. This team is special and I can’t wait to see how far we can go.”
Winning twice for the Greyhounds were Evan McDougle (106), Gavin McCloy (113), Aydin Peltier (120), Maxwell Cordova (138), Ivan Acosta (152), Jeroen Smith (152), Gabriel Smith (160) and Cotton Sears (285). McDougle, McCloy, Peltier, Cordova, Gabriel Smith and Sears each won their matches by fall.
Pullman 51, East Valley 28
106 — Evan McDougle (P) dec. Lucas Vinyard 8-2; 113 — Gavin McCloy (P) p. Alex Zaleski 0:45; 120 — Aydin Peltier (P) p. Ranson Labin 0:31; 126 — Owen Zitek (EV) maj. dec. Austin Crossler 11-3; 132 — Anthony Martin (EV) by forfeit; 138 — Maxwell Cordova (P) p. Emanuel Coronel 3:52; 145 — Ivan Acosta (P) p. David Colby 4:38; 152 — Jeroen Smith (P) p. Logan Swanson 1:36; 160 — Gabriel Smith (P) p. Devin Pierce 1:46; 170 — Gauge Bedow (EV) p. Matthew Rembert 0:59; 182 — Naaman Deakins (EV) p. Zephyrus Cook 5:40; 195 — Samuel Sears (P) p. Owen Spendlove 4:32; 220 — Orlando Morales (EV) p. Holden Chandler 1:57; 285 — Cotton Sears (P) p. Antonio Christensen 0:25.
Pullman 63, Rogers 18
106 — Evan McDougle (P) p. Nam Pham 4:40; 113 — Gavin McCloy (P) p. Nam Pham 1:43; 120 — Aydin Peltier (P) p. Htoo Say 1:16; 126 — Austin Crossler (P) p. Steven Knapp 1:18; 132 — Miguel Pacheco-Torres (R) by forfeit; 138 — Maxwell Cordova (P) p. Gus Ballman 0:42; 145 — Ivan Acosta (P) by forfeit; 152 — Jeroen Smith (P) by forfeit; 160 — Gabriel Smith (P) p. Daniel Doheny-Boyle 1:28; 170 — Matthew Rembert (P) dec. Pablo Silva 10-6; 182 — Zephyrus Cook (P) p. Dustin McKettrick 1:55; 195 — Caber Taylor (R) p. Samuel Sears 1:41; 220 — Izaiah Rowe (R) p. Holden Chandler 3:06; 285 — Cotton Sears (P) p. Thomas Egger 0:25.