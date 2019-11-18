Leave it to the Head Ball Coach to rattle off the key statistic.
“Great offensive game — we never punted, did we?” Steve Spurrier Sr. said as he whisked through the interview room minutes after the game.
The Heisman Trophy winner and retired coach isn’t an official member of Washington State’s football staff, but his son, Steve Jr., coaches Cougar outside receivers. And the elder Spurrier is one of legions of Cougar dads who appreciate snappy offense.
Anthony Gordon passed for 520 yards and broke WSU’s single-season record for touchdown throws Saturday as the Cougars whacked Stanford 49-22 before a sellout Dad’s Day crowd at Martin Stadium.
And yes, they never punted.
The Cougs scored on nine of their 11 possessions, with the others ending with a first-half interception and a satisfying victory formation. Going 9-of-13 on third down, they shook off some recent heartache and moved to within one win of bowl eligibility with two games to play.
Gordon was asked if he’d directed an offense that never needed a punt.
“I don’t know — I’d have to go back and maybe check some Hudl film or something,” he said. “Converting third downs is a big thing throughout the week. We’ve been struggling throughout the year. So coming out and executing was something we took pride in and I’m happy to see it pay off.”
The pay day wasn’t as easy as the score suggests, but Max Borghi scored twice in the final seven-plus minutes as the Cougars (5-5, 2-5) inflated a lead that had stood at three points late in the third quarter. Playing at home for the first time in four weeks, they mustered just their second win in their previous seven games and beat Stanford for the fourth consecutive meeting.
“We take pride in playing all 60 minutes, and when we’re clicking like that, it’s being echoed on the sideline now more than ever,” Gordon said. “We’re making sure we play every play with a purpose and making sure every play is important. But getting in the locker room and celebrating with the guys is a pretty unreal feeling, especially after a few tough weeks.”
Borghi rushed for 111 yards as the Cougars weirdly outrushed the normally run-minded Cardinal 104-6.
“Any time Borghi’s clicking, our offense is clicking,” Gordon said.
Tight games haven’t been kind to the Cougars this year, so they looked hard for ways to gain some distance before crunch time. They found a good one with Travell Harris’ 83-yard kickoff return to set up a 5-yard scoring pass from Gordon to Brandon Arconado to make it 32-22 in the third quarter.
On the next series, Coug linebackers Justus Rogers and Jahad Woods forged back-to-back tackles for loss to force a punt, and Skyler Thomas and Woods intercepted a pass each on Stanford’s ensuing possessions.
With that, a cycle of recent Wazzu futility seemed broken, and the Cougars’ embattled defense could rightly say it played an integral role in the win — despite allowing a Cardinal-record 504 passing yards to Davis Mills.
With Gordon throwing scoring passes on the Cougs’ first three possessions, they bolted to a 19-0 lead despite two flubbed point-after attempts. Easop Winston Jr. caught two of those scoring passes and Tay Martin the other.
Gordon went 44-for-60 with five touchdowns, and his 2-yard scoring throw to Borghi in the fourth quarter was his 39th score of the season, breaking a school record shared by Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew.
“There’s play after play in that game that other quarterbacks in the country can’t do,” WSU coach Mike Leach said of Gordon. “Right now, he’s probably playing quarterback better than anybody in the country.”
Winston finished with 11 receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and Arconado added nine catches for 148 yards.
Stanford coach David Shaw attributed his team’s paltry run total to the Cougars’ fast start.
“Well, that was situational,” he said. “Early on, it was tough sledding, and then we were down three scores and we don’t have any points. We had to abandon the run game.”
From there, a brief return of WSU’s defensive lapses and offensive red-zone foibles — Gordon’s one interception came on a throw to the end zone — helped Stanford (4-6, 3-5) bounce back with Mills touchdown passes to Simi Fehoko and Michael Wilson.
That made it a five-point game, but the Cougs quickly shot downfield for a 35-yard field goal by Blake Mazza with 25 seconds left in the half. Mazza finished the day with three field goals.
Stars of the game
ANTHONY GORDON was 44-for-60 passing for 520 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, and broke the Washington State record for single-season TD throws. MAX BORGHI rushed for 111 yards and caught eight passes for 34 more, scoring twice. EASOP WINSTON JR. made 11 receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and BRANDON ARCONADO added nine catches for 148 yards and a score. On defense, JAHAD WOODS tallied nine tackles, a sack and interception. For Stanford, DAVIS MILLS went 32-for-49 for a school-record 494 yards, three scores and two interceptions.
Key play
The Cardinal had just produced a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to cut their deficit to 25-22 with four minutes left in the third quarter. Their momentum stopped on a dime when WSU’s TRAVELL HARRIS juked and streaked his way to an 83-yard kickoff return to the 10-yard line. Two plays later, Arconado broke open in the end zone for a 5-yard scoring reception to make it 32-22.
Up next
The Cougars remain at home to play Oregon State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium.
