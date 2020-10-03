PREPS/COLLEGES
NEZPERCE –– Ty Koepp completed 7 of 12 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns as the Kendrick High football team tore down Lewis County 52-12 on Friday night in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Matt Fletcher added 98 rushing yards on seven carries while making two trips to the end zone, and Wyatt Fitzmorris led the Tigers (3-1) in receiving with six catches for 54 yards and a TD.
“I thought we jumped at them early,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “We have to clean up some stuff, make sure we are playing our responsibilities up front,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “But overall I thought it was a pretty clean win.”
Kendrick 22 30 0 0––52
Lewis County 0 6 0 6––12
First Quarter
Kendrick –– Wyatt Fitzmorris 40 pass from Ty Koepp (Matt Fletcher run)
Kendrick –– Hunter Taylor 13 pass from Koepp (Koepp run)
Kendrick –– Lane Clemenhagen 20 run (run fail)
Second Quarter
Kendrick –– Jagger Hewett 12 pass from Koepp (Clemenhagen run)
Kendrick –– Fletcher 50 run (Hewett pass from Koepp)
Lewis County –– Ty Hambly 26 run (run fail)
Kendrick –– Fletcher 40 run (Clemenhagen run)
Kendrick –– Fitzmorris 38 run (pass fail)
Fourth Quarter
Lewis County — Hambly 5 run (run fail)
Genesee 64, Troy 52
GENESEE –– Genesee scored the final two touchdowns of a shootout to beat Troy in a Whitepine Division I game.
The Bulldogs trailed 52-48 after the Trojans had tallied the first two touchdowns of the fourth quarter.
Genesee coach Alex Schnebly said statistics and individual scoring plays were unavailable.
“To be honest, it was the entire team that rallied together,” he said. “This is a rivalry, so you never know what’s going to happen ... but I thought once we caught our r’hythm and finally made a stop in the fourth, I knew we were gonna win that game.”
The game included eight touchdowns of 50 or more yards.
Genesee 20 16 14 14––64
Troy 18 12 14 8––52
Deary 56, Wallace 12
WALLACE — Deary rolled past Wallace in a nonleague game. No details were available.
VOLLEYBALL
Deary wins in five
CRAIGMONT — Cassidy Henderson collected 13 kills and Dantae Workman added nine kills and seven aces as Deary outlasted Highland in a back-and-forth Whitepine League Division II makeup match.
The scores were 22-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 15-7.
Kenadie Kirk racked up 28 assists and 10 aces for the Mustangs (3-4 in league) and Cassie Morey tallied five blocks.
Deary coach Dani Jones said her team committed numerous service errors in the early going but rallied decisively afcter the third-set loss.
JV — Deary def. Highland 2-1.
COLLEGES
Molina to play in Sweden
PULLMAN — Former Washington State women’s basketball player Chanelle Molina has signed with a pro team in Sweden, the school announced.
The point guard from Hawaii signed with the Norrkoping Dolphins of the women’s Basketligan, the top league in the country, and was expected to be ready for today’s season opener.
“This is my first time in Europe, so I’m soaking in all of the culture right now,” Molina said in a WSU statement. “I’m loving it in Sweden so far. The people and the food are great. I’m really liking my team and the overall atmosphere. I can’t wait to get onto the court and get started.”
Molina was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 pick last season for the second consecutive year.